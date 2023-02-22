Biochar Market Overview: Size and Forecast

Published Via 11Press: Biochar is a porous carbon-rich material produced by heating organic matter in the absence of oxygen, a process called pyrolysis. It is used as a soil amendment, as it improves soil fertility, increases crop yield, and reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers. The biochar market is driven by increasing demand for organic food, rising concern over soil degradation and the need for sustainable agriculture practices.

Market.us’s most recent research suggests that the Biochar Market will achieve USD 1539.50 Million in revenue by the end of 2023. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach roughly USD 4338.25 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.2%. The market is driven by increasing demand from the agricultural sector, which accounts for the largest share of the market. The biochar market is also driven by its use in the water treatment and energy sectors.

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific has contributed 70.7% to the total revenue share for 2022.

In 2022, the revenue share for pyrolysis was 56%.

The revenue share for soil amendments was 39% by 2022, according to applications.

The biochar market is driven by the increasing demand for organic food, sustainable agriculture practices, and rising concern over soil degradation.

The agricultural sector is the largest consumer of biochar, followed by the water treatment and energy sectors.

North America is the largest market for biochar, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The biochar market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized players operating in the market.

The market will be driven by increasing applications for plant development and rising demand in developing countries for organic food. However, market growth will be slowed by soil erosion and contamination.

Industry growth is expected to be boosted by rising environmental awareness and government policies that encourage the use of environmentally-friendly products.

North America will dominate the market because of the increasing demand for organic foods in the region.

Regional Snapshot

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the global market. This sector is driven by the potential importance of the region in soil enhancement and carbon sequestration. Market expansion has also been helped by the tremendous economic and agricultural growth in the region. China is the largest producer of this char in the Asia Pacific. This region faces issues like crop residue disposal and field burning. This is a reason why agrowastes are being converted into this product and used as a soil conditioner for cropland.

Nature communication states that widespread use of negative emission technologies (NETs), is essential for China’s 2050 carbon and renewable electricity goals to achieve the Paris Agreement’s targets to limit global temperature rises to 2 or 1.5 degrees Celsius. A “moderate” scenario would see a reduction of GHG emissions of 73% to char by 2050. This is followed by coordinated deployment with BECCS after 2030.

North America is the second largest market for such char in the world. This is due to rising demand for organic foods and increased meat consumption. Many large-scale and local producers have contributed to the sector’s expansion. The US Biochar Initiative (USBI) estimates that the country’s char production is between 35,000 to 70,000 tons per year. Canadian production is 1,700-6600 TPY, for an American total of 18,700-76,600.

Larger users are more likely to be in business for longer periods of time than those who use it less frequently. However, 49% of respondents have used such char at least twice a year, while most of the top tier have over five years of experience. In this region, there is a rise in low-cost livestock feed.

Europe is another important region for this market. Because of the high amount of forestry waste in Europe, this market is growing. Market growth will be encouraged by the European regulations for organic waste disposal and high disposal costs. In Europe, this char was produced at 17.000 tonnes in 2020. 15 new systems were installed and commissioned. Germany is the biggest market share in Europe. This is due to its soil enhancement and carbon sequestration properties, which have led to widespread adoption of this char in agriculture and horticulture. To accelerate the region’s growth, the government has taken several steps to reduce its annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 55% by 2030. 72 new plants are projected by 2022.

Globally, there is also significant market growth. Market development has been accelerated by the growing demand for this product in energy generation and greenhouse gas remediation. The global biochar market is also being driven by increased awareness and environmental concerns about the product.

Drivers

Increasing demand for organic food.

Growing concern over soil degradation and the need for sustainable agriculture practices.

Rising adoption of biochar in water treatment and energy sectors.

Rising Government Policy for Environmental Protection to Boost Market Growth

Globally, environmental protection awareness is increasing. People are demanding that the environment is protected from pollution and waste. The government has adopted a number of strict policies to protect our environment. This product can be used for energy production as well as livestock feeding. The market for global biochar is expected to grow because of rising regulations that protect the environment.

Growing Use of Biochar for Livestock Feeding to Promote Market Growth

Biochar offers many benefits and applications in the market. It is economical, has lower costs, does not pollute, and is less expensive than raw material. This product has many uses, including livestock feed. It is being used more frequently around the world because it improves animals’ health and provides them with organic nutrients.

