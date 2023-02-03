In the next Marvel movie, Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) and Jonathan Majors as his friends will fight against a new enemy named Kang. Jonathan Majors will also be in the movie. This is all the information you need to know. Ant-Man 3 Release Date “February 17th, Friday”

Ant-Man, the smallest superhero from Marvel, is coming back to the big screen soon. You can buy tickets now. The movie is called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will be shown in theaters on February 17. This is the third time Ant-Man will be in a movie by himself, and it is the 31st Marvel movie overall. It’s also the start of a new chapter in the Marvel movie series.

In the movie, Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) will face a big challenge against a new villain. The latest trailer shows a sneak peek of the battle. This is all the important information you need to know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including the release date, who is in the movie, what the movie is about, and where you can watch the trailer.

Who’s in the Ant-Man 3 cast?

Paul Rudd will play Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly will play Hope van Dyne. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas will play Hope’s parents. David Dastmalchian, who was in the first two Ant-Man movies, will be in this one too.

Kathryn Newton, who was in “Big Little Lies,” “Freaky,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” will play Scott’s daughter Cassie. Jonathan Majors, who was in the last episode of the Disney Plus show “Loki,” will play the bad guy Kang. William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray will also be in the movie.

Bill Murray will also be in the movie.

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

Ant-Man and his friends saved Janet van Dyne in the last movie. This time, Cassie will go with them into the small quantum realm. Scott wants to spend time with his daughter Cassie who is now a teenager. In the movie, Scott makes a deal with the bad guy Kang, but it doesn’t go as planned.

Who is the villain in Ant-Man 3?

Jonathan Majors plays a different version of Kang than the one seen in the show “Loki”. The Kang in “Loki” helped stop the universe from splitting into many different versions. But in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, we saw what happens when the universe splits.

The movie also introduces MODOK for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MODOK is a cyborg brain and has been in the Hulu animated series and the Avengers game. Corey Stoll, who was the bad guy in the first Ant-Man movie, will play MODOK in Ant-Man 3.

It’s not clear how MODOK and Kang got to the quantum realm, but it seems like they will be big problems for Ant-Man and his friends. Kang was first seen in a Marvel comic in 1963 and has been a villain in many different versions of the character. In the new Phase 5 Marvel movies, we will see more of Kang.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be on Disney Plus?

It’s not clear yet. The movie will eventually be available on Disney Plus, but based on the release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Blu-ray, DVD, and streaming (Feb. 1), it seems that Disney is making us wait longer to see new Marvel movies at home compared to earlier during the pandemic.

What’s next for the MCU?

The next villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Kang, who will play a big role like Thanos did in the past. The MCU’s next big movie, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” will be released in 2025. This is part of the Phase 5 plan, which includes a list of movies and shows that will be released in theaters and on streaming platforms in the next few years.

How Avengers: Endgame Changed Ant-Man’s Life?

Ant-Man was not taken seriously as a superhero in the MCU, but he showed his worth during Avengers: Endgame when the Quantum Realm played a big role in defeating Thanos. This increased his popularity in the franchise and allowed him to have his own following.

Information about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still unknown, but Scott seems to be enjoying his newfound fame as seen in the official marketing. It is unclear if he stayed in touch with the Avengers and other allies after the Infinity Saga, but he seems to be back in his own part of the MCU. It will also be interesting to see how Cassie, as a teenager, is affected by her father’s popularity.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige described Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the “peak MCU.” Whether or not this is true, the film will definitely be significant for the growing Multiverse Saga, as Scott Lang has already faced Kang the Conqueror and can share his experience before the Avengers come together to fight him in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

