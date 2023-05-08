Beauty Drinks Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Nutrawise, Juice Generation, Vemma Nutrition, Bella Berry

Published Via 11Press : According to a report by HTF MI titled “Global Beauty Drinks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2029,” the beauty drinks market is expected to witness a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.28% from 2023 to 2028. The report projects that the market will reach USD 1.5 billion by 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 2.7 billion by 2028.

Nutraceutical beverages known as “beauty drinks” can delay the signs of aging, brighten the skin, and lessen the visibility of scars, pigmentation, and acne. These drinks help to detoxify the skin since they contain antioxidants, important amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, people can contribute to the maintenance of good hair, nails, and skin. Beauty beverages frequently contain collagen peptides, which increase natural growth factor cells and prevent premature wrinkles. Along with these health enhancers, a new market for beverage producers has emerged: beauty drinks, which serve to improve the appearance of the skin, hair, and nails, and some even aid in weight loss.

Functional beverages have a specific influence on physiological functions and psychology. Superfoods are at the top of the list of flavorings for new beauty drinks and foods since they bring flavor and important components. Coconut oil and the fatty acids in pecan or macadamia nuts are two examples of ketogenic nutrients and fats that yet have the potential to be superfoods. They have fascinating health effects and can aid in weight loss and maintaining a slender figure since they are digested differently by the body than long-chain fatty acids. As potential future superfoods, Mintel also names almonds, chia seeds, pomegranate, other berries, dark chocolate or cocoa, oat flakes, ginger, cinnamon, pumpkin, and acai. New beauty drink recipes are increasingly using ingredients like matcha, Aronia, and birch water. Producers of beverages can now profit from the trend towards ingestible and libative beauty.

Market Drivers

The global market for beauty drinks is expanding as people’s awareness and knowledge of beauty and wellness increase. People are becoming more conscious of the significance of beauty as they place more emphasis on health and well-being, which benefits the market by raising consumer awareness of the importance of improving skin, hair, and nail health.

The global market for beauty drinks is expanding as customers’ need for anti-aging solutions to reverse the effects of anti-aging rises. Beauty beverages are becoming more and more popular since they promise to lessen aging symptoms.

Consumers are ready to spend a larger percentage of their overall income on goods that improve skin texture as a result of their disposable income rising, which encourages growth.

Beauty drinks offer a convenient way to consume nutrients that are healthy for skin, hair, and nails. Because they are dependable and easy to eat, they are practical for consumers who are constantly on the go.

Market Trend

The market for beauty drinks is incorporating the rising trend and shift towards sustainability as companies use eco-friendly packaging, reduce waste, and source ingredients from sustainable sources to keep up with the trend.

In order to offer customized beauty drinks that treat skin issues, personalized and customized beauty solutions are being included in the market for beauty drinks.

These specialty beverages may have varied ingredients or proportions depending on the customer’s preferences. The market for beauty beverages is reflecting the trend of switching to organic and natural goods by adding natural ingredients like collagen, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to draw in more consumers.

Market Restraints

Beauty beverages are more expensive than other beauty products, which discourages price-conscious customers. The availability of beauty drinks varies by market, and their ability to reach consumers may be limited by their distribution networks, which restrains the growth and adoption of the industry.

Beauty drinks compete with other beauty products that make comparable promises, which hinders their growth. Manufacturers may find it difficult to meet all requirements and gain market access because of the complexity and regional variations of the regulatory environment for beauty drinks.

Beauty Drinks Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the Beauty Drinks market based on type, distribution channel, and region.



Market Breakdown by Applications:

Collagen protein,

Vitamins and minerals,

Fruit extracts,

Others

Market Breakdown by Types:

Household,

Commercial,

Others

Beauty Drinks Market Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the beauty drinks market suggests that North America is likely to lead the market, with the United States contributing the most.

From 2023 to 2029, the market for beauty drinks is expected to be dominated by Europe, with the largest market shares in the UK, Germany, and France.

The market analysis also focuses on sales in the ASEAN nations of Southeast Asia, which are projected to experience the fastest growth in the beauty drinks sector.

The study also includes China, Japan, India, and Australia as major Asian economies. In addition, investors are paying attention to the market in Central and South America, with Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina considered to be “Red Hot” markets in the beauty drinks industry.

The Middle East is expected to experience rapid growth in the beauty drinks market, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Turkey being the major players.

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 1.5 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 2.7 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 11.28% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Along with studying the profiles of the key players in Beauty Drinks market, the industry’s competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are Nutrawise (United States), Juice Generation (United States), Vemma Nutrition (United States), Ocoo (Korea), Caudalie (France), Foot Tech Natural (FTN) (Spain), AMC (United States), The Protein Drinks (United Kingdom), Wellness Foods (United Kingdom), Bella Berry (United Kingdom)



Key highlights of the report:

Beauty Drinks Market Performance (2018-2022)

Beauty Drinks Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Beauty Drinks Market Trends

Beauty Drinks Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Detailed competitive landscape

SWOT Analysis

