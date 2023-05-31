Alopecia Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion| Alpecin, Vitabiotics, Kirkland Signature

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Alopecia market is expected to see a growth rate of 13.63% and may see a market size of USD607 Million by 2028. The Market is currently pegged at USD282 Million.  What is Alopecia? Alopecia is a typical, age-neutral cause of non-scarring hair loss. It typically results in round, coin-sized bald patches on the scalp, but it can also affect hair on the body and limbs, including the beard, eyebrows, and eyelashes. Alopecia totalis or alopecia universalis, which affects 1-2% of patients, may extend over the entire scalp or epidermis. The lifetime risk of developing alopecia is comparable for men and women and is between 0.1% and 0.2%. Autoimmune illnesses are one of the main causes of alopecia. Patients with alopecia frequently experience severe mood swings, depression, and anxiety disorders. Cycles of long-growing (anagen), short transitional (catagen), and short resting (telogen) phases define the growth of hair follicles. Alopecia, or hair loss, is a disorder that affects many people today and is characterized by the progressive thinning of the scalp hair in a predictable pattern. Alopecia can be distinguished from androgen alopecia (common baldness), alopecia areata, alopecia universalis, syphilitic alopecia, Stress-related alopecia, chemotherapy-related alopecia, and telogen effluvium.
Attributes Details
Study Period -2028
Base Year 2022
High Growth Market Asia Pacific
Largest Market North America
Unit Value (USD Million)
CAGR 13.63%
 Major Companies Featured in This Report
  • Lifes2good (Ireland)
  • Kirkland Signature (United States)
  • Johnson & Johnson Services (United States)
  • , Reddy’s Laboratories (India)
  • Cipla Inc.(India)
  • Alpecin (Germany)
  • Vitabiotics Ltd. (United Kingdom)
  • Sun Pharmaceuticals, Industries Ltd. (India)
  • Phyto Ales Group (France)
 Market Segments By Type
  • Androgenic Alopecia
  • Alopecia Areata
  • Ciatricial Alopecia
  • Traction Alopecia
  • Alopecia Totalis
 By Application
  • Men
  • Women
 By Treatment
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Devices
By Sales Channel
  • Prescriptions
  • OTC
 By End Use
  • Homecare Settings
  • Dermatology Clinics
Influencing Trend:
  • In the United States, the lifetime risk of developing alopecia is about 1.7%, which is one of the factors driving the market’s expected future growth. The prevalence rate of the condition is almost 1 in 1000 individuals worldwide.
  • Manufacturers are now spending money on research and development and releasing new alopecia products as a result.2017 saw the development of a new method by UCLA researchers to stimulate the stem cells in the hair follicle to stimulate hair growth. This discovery may lead to the development of new drugs to help people with baldness or alopecia, which is hair loss brought on by conditions like hormonal imbalance, stress, aging, or chemotherapy treatment, to grow their hair back.
  • One of the main causes of hair loss in both men and women is addressed by the clinically proven proteoglycan replacement formula Nourkrin. Early in 2018, they introduced Nourkrin Woman to India.
  • Due to the negative side effects of current alopecia therapies, surgical hair transplants are becoming more and more popular. (FUE) follicular unit extraction, also known as strip follicular unit transplant, is the preferred method of therapy for alopecia areas that call for a more sophisticated cosmetic outcome.
  • Even if surgery is not an option, there are non-surgical treatments for hair restoration. Loss of eyebrow, eyelash, beard, and scalp hair can all have a detrimental influence on a burn survivor’s self-esteem.
Market Growth Drivers:
  • The primary objectives of treatment are to inhibit immune system attack and/or promote hair regrowth. For those with lesser illness (less than 50% hair loss), this may be particularly helpful. There are two different types of treatments for alopecia, including natural therapy and the use of synthetic substances. The many negative side effects are linked to synthetic chemicals.
  • Treatment methods based on natural goods include aromatherapy, nutritional supplements, 5′-dihydrotestosterone (DHT) blockers, and 5′-reductase (enzyme) inhibitors. Because it contains dust, matter, lead, smoking, nickel, ammonia, arsenic, and hydrocarbons, the air is becoming more and more polluted, which has negative effects on our overall health as well as our hair.
  • The cause of this is that airborne toxins enter the skin of the scalp and impair the ability of hair to produce fiber. The bloodstream was contaminated by airborne toxins, which prevented hair development.
Restraints: Patients with advanced alopecia have received systemic corticosteroids. Systemic steroids can cause hyperglycemia, osteoporosis, cataracts, immunosuppression, mood swings, obesity, dysmenorrhea, acne, and Cushing syndrome as side effects. The initial line of treatment for alopecia has been topical and intralesional steroids.
  • Profound changes in the technological and financial structure of the alopecia industry
  • A critical juncture in globalization
  • The difficulties posed by regulatory compliance in the market for alopecia
  • A significant recession in advanced economies
  • The emergence of new competition in the alopecia industry
