Ambulatory Surgery Center Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings

According to HTF MI, “Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029“. From 2023 to 2028, the market for ambulatory surgery centers is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, reaching $80.3 billion in 2023 and $112,5 billion in 2028.

A specialized healthcare facility called an ambulatory surgery center (ASC), often referred to as an outpatient surgery center, offers surgical treatments on an outpatient basis. For patients who do not need an overnight stay, ASCs are intended to provide a practical and effective substitute for conventional hospital-based operations. ASCs are created especially for the purpose of performing quick-cure surgical operations that enable patients to leave the hospital on the same day. ASCs do not offer inpatient care or overnight stays, in contrast to hospitals. Due to its capacity to provide top-notch surgical treatment in a more effective and patient-friendly way, ambulatory surgery centers have grown in popularity over the years. It's crucial to remember that not all surgical procedures can be performed at an ASC and that certain complicated or high-risk procedures may still require a hospital environment.

Market Drivers

As the world’s population ages, orthopedic problems including osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures are more common, increasing the need for orthopedic surgery.

Orthopedic procedures are becoming more popular as a result of improvements in surgical results, implant materials, and medical equipment as well as shorter recovery times and higher patient satisfaction.

Sports-related injuries have increased because of the popularity of sports and physical activity, needing orthopedic operations for treatment and recovery.

The orthopedic surgery industry has expanded as a result of rising healthcare costs and better access to healthcare in emerging nations.

Market Trend

In orthopedic surgery, there is a move towards minimally invasive procedures that provide advantages such as smaller incisions, less post-operative discomfort, quicker recovery, and decreased infection rates.

Personalized orthopedic operations are now possible thanks to developments in imaging technology and biomaterials, where implants and treatments may be modified to meet the demands of a specific patient.

Orthopedic surgeons may now carry out treatments with more accuracy and precision thanks to robotic-assisted surgeries and navigation systems, which are becoming more popular.

Orthopedic procedures are increasingly being carried out in outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers, allowing patients to stay in the hospital for shorter periods of time and incurring lower medical expenses.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for cost-effective and efficient healthcare services.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring outpatient surgeries.

Advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Market Restraints

Orthopedic surgery can be difficult for patients and healthcare professionals to obtain and cost due to reimbursement regulations and restrictions in various healthcare systems.

The expense of orthopedic procedures, including the price of implants, surgical equipment, hospital stays, and post-operative care, may prevent some patients from receiving them.

Medical device and orthopedic implant producers may face difficulties due to strict laws and regulations that limit innovation and market access.

Like any surgical operation, orthopedic surgery carries the potential for post-operative problems, such as infection, implant failure, and a protracted recovery, which may discourage patients and surgeons from undergoing the procedure.

Market Challenges

Increasing competition from hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Regulatory and compliance requirements specific to ambulatory surgery centers.

Reimbursement challenges and complexities in insurance policies.

Rising costs of medical equipment and supplies.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Segmentation:

Based on type, distribution channel, and geography, the ambulatory surgery center market has been segmented in the study.



Market Breakdown by Applications:

Orthopedic surgeries

Gastrointestinal procedures

Ophthalmologic surgeries

ENT surgeries

Others

Market Breakdown by Types:

Diagnosis

Treatment

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 80.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 112.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.9% Regions Covered Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the globe Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Along with studying the profiles of the key players in the Ambulatory Surgery Center market, the industry's competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are DePuy Synthes (United States), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (United States), Stryker Corporation (United States), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), NuVasive, Inc. (United States), Smith & Nephew (United Kingdom), Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands), Arthrex, Inc. (United States), DJO Global, Globus Medical, Inc. (United States).



Key highlights of the report:

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Performance (2018-2022)

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Trends

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Detailed competitive landscape

If it falls beyond the current scope of the report, we will provide any specific information you want as part of the change.