This substance can be used as a feed to absorb toxins and aid in digestion. Some farmers have started feeding it to their cows every day. This increases the demand for this product and drives market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

High production costs.

Lack of awareness among farmers about the benefits of biochar.

Technological inefficiencies and lack of knowledge concerning the advantages of product to stimulate market growth

The main constraint to the product’s development is the absence of a sustainable char manufacturing process. Market value has been hampered by the lack of an effective technology for low emission char synthesis, especially for mobile or distant production.

Market growth is hampered by the high price of these products, as well as structural limitations such a lack of financing for producers, a mature carbon market, and shorter timelines for mining land restoration bonds. Although the product is still being commercialized, it’s difficult-to-sell product lacks consistency and standardization that hinders market expansion.

Opportunities

Growing demand from emerging economies.

Increasing adoption of biochar in the wastewater treatment sector.

Advancements in technology to reduce production costs.

Challenges

Lack of standardization in the production and use of biochar.

Competition from other soil amendments.

Growing Demand from Agriculture and Market Trends

Biochar is a solid byproduct from biomass pyrolysis. It is a porous, carbon-rich material that can be used for many purposes, including soil remediation and improvement.

Biochar is used primarily in agriculture to increase soil fertility, plant growth, and provide crop nutrition. Biochar can be used to improve soil physical and chemical properties such as fertility, productivity, and yield.

Biochar can hold nutrients and fertilizer, and slowly release them to agronomic plants. Biochar’s ability to retain water and nutrients in the soil surface horizons for extended periods is its benefit. It prevents nutrients from being evaporated from the crop root zones, increasing crop yields and decreasing the need for fertilizer.

Biochar is used in production agriculture to increase yields and decrease negative environmental impacts.

The United States and China are currently the leaders in biochar use for agricultural purposes.

The United States is a major producer and consumer of agricultural products worldwide and is also one of the largest exporters of agriculture. The US Department of Agriculture reports that the country’s total grain production was ~423 millions metric tons in 2021. This is an increase of ~2.7% over last year.

It has been a very important sector for Italy’s agriculture. The Italian government promotes the agricultural sector through a variety of initiatives. It aims to stabilize production and find ways to increase the sector’s health and sustainability.

Agri-food is the main driver of the Italian sector. For decades, the Italian federal government has supported agriculture. It is common for politicians to agree on the necessity of reforms in property, tax, and labor that will help the sector reach its full potential.

The biochar market will continue to grow in agricultural applications over the next few years.

Recent Developments

PepsiCo India began offering a Biochar Program to farmers in December 2022 in an effort to ensure a sustainable future for agricultural activities. This program will serve as an example of the Positive Agriculture Philosophy.

WasteX launched in September 2022 a program that aims to convert biomass from Southeast Asia into higher-value products, such as biochar. WasteX will provide complete solutions to agricultural producers, starting with the choice of technology and ending with the deployment.

Restoration Bioproducts of Lynchburg announced in August 2022 that it had invested $5.8 million in a Virginia-based biochar plant. This plant will provide employment and 34,650 tons virgina-grown wood products.

Verra announced in June 2022 that a new methodology was available to enable biochar projects, which can quantify their climate benefits and produce nature-based carbon emission credits, to release a new methodology.

Market Segmentation

Feedstock Type

Wood Biomass

Agricultural Waste

Animal Manure

Others

Application

Soil Conditioner

Fertilizer

Others

Key Market Players

Diacarbon Energy

Agri-Tech Producers

Biochar Now, llc

Carbon Gold

Kina

The Biochar Company

Swiss Biochar GmbH

ElementC6

BlackCarbon A/S

Cool Planet

Carbon Terra

Pacific Biochar

Vega Biofuels

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1539.50 Million Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 4338.25 Million Growth Rate CAGR Of 12.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQ . What is biochar? Biochar is a porous carbon-rich material produced by heating organic matter in the absence of oxygen, a process called pyrolysis. What is the biochar market? The biochar market is a market for the sale and distribution of biochar, which is used as a soil amendment, water treatment, and energy source. What are the key drivers of the biochar market? The key drivers of the biochar market are the increasing demand for organic food, sustainable agriculture practices, and rising concern over soil degradation.