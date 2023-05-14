Published Via 11Press : According to HTF Market Intelligence, the India antiseptics and disinfectants market, which is presently valued at USD4,554.79 million, is anticipated to increase by 19.10% and may reach a market size of USD12,998.29 million by 2028.

The latest research study released by HTF MI on antiseptic and disinfectant market analyses risk factors while emphasising possibilities and utilising tactical and strategic decision-making tools. Information on market trends and developments, growth factors, technologies, and the shifting investment structure of the disinfectants and antiseptics market are all provided in the report. Several of the major figures highlighted in the report include 3M Company, BASF SE, The Clorox Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya India Holdings Ltd., Raman & Weil Private Limited, Radix Hi Care Products, Mamro.lk, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, SC Johnson Professional, Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, DuPont, ITC Limited, Ecolab Inc., Lion Corporation, Nath Peters Hygeian Ltd, Sirmaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., S&D Chemicals, Standard Finis Oil Co., ACI Limited, Sitara Peroxide Limited Fsd, Medisept, Hale Pharmaceuticals

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Industry Background:

In hospitals and other healthcare antiseptics, disinfectants and facilities are widely utilised for a range of topical and hard surface applications. Particularly, they play a crucial role in infection control procedures and aid in the prevention of nosocomial infections. Public usage of antiseptics and disinfectants has expanded as a result of growing worries about the possibility of microbial contamination and illness hazards in the food and general consumer sectors.

Many of the chemical ingredients found in these products have been used for antisepsis, disinfection, and preservation for many years. However, compared to antibiotics, less is known about the mechanism of action of these active compounds. Biocides can have several targets, whereas antibiotics often only have one or a few intracellular targets. In general, biocides have a wider spectrum of activity than antibiotics.

Attributes Details Study Period 2029 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD M) CAGR 19.10%

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Key Business Segments:

By Type:

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohols & Aldehyde Products

Enzymes

Others

By Application:

Hygiene

Food and Feed

Drinking Water

Medical Devices & Stuff

Others

Influencing Trend:

Medical treatments known as “surgeries” entail making an incision with tools, are frequently carried out in operating rooms, and frequently involve anaesthesia and/or mechanical ventilation. Surgical procedures can be performed as inpatient cases, routine cases, or, in some circumstances, as outpatient cases. For every surgery on the shortlist, both inpatient and outpatient procedures should be documented. If feasible, the number of outpatient patients in hospitals and outside hospitals should be included in the case of two operations.

Only a fraction of the many concepts and cutting-edge small pilot programmes relating to mobile health (M-Health), telemedicine, and IoMT are implemented at scale in the Indian health system. Many public and commercial hospitals are switching to online patient registration and service delivery systems, and smartphone applications for scheduling appointments, making payments online, downloading test results, exchanging health advice, and other functions are increasingly being utilised for digital marketing.

The financial strains extend beyond public health. For instance, it appears that pricing pressures have an impact on private hospitals in India. Because of this, many businesses prioritise financial management and operational efficiency by carefully monitoring expenses, utilising technology to increase efficiency, and experimenting with various channel and product mix strategies to maximise per-bed metrics. In India, there are many tiers of government-run healthcare facilities, including sub-centers, primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), district hospitals, and tertiary care facilities.

Market Growth Drivers:

Nosocomial infections known as “hospital acquired infections” (HAIs) are those that develop during a patient’s stay in hospitals and other healthcare settings after they have been unnoticed at the time of admission. These infections include Clostridium difficile infections, infections at surgical sites, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, and pneumonia related to ventilator use. The likelihood of HAIs is mostly influenced by the immunological health of the patient, infection control measures, and the frequency of different infectious agents in the healthcare setting. Growth in this demographic segment will boost demand for surface disinfectants since there is a strong association between geriatric populations, the development of chronic illnesses, the rise in hospital stay rates, and the increase in the danger of HAIs spreading. Being clean is only one aspect of good hygiene.

It is described as one of the various methods that help individuals become and maintain their health. It’s a good idea to maintain proper personal hygiene for two reasons. In addition to helping individuals feel good about themselves and their bodies, it also helps people avoid contracting and transmitting infections and illnesses. Keeping oneself clean and healthy is referred to as practising hygiene. In India, particularly among women, infectious and parasitic disorders are the leading causes of death for children and adolescents. Infectious and parasitic illnesses claim the lives of about 13.9% of females between the ages of 15 and 24. By adopting sanitary practises, they can be considerably decreased.

Childhood habits are likely to have a lot of positive consequences. Good personal hygiene practises are never too early or late to adopt. Because of recent changes, it is now more crucial than ever to practise good hygiene at home and in daily life. In particular, daily hygiene is increasingly seen as a crucial component of the strategy for battling antibiotic resistance. In the future, the public must assume more responsibility for their own health, especially safeguarding themselves and their families against infection, in order to sustain the standard of government-funded healthcare.

Restraints:

The majority of chemical disinfectants now available have hazardous qualities. For instance, sodium hypochlorite is a successful treatment for blood-borne infections, but it is also harmful for cleaning employees and building occupants, damages many surfaces, and is poisonous if discharged into the environment. It is also very corrosive and irritating to the respiratory system. These disinfectants can injure people who are exposed to them and create environmental problems when they are used improperly.

The use of disinfectants is being confined more and more to certain non-critical elements and in smaller amounts as the expanding end-user population demands a more ecologically friendly alternative.

Opportunities:

Players in the surface disinfectant market have a lot of chances in developing nations like India, Brazil, China, and South Africa. These developing nations accounted for more than 60% of the world’s GDP in 2016, according to the IMF. Growing per capita earnings, more awareness, and increasing ageing populations in these economies all contribute to the demand for better health care.

Growing older populations, changing clinical images, an increase in medical tourism, and more understanding of wellness, prevention, and diagnosis are all contributing factors to rising income and affordability. These elements support the development of the health infrastructure in both underdeveloped and developed nations. For instance, the healthcare industry in India, one of the fastest-growing sectors, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 22% from 2018 to 2022, reaching USD 372 billion. In India, there is a huge potential for the expansion of health services, which presents several opportunities for the growth of the health business. India’s healthcare market was estimated to be valued over USD 140 billion in 2016 and might rise to USD 372 billion by 2022.

Healthcare is one of the greatest industries in the nation in terms of employment and income, and as a result, the sector is expanding quickly.

Key highlights of the India Antiseptics and Disinfectants market Study:

Market CAGR from 2022 to 2028, the projected period

Detailed information on the market drivers for antiseptics and disinfectants for the coming several years.

Extensive Information on Changing Consumer Behaviour and Future Trends

A forecast of the size and share of the parent market for antiseptics and disinfectants in India, broken down by type, application, and nation.

A thorough understanding of consumer demand

A thorough understanding of the market’s competitors and their strategies

Detailed information on the variables posing challenges to the participants in the antiseptics and disinfectants market

Transformation and Important Triggers:

Due to the convergence of a number of key factors, such as:

Significant changes in the technology and cost structure of the antiseptics and disinfectants industry.

A turning point in globalisation.

The difficulties posed by regulatory compliance in the antiseptics and disinfectants market;

A significant slowdown in developed economies.

The emergence of new forms of competition in the antiseptics and disinfectants industry.

