Alopecia Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion| Alpecin, Vitabiotics, Kirkland Signature
Updated · May 31, 2023
|Attributes
|Details
|Study Period
|-2028
|Base Year
|2022
|High Growth Market
|Asia Pacific
|Largest Market
|North America
|Unit
|Value (USD Million)
|Key Companies Profiled
|Lifes2good (Ireland) Kirkland Signature (United States) Johnson & Johnson Services (United States) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India) Cipla Inc.(India) Alpecin (Germany) Vitabiotics Ltd. (United Kingdom) Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (India) Phyto Ales Group (France)
|CAGR
|13.63%
- Androgenic Alopecia
- Alopecia Areata
- Ciatricial Alopecia
- Traction Alopecia
- Alopecia Totalis
- Men
- Women
- Pharmaceuticals
- Devices
- Prescriptions
- OTC
- Homecare Settings
- Dermatology Clinics
- In the United States, the lifetime risk of developing alopecia is about 1.7%, which is one of the factors driving the market’s expected future growth. The prevalence rate of the condition is almost 1 in 1000 individuals worldwide.
- Manufacturers are now spending money on research and development and releasing new alopecia products as a result.2017 saw the development of a new method by UCLA researchers to stimulate the stem cells in the hair follicle to stimulate hair growth. This discovery may lead to the development of new drugs to help people with baldness or alopecia, which is hair loss brought on by conditions like hormonal imbalance, stress, aging, or chemotherapy treatment, to grow their hair back.
- One of the main causes of hair loss in both men and women is addressed by the clinically proven proteoglycan replacement formula Nourkrin. Early in 2018, they introduced Nourkrin Woman to India.
- Due to the negative side effects of current alopecia therapies, surgical hair transplants are becoming more and more popular. (FUE) follicular unit extraction, also known as strip follicular unit transplant, is the preferred method of therapy for alopecia areas that call for a more sophisticated cosmetic outcome.
- Even if surgery is not an option, there are non-surgical treatments for hair restoration. Loss of eyebrow, eyelash, beard, and scalp hair can all have a detrimental influence on a burn survivor’s self-esteem.
- The primary objectives of treatment are to inhibit immune system attack and/or promote hair regrowth. For those with lesser illness (less than 50% hair loss), this may be particularly helpful. There are two different types of treatments for alopecia, including natural therapy and the use of synthetic substances. The many negative side effects are linked to synthetic chemicals.
- Treatment methods based on natural goods include aromatherapy, nutritional supplements, 5′-dihydrotestosterone (DHT) blockers, and 5′-reductase (enzyme) inhibitors. Because it contains dust, matter, lead, smoking, nickel, ammonia, arsenic, and hydrocarbons, the air is becoming more and more polluted, which has negative effects on our overall health as well as our hair.
- The cause of this is that airborne toxins enter the skin of the scalp and impair the ability of hair to produce fiber. The bloodstream was contaminated by airborne toxins, which prevented hair development.
- Profound changes in the technological and financial structure of the alopecia industry
- A critical juncture in globalization
- The difficulties posed by regulatory compliance in the market for alopecia
- A significant recession in advanced economies
- The emergence of new competition in the alopecia industry
