Bottled water Market Shaping from Growth to Value: PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Suntory

According to HTF MI, "Global Bottled water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029″. The Global Bottled water Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 217.7 Billion in 2023 and USD 307.6 Billion by 2028.

Bottled water is defined as purified drinking water that has been packaged. Since it is easily accessible in nearby grocery shops and retail places, it is the simplest way for the body to satisfy its thirst for fluids. Water bottles made of glass and plastic are available. Future water scarcity faced globally will present a huge opportunity for manufacturers of bottled water.

On a global scale, bottling water requires 2.7 million tonnes of plastic each year, thus the sector faces difficulty in creating eco-friendly packaging options. Manufacturers are focusing on packaging materials that are biodegradable and environmentally friendly. The demand for bottled water has surged as more customers become aware of waterborne ailments like malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, and others.

The demand for clean and hygienic bottled water has also increased as a result of growing concern over a variety of health-related issues, such as neurological abnormalities, reproductive disorders, and gastrointestinal ailments. This can benefit the market for bottled water during the time of anticipated growth.

Regulatory Insights:

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) controls the market for bottled water. It deals with the problems of filtration, regulation, testing, cost, and nutrition. For bottled water, no certification is necessary. Additionally, there is no need to report bottled water.

Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage

PepsiCo [United States],

Coca Cola [United States],

Suntory [Japan],

Unicer [Portugal],

Icelandic Glacial [Iceland],

CG Roxane [United States],

Vichy Catalan Corporation [Spain],

Mountain Valley Spring Company [United States],

Nestle [Switzerland],

Sanpellegrino S.p.A [Italy],

Poland Spring [Poland],

Eden Springs Ltd [Israel].



Market Drivers

The lack of tap water in semi-urban, rural, or drought-prone areas is the main factor driving the demand for bottled water. Lack of water can result in unsanitary conditions and the spread of diseases like hepatitis A and influenza.

Water cutoffs affect locations experiencing a water crisis as a result of lower rainfall; as a result, bottled water is in great demand in these areas. As consumers become more aware of the importance of proper cleanliness and healthy hydration, they are increasingly choosing bottled water over packaged beverages that are less healthful, both for drinking and cooking.

Customers buy bottled water because they like the taste more than tap water. When bottled water is offered alongside other drinks, its sales are affected. The demand for bottled water is influenced by the expansion of hospitals and other medical care facilities as well as the hospitality industry.

Market Opportunities

There is potential for the market for bottled water to expand soon. By raising awareness of the value of high-quality water for health, manufacturers of bottled water have the potential to attract developing and poor nations. People with high net worth and those who are ill are typically more concerned, therefore they are prepared to spend more on bottled water regardless of price.

The market for bottled water suppliers has significant profit margins; as a result, new entrants are drawn to the market by the consideration of regulations, increasing competition in the market.

To keep up with the growing sustainability trend As the government also offers various tax exemptions or subsidies to marketers, bottled water manufacturers are concentrating on adopting a sustainable approach.

Market Challenges

One of the main issues facing the business is the environmental risks associated with water bottles. Overuse of plastic packing materials contributes to an increase in water pollution.

Despite the market’s availability of glass bottles, contamination has led to an increase in health issues.

Over tonnes of plastic are produced each year in the form of plastic bottles. Less the quantity and more the fact that most of it is not recycled raises cause for concern. These elements provide significant obstacles for the market for water bottles.

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Carbonated Bottle Water,

Flavoured Bottle Water,

Still Bottle Water,

Functional Bottle Water,

Others

Market Breakdown by Types:

Household,

Commercial

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 217.7 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 307.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 4.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028

