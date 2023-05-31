Banknote Printing Machine Market May See Big Move :Major Giants Barry-Wehmiller, Bobst Group, Crane Holdings

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, “Global Banknote Printing Machine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029″. The Global Banknote Printing Machine Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 11.3 Billion in 2023 and USD 29.7 Billion by 2028.

A banknote-printing machine is a device that creates paper currency. Cutting, defibering, cleaning, mashing, mixing, paper marking, cutting, and counting are all steps in the creation of banknote paper. Original drawing, original plating, plate-making, printing, serial number printing, cutting, inspection/finishing, wrapping, and completion are all steps in the creation of banknotes. Consumers must find banknotes appealing and recognisable. They must combine tradition and innovation, be robust and machine-readable, and provide trustworthy protection from copying.

Increased use of polymer substrates, security features like embedded threads that can incorporate colour shifting, holographic images, de-metallization, UV luminescence, and machine-readable properties, windows, foils, micro lenticulars, optically variable inks, and UV fluorescent and iridescent printed features are likely to be some of the major changes in the future.

Governments or central banks have traditionally been responsible for printing currency. However, a number of central banks have asked the private sector to take part in this function as a result of the growth of financial markets and the concentration of enterprises that specialise in producing banknotes. Based on their structural makeup, note printers can be divided into the following types.

Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include

Barry-Wehmiller Companies (United States),

Bobst Group SA (Switzerland),

Crane Holdings, Co. (United States),

Flint Group (United States),

Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Goebel Capital GmbH (Switzerland),

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Germany),

Koenig & Bauer AG (Germany),

Komori Corporation (Japan),

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan).



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Cases of Currency Fraud and Terrorist Funding The large amount of fake money in circulation will increase the amount of cash available, which could also result in excessive demand for goods and commodities. As a result of the increase in demand, there is a shortage of the items, which pushes up their price.

This causes a devaluation of foreign currency. There is a clear financial impact because the use of fake money drives down the value of real money increases consumer prices, and causes financial losses for businesses. Producing and selling cheap imitations is no longer considered counterfeiting; instead, it is now a form of organised crime. In addition to harming businesses’ reputations and forcing them to suffer losses, the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods also helps fund organised crime. Counterfeiting has evolved from a simple criminal activity that generates money that is then used to finance terrorists into a business designed to exchange real money. In some circumstances, most notably during times of war, the infiltration of very good counterfeit notes has been used to assault the American economy in an effort to undermine confidence in the country’s currency.

Moving money across international borders will also be necessary because currency counterfeiting has a global scope. Additionally, the act of trafficking counterfeit notes results in their entry into the regular flow of money. In this regard, the techniques used to “place” illicitly created money through various forms of criminal activity are strikingly similar to those used to introduce fake currency into a cash register.

This possibility that a massive currency fraud operation can only be regarded as fantastic when the laundering of illegal earnings is fantastic as well. According to the first-ever report on suspicious deposits made after the 2016 notes ban, the country’s banks acquired an all-time high number of fake currencies and also discovered a 488% increase in suspicious transactions after demonetization.

Together, the banks, businesses in the private, public, and cooperative sectors, as well as other economic institutions, produced 400% more suspicious transaction reviews (STRs).

Market Trend

Increasing Banknote Printer Security and Automation Security printing techniques can start out simple, such as printing on unique paper or adding watermarks. Controlling the substrate’s protection, rather than the information printed on it, is crucial. Expertise in print-related techniques such as intaglio printing, lithography, letterpress, micro-printing, protective inks, safety threads, serial numbers, anti-coping marks, registration features, and diagram effects in addition to substrate security. Like the majority of uncrackable papers, banknotes rely on the substrate to provide security.

A feature of protection paper that serves as an incredibly high-quality protection device is the watermark. A watermark is just a picture that is included in the paper during the papermaking process by “varying the fibre thickness and as a result the paper translucency.” There are several different security printing techniques available today. Security printers can produce tightly closed archives with a low stage of a problem for counterfeiting with the right technology.

However, secure files are vulnerable to unauthorised copying when the technology that security printers rely on becomes more widely available. The noticeable low value of technology, which includes digital computers, colour copy machines, and picture scanners, is one of the key concerns that support counterfeit practises.

