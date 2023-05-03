The Global BYOD Security Market is expected to see a growth rate of 37% and may see a market size of USD 70.6 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 16.8 Billion.

Published Via 11Press : A group of technologies known as BYOD security was created to minimize the risks linked to the practice of utilizing a personal device rather than one provided by the organization for work-related purposes. Any desktop or mobile device, including laptops and cellphones, may be used when using BYOD. These BYOD endpoints may connect to corporate networks, software, and hardware, which poses a severe security risk.

BYOD Security Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise BYOD Security industry players.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States)

VMware, Inc. (United States)

Mobileiron Inc. (United States)

Good Technology Corporation. (United States)

Fortinet Inc. (United States)

Avaya Inc. (United States)

Cisco Systems (United States)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States)

Symantec Corporation (United States)

BYOD Security Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

By End Use Application

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

SMBs

BYOD Security Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market of BYOD Security has been broken down by

North America [United States, Canada]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Others]

Europe [Germany, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Southeast Asia

APAC- excl. Southeast Asia [China, Japan, India, Australia, Others]

MEA [South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Nigeria, Others]

North America region held the largest market share in the year 2022. Asia Pacific on the other hand stood as the second largest market due to the presence of key companies in the region and high technological advancement.

North America is projected to lead the BYOD Security market with the United States and Canada are major contributors in terms of driving revenue for this market segment in this region.

Europe is seen as an attractive market for BYOD Security during the projected year of 2023-2029. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany & France hold the majority of market share contributions in the region.

The study also provides granularity by Southeast Asian countries and is anticipated to experience rapid growth in BYOD Security Market, which could be the fastest-growing market in the near time.

Other Major Asian Economies that are included in the BYOD Security market study are China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Central & South American market is experiencing a good amount of Investors’ attention – Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are seen as ‘Red Hot’ Market in this region.

Middle East: This region is projected to experience explosive growth in the BYOD Security market majorly dominated by the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Turkey as major Countries dominating in this area.

Africa: This region still needs to gain traction, however, South Africa is playing dominating role followed by Nigeria.

Market Growth Drivers

Because BYOD is being implemented, there is a growing BYOD security adoption that lowers hardware costs. The global market for BYOD security is expanding due to the high market penetration of mobile devices. The global market for BYOD security is being driven by rising fraud-related activities and demand for security. BYOD leads to the retrieval and viewing of private information from systems managed by rival companies. For security purposes, data must be encrypted both in transit and at rest. Encryption helps you to protect the content of important information even in the worst-case situation of device theft or intrusion.

Influencing Trends

Implementation of BYOD the price of the hardware. The market penetration rate for mobile devices is high.

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 37% Market Forecast (2029) USD 70.6 Billion Current Market Size (2022) USD 16.8 Billion Dominating Segment Smartphone Major Players Profiled Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States) International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States) VMware, Inc. (United States), Mobileiron Inc. (United States) Good Technology Corporation. (United States) Fortinet Inc. (United States) Avaya Inc. (United States) Cisco Systems (United States) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States) Symantec Corporation (United States) Base Year 2022



Frequently Asked Question

Q1: What is the current market size for the BYOD Security Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the BYOD Security Market was valued at USD 16.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 70.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period.

Q2: What are the key segments of the BYOD Security Market?

A: The Global BYOD Security Market Breakdown by Application (Large Enterprises, Government Organizations, SMBs) by Type (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop) by Solution (Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Content Management (MCM), Mobile Identity Management (MIM)) by Organization Size (Large enterprises Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Government organizations) by Software (Mobile data security, Mobile device security, Network security) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Q3: Who are the key players in the BYOD Security Market?

A: Some of the key players in the BYOD Security Market include Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States) International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States) VMware, Inc. (United States), Mobileiron Inc. (United States) Good Technology Corporation. (United States) Fortinet Inc. (United States) Avaya Inc. (United States) Cisco Systems (United States) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States) Symantec Corporation (United States) Key Players.



