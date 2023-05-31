Bathrobe Market May See Big Move | Major Giants TowelSelections, Pinzon by Amazon, Ralph Lauren

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, “Global Bathrobe Market: Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029″ From 2023 to 2028, At a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, the global bathrobe market is anticipated to increase, reaching USD 3.8 billion in 2023 and USD 5.2 billion in 2028.

Loose-fitting clothing commonly worn after bathing or when getting dressed in the morning or evening is referred to as a bathrobe, sometimes known as a dressing gown or housecoat. It is intended to offer modesty, warmth, and comfort. To aid in drying the body after a bath, bathrobes are frequently manufactured from soft and absorbent fabrics like cotton, terrycloth, or microfiber. They often have long sleeves, a front fastening of a belt or buttons, and are knee-length or ankle-length. Bathrobes are used often in hotels, spas, and residences as a comfortable and practical garment for relaxing or covering oneself before and after bathing. They come in a variety of designs, colours, and patterns.

The coverage has highlighted several important and rising stars, including

TowelSelections (US),

Alexander Del Rossa (US),

Pinzon by Amazon (US),

Ralph Lauren (US),

Brooklinen (US),

UGG (US),

Arus Marketing Inc. (Turkey),

Grund America LLC (US),

Abyss & Habidecor (Portugal),

Christy (UK),

Frette (Italy)

Boca Terry (US)

L.Bean (US)

Coyuchi (US)

Turquaz Linen (US)

Others.

Market Drivers

Warmth, relaxation, and comfort are all provided by bathrobes.

The rising interest in bathrobes is a result of people seeking luxury and cosy experiences at home as well as the increased knowledge of and emphasis on self-care and well-being.

The market for bathrobes is significantly fueled by the hotel and spa sectors.

Bathrobes are frequently provided as part of the guest amenities at hotels, resorts, and spas, which raises the market need for high-quality bathrobes. Consumers have more purchasing ability to invest in high-end, luxury bathrobes as disposable income rises.

This increases the demand for attractive bathrobes made of premium fabrics.

Market Trend

Bathrobes that are sustainable and favourable to the environment are becoming more popular.

To address the growing customer demand for items that are ecologically sensitive, producers are turning to natural and organic fibres, recycled materials, and eco-friendly colours.

Customers are looking for custom and distinctive bathrobe alternatives.

Manufacturers now provide customising options so that consumers may make bathrobes that are unique to them by selecting certain materials, colours, and embroidery.

Bathrobes are no longer just available in simple styles; they are now also more trendy and fashionable.

In order to appeal to customers who value both comfort and style, manufacturers are combining current patterns, colours, and designs.

Market Opportunities

Growing wellness and self-care trends, promoting the use of luxurious bathrobes.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bathrobe materials.

Expansion of the hospitality industry, including hotels, resorts, and spas.

Market Restraints

Sales of bathrobes may be seasonal, with demand being higher during the winter or around the holidays.

As a result, market demand may change during the course of the year. The bathrobe market is quite cutthroat, with several brands and producers competing for market share.

For businesses competing in the market, this competitiveness may result in price wars and margin pressure.

Numerous businesses, notably the industry for bathrobes, have been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Market expansion has been hampered by supply chain disruptions, decreased consumer spending, and temporary closures of hotels and spas.

Given that price has a big impact on buying decisions, some consumer categories’ price sensitivity may operate as a restriction.

Customers could choose to put off buying expensive or luxury bathrobes in favour of less expensive alternatives.

Market Challenges

Intense competition from both domestic and international manufacturers.

Fluctuating raw material prices, such as cotton or silk.

Seasonal demand patterns, with higher sales during colder months.

Bathrobe Market Segmentation:

Based on type, distribution method, and geographic location, the bathrobe market has been segmented in the study.



Market Breakdown by Applications:

Terry Cloth Bathrobe

Waffle Bathrobe

Velour Bathrobe

Silk Bathrobe

Flannel Bathrobe

Kimono Bathrobe

Market Breakdown by Types:

Home Use

Hotel

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 3.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 5.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.6% Regions Covered Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the globe Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Along with analysing the top competitors’ profiles in the bathrobe market, a thorough analysis of the industry’s competitive landscape is done. A few of the athletes covered include TowelSelections, Pinzon by Amazon, Alexander Del Rossa, Ralph Lauren, Arus Marketing Inc., Brooklinen, UGG, Abyss & Habidecor, Grund America LLC, Christy, Boca Terry, Frette, Coyuchi, L.L.Bean, Turquaz Linen, Others



Key highlights of the report:

Bathrobe Market Performance (2018-2022)

Bathrobe Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Bathrobe Market Trends

Bathrobe Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Detailed competitive landscape

If it is not currently covered by the report, we will provide you with any specific information you want as part of the revision.

