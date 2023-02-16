(6.1% CAGR) for Tequila Market Size to Gain USD 18.61 Billion in 2032

Introduction

Tequila is a popular distilled alcoholic beverage made primarily from the blue agave plant that is native to Mexico. It has become increasingly popular in the United States, with sales now surpassing those of vodka. The tequila market has grown significantly in recent years due to its popularity among millennials and other younger generations

Tequila Market Insight

As per the latest finding of Market.us, Tequila Market market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next ten years, and will reach USD 18.61 billion in 2032, from USD 10.29 billion in 2022.”

The rising demand for premium brands, new flavours, and innovative packaging are major drivers of the tequila market growth. Tequila producers have begun experimenting with different ingredients such as fruits, spices, herbs, and even vegetables like peppers. Additionally, manufacturers are launching more small-batch and craft spirits as consumer preferences shift towards higher quality products with unique tastes and aromas.

Key Takeaways

Tequila is a popular distilled alcoholic beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily produced in Mexico.

The growth of the tequila market is driven by increasing consumer demand for premium and super-premium tequila variants, as well as the rising popularity of cocktails and mixed drinks made with tequila.

North America is the largest market for tequila, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The tequila market is also impacted by various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory changes, and the availability of raw materials.

Regional Snapshot

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the tequila market due to the increasing disposable income of consumers and the rising popularity of tequila-based cocktails in the region. China, Japan, and India are the primary markets for tequila in the region. Rest of the World: The rest of the world, which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is also expected to witness moderate growth in the tequila market due to the increasing demand for premium and super-premium tequila variants in the region.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 10.29 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 18.61 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.01% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Drivers

Blue agave-based distilled spirits are gaining popularity due to the rising popularity of artisanal spirits. The tequila market is growing because consumers worldwide are looking for exotic and fresh drinks that have a unique flavors. Patron Spirits International, a key manufacturer, introduced new flavors like pumpkin, black pepper and turmeric to appeal to consumers. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, in 2021 the spirit industry saw a rapid growth rate with restaurants reopening and sales increasing to 41.3% of the U.S. alcoholic beverages market. This was due to a 30.1% increase in sales of tequila between 2021 and 2021.

Despite the pandemic coronavirus, craft spirits performed well in major consuming countries like the U.S., India and Vietnam. The demand for exotic flavors and spirits has increased since the outbreak. Companies in the industry are now launching new products to cater to those who enjoy these drinks with their friends and family. Casa Aceves brand Rock N Roll, for example, announced in July 2021 that it would add strawberry tequila to its award-winning line of spirits. This will be the first time a premium strawberry-flavored tequila has been released in the U.S.

Restraints

As we have seen an increase in spirits consumption in recent years, particularly in developing countries, developed countries are anticipating a shift in consumer preferences towards non-alcoholic and low-calorie beverages. They are more aware of the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and have turned to low- or no-alcohol drinks. These drinks taste exactly like alcoholic drinks, but without the negative effects. The IWSR research report shows that nearly 52% of Americans who drink alcohol in 2019 are trying to cut down on their consumption. In 2020, IWSR was also estimated. Global alcohol sales declined by 9.4% to 24.8 billion 9-liter bottles. This is because consumers are switching to healthier and more appealing drinks. Manufacturers are also exploring this market by offering low- and non-alcoholic beverages, which could reduce the product’s sales.

Opportunities

Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offer significant growth potential for the tequila market as disposable income levels rise and consumer tastes become more sophisticated. Innovation and experimentation: Tequila producers are experimenting with new flavors and production methods, which creates opportunities for new brands and niche products to enter the market.

Challenges

Negative stereotypes: Tequila has historically been associated with heavy drinking and party culture, which can limit its appeal to certain consumers and make it difficult to market as a premium product.

Recent Developments

Avion, Pernod Ricard’s brand, introduced Avian Reserve Crystalino Tequila to its reserve range in February 2022. The 12-month-old Anejo is blended with Extra Anejo Reserva. This new tequila was just launched.

Suntory Holdings’ brand Tres Generaciones tequila launched aejo Cristalino as its latest ultra-premium offering in February 2022. Tres Geneeraciones master distiller, distillers from La preserancia distillery in Jalisco made the crystal-clear liquor.

Bacardi has added a premix to its portfolio of Cazadores tequilas in the United States in April 2021. The RTD, with an abv of 5.9% is made with 100% blue give and comes in Paloma and spicy margarita flavors.

Market Segmentation

Type

100% Tequila

Mixto Tequila

Application

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Маrkеt Kеу Рlауеrѕ

Jose Cuervo

Sauza

Patrón

Juarez

1800 Tequila

El Jimador Family

Don Julio

Familia Camarena Tequila

Herradura

Zarco

Cazadores

Cabo Tequila

Milagro

Margaritaville

Clase Azul

Avion Tequila

1921 Tequila

4 Copas

Corzo

El Agave Artesanal

