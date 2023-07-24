Market Size And Growth

Published Via 11Press : The baby stroller market is a rapidly growing industry, fueled by the increasing number of parents looking for convenient and safe ways to transport their infants. With advancements in technology and design, strollers have evolved from simple pushcarts into sophisticated and feature-rich products. Today, there are numerous types of baby strollers available in the market, catering to different needs and preferences.

The baby stroller market is valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 it is projected to reach USD 1.98 billion.

One segment of the baby stroller market is lightweight or umbrella strollers. These compact and portable options are popular among parents who frequently travel or require a stroller for quick outings. They typically weigh less than 15 pounds and can easily be folded up for storage or transportation. Another popular category is jogging strollers, designed specifically for active parents who enjoy running or jogging with their babies. These models offer enhanced suspension systems, larger wheels with better traction, and increased stability.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for eco-friendly baby strollers made from sustainable materials such as organic fabrics or recycled plastics. Manufacturers are also incorporating features like adjustable handles, reclining seats, multi-position canopies, ample storage options, and compatibility with car seats to cater to the diverse needs of parents. The baby stroller market continues to evolve as companies strive to offer innovative solutions that prioritize safety, comfort, convenience, and style for both parents and infants alike.

Key Takeaway



from 2022 to 2032. The market is being driven by the increasing number of births, the growing popularity of dual-income households, and the rising demand for convenience.

Some of the key trends in the baby stroller market include the increasing popularity of lightweight and foldable strollers, the growing demand for all-terrain strollers, and the increasing focus on safety and security.

Some of the key players in the baby stroller market include Dorel, Stokke, Artsana, Peg Perego, Newell, Emmaljunga, UPPAbaby, and ABC Design.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America and, in particular, the United States, is an important region in the infant stroller market. There is a huge need for feature-rich and innovative strollers for babies. Market growth in North America is fueled by a variety of factors, including the growing birth rate, rising disposable incomes, changing habits, and the focus on the safety of children and their comfort.

Europe: Europe is another major region of the market for baby strollers. States like Europe, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy have an impressive market share. The growth of Europe’s markets is driven by factors like the increasing population of urban dwellers as well as the increasing awareness regarding the safety of children, regulations from governments that promote safety standards, as well as the need for environmentally friendly and eco-friendly strollers.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the baby stroller market. States such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing an increase in demand for strollers for babies due to factors like the growing middle-class number of people, increasing disposable incomes, and shifting consumers’ preferences for branded and premium products.

Latin America: Latin America is experiencing rapid growth in the market for baby strollers. Countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina have seen a surge in baby strollers demand caused by factors like growing urbanization, improved standard of living, as well as an increasing focus on children’s safety and ease of use. This growth in the market is helped by the rise of Western methods of parenting as well as the power that social media has on parenting.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing an increase in the baby stroller market. States like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are experiencing increased demands for baby strollers due to a variety of reasons, including the growing population, evolving ways of living, and the increasing number of parents who work. This market expansion is caused by the need for strollers equipped with modern characteristics and durability.

Drivers

Increasing birth rate: The growing global birth rate is a key driver of the baby stroller market, as it leads to an increased demand for baby strollers.

Changing lifestyles: Changing lifestyles and preferences, with an emphasis on convenience and mobility, drive the demand for baby strollers that are lightweight, compact, and easy to use.

Rising disposable income: Increasing disposable income in many regions allows parents to invest in higher-quality and feature-rich baby strollers, including those with advanced functionalities.

Increasing disposable income in many regions allows parents to invest in higher-quality and feature-rich baby strollers, including those with advanced functionalities. Focus on safety and comfort: Parents prioritize the safety and comfort of their children, driving the demand for baby strollers with enhanced safety features, adjustable seating positions, suspension systems, and comfortable padding.

Restraints

Economic uncertainties: Economic downturns and fluctuations can impact consumer spending on non-essential items such as baby strollers, leading to restraint in market growth.

High competition: The baby stroller market is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers and brands vying for market share. Intense competition can put pressure on pricing and profitability.

The baby stroller market is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers and brands vying for market share. Intense competition can put pressure on pricing and profitability. Limited durability: Some baby strollers may have durability issues, leading to concerns among parents regarding the longevity of the product and the need for frequent replacements.

Opportunities

Technological advancements: Integration of technology, such as smart features, connectivity options, and digital monitoring, presents opportunities for innovation and differentiation in the baby stroller market.

Eco-friendly and sustainable strollers: The increasing demand for eco-friendly products creates opportunities for manufacturers to develop baby strollers using sustainable materials, recycling programs, and energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly products creates opportunities for manufacturers to develop baby strollers using sustainable materials, recycling programs, and energy-efficient manufacturing processes. Emerging markets: Growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles in emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for the baby stroller market, as parents seek convenient and safe transportation solutions for their children.

Challenges

Safety and regulatory compliance: The baby stroller market faces challenges in meeting stringent safety standards and regulatory compliance requirements imposed by different regions, necessitating ongoing adherence to safety regulations.

Design and functionality balance: Manufacturers face the challenge of striking the right balance between design aesthetics and functional features to meet the diverse preferences and needs of parents.

Manufacturers face the challenge of striking the right balance between design aesthetics and functional features to meet the diverse preferences and needs of parents. Changing consumer preferences: Rapidly evolving consumer preferences, influenced by fashion trends, convenience, and lifestyle changes, present challenges for manufacturers to stay updated with the latest design and feature trends.

Market Players

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

NEWELL RUBBERMAID

Artsana S.p.A.

Stokke AS

Dorel Industries Inc.

Emmaljunga Barnvagnsfabrik AB

Peg Pérego S.p.A.

Ningbo Shenma Group Co., Ltd.

Hauck GmbH & Co. KG

ABC Design

UPPAbaby

Combi Corporation

Artsana USA

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

By Types

Lightweight

Standard

Multi Optional System

3-Wheelers

Other Types

By Applications

0-1-Year-Old

1-2.5-Year-Old

5-4 Years Old

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , Reef strollers and the Dune is launched by Silver Cross. The company states that Dune is a feature-packed travel system for urban families or those considering a smart, space-saving pushchair. Appropriate for newborns, Dune’s world-class minimalist style allows maternities to take on the city hassle-free.

, Reef strollers and the Dune is launched by Silver Cross. The company states that Dune is a feature-packed travel system for urban families or those considering a smart, space-saving pushchair. Appropriate for newborns, Dune’s world-class minimalist style allows maternities to take on the city hassle-free. In February 2022, Graco, one of the world’s most renowned and reliable baby gear companies with more than 60 years of modernization, declared the launch of the Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller and Travel System, a restructured single stroller that changes into a double stroller.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.08 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 1.98 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Baby Stroller Market?

A: The Global Baby Stroller Market size is USD 1.08 Bn in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Baby Stroller Market?

A: The Baby Stroller Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What is a baby stroller market?

A: A baby stroller, also known as a baby pram or baby carriage, is a wheeled device designed to transport infants and young children. It typically consists of a frame with a handle, wheels, and a seating area where the child can sit or lie down comfortably while being pushed or pulled by an adult.

Q: How do I maintain and clean a baby stroller market?

A: It is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and maintenance. Generally, wiping down the stroller with a damp cloth, using mild soap or baby-safe cleaning solutions, and regularly checking and lubricating moving parts are recommended. Removable fabric components are often machine washable, but always check the specific cleaning instructions provided by the manufacturer.