To ensure their security and usefulness in society, special files like banknotes require more than one safety printing technique. The value of genuine artefacts continues to be undermined by counterfeit goods. This also holds true for fake currency, which is a major problem in today’s unexpectedly technologically advanced society.

Market Opportunities

The Development of Big Data Analytics for Banknote Printers: Banknote printers, corporate banks, money in transit groups, central banks, and, in some nations,

ATMs can all be used to capture data. To better structure future simple notice policies, banknote designs, counterfeit discount insurance policies, and improve operational performance, the statistics now obtained on macro banknote developments in the country can be combined with the person per-word facts from money processing machines.

Big data analytics are essential because they enable information scientists and statisticians to delve deeper into vast amounts of data to unearth fresh, important insights.

This is also important for the government and retail sectors, which are looking for ways to improve customer service and streamline processes. Big data analytics are essential because relational databases and standard record warehouses are unable to handle the deluge of unstructured data that characterises today’s society. ideally suited for organised data.

They are also unable to handle requests for real-time information. Global firms are improving their digital advertising strategies by utilising facts and minimising threats from social platforms by employing massive data analytics technologies.

The growing need for real-time perception of unstructured data is satisfied by big data analytics. This is especially important for businesses that depend on the volume of online or mobile gaming and the quickly changing financial markets.

Market Restraints

Increased Acceptance of Digital Currency: The growing digital revolution may also result in a fundamental transformation from the conventional model of financial exchange. Separation of money’s various functions; intensifying competition among specialised currencies.

However, digital currencies linked to massive platform ecosystems may also result in the unbundling of currency, where price offerings are packed with a variety of data services, promoting differentiation while hindering platform interoperability.

Digital currencies may potentially contribute to a change in the global financial system: International locations that are socially or digitally integrated with their neighbours may experience digital dollarization, and the creation of systemically important platforms could trigger the emergence of international digital currency markets.

Cash and payment systems have undergone a revolution thanks to digitization. Although the concept of digital money is not new to contemporary economies, digital currencies have made it possible to send money instantly from one person to another, which was previously impossible.

Large, systemically necessary social and economic platforms that cross national boundaries and redefine the processes will use new currencies as the central lynchpins.

where payments and user data are combined. The advent of these new currencies should alter the way that currencies compete, how the global economic system is organised, and how government-issued money is used.

Market Challenges

Governmental Efforts to Promote Cashless Commerce In this form of economy, the financial engine is centred mostly on transactions carried out through debit cards, deposit cards, digital wallets, and other means.

A Cashless Economy allows for a limited amount of cash transactions. In this economy, digital representations of money are preferred to transactions involving physical coins or notes.

When an economy transitions to a cashless economy, transactions in that economy are supported by debt, savings, and pay-as-you-go price instruments rather than being heavily dependent on cash notes, cash, or other physical forms of currency.

A component of the government of India’s Digital India strategy is the cashless economy. India is to be fundamentally transformed into a society that is empowered by technology.

The term “cashless economy” refers to an economic system where transactions are supported by the use of debit cards, savings cards, and other pay-as-you-go payment methods rather than being heavily dependent on cash notes, coins, or other physical forms of currency.

The Government of India’s flagship initiative, the Digital India plan, aims to transform India fundamentally into a technologically advanced society and economy. One of Digital India’s stated goals is “Faceless, Paperless, Cashless”. The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has primarily taken the following actions to promote digital payments: To further encourage the growth of digital transactions in the nation, MeitY has launched an incentive programme for the sale of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (P2M).

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Intaglio Printing,

Offset Printing,

Silk Screen Printing

Market Breakdown by Types:

Governments,

Central banks

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 11.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 29.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 10.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



In order to investigate the pertinent market dynamics in various parts of the world, HTF Market Intelligence has utilised a focused and realistic research framework for the banknote printing machine industry. Additionally, our experts do thorough analyses of specific geographic areas in order to give customers and companies the chance to prevail in Banknote Printing Machine Market niche markets and grow in developing nations.

The analysis of the global banknote printing machine market also demonstrates how the shifting player dynamics are influencing the market’s expansion. Additionally, our market researchers thoroughly examine the goods and services provided by various players in the banknote printing machine market that are vying for market dominance and presence.

