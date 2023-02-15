CAGR of 10.6% Board Management Software Market to Gain USD 9.43 Bn in 2032

Published Via 11Press: “As per the latest finding of Market.us, Board Management Software Market Revenue is expected to be USD 3.81 Bn by the end of 2023. In the long term, the Board Management Software market is estimated to reach around USD 9.43 bn in 2032, at a CAGR of 10.6%.“

Board Management Software Market Definition

Board management software refers to a digital platform or tool that helps streamline the work of boards of directors, committees, and executive teams. It allows board members to access, share and collaborate on information related to board meetings, agendas, minutes, documents, and other governance-related activities in a secure and centralized platform.

Board management software aims to improve board effectiveness, increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve governance practices. The software typically includes features such as voting, messaging, task management, document management, and scheduling, among others, to help boards manage their work more efficiently and effectively. The market for board management software is growing rapidly as more organizations adopt digital solutions to enhance their board and governance practices.

Key Takeaways:

The adoption of board management software is increasing across various industries, including healthcare, education, and government, among others.

Cloud-based board management software solutions are gaining popularity due to their ease of deployment, cost-effectiveness, and scalability.

The North American region holds the largest market share in the global board management software market due to the high adoption rate of digital solutions in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of board management software, as virtual board meetings became necessary due to social distancing measures.

The increasing demand for better governance practices and regulations is driving the growth of the board management software market.

The major challenge facing the board management software market is the complexity of data privacy and security regulations, which could impact adoption rates.

Board management software solutions are expected to become more integrated with other business software solutions, such as ERP and CRM systems, to enhance their functionality and value.

Regional Snapshot

According to region, the market for global board management software is divided into North America; South America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected be the largest market for global board management solutions during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of established players in North America that offer board management programs in Canada and the U.S. This is expected to increase the North American market.

Europe’s board software market is expected expand. This is due to the increasing need to streamline board management processes and ensure governance excellence.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the global board management market. This is because of increased awareness among small and medium-sized enterprises about board software and strict security policies that protect company data (including files and conversations) and the increasing use of this software to manage the board member process.

Report Highlights

The market can be divided into Enterprise Model, SaaS and Hosted. The market can be divided by application into Financial Services Industry, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Energy, Other.

The market is analysed based on geography. It covers North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific as well as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Major players profiled in the report include Diligent Corporation, Nasdaq Incorporation, Passageways, ComputerShare, Leading Boards, Admincontrol AS, Directorpoint, BoardPaq, Eshare, Aprio Board Portal.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Board Management Software Market has identified several drivers for growth. Firstly, the increasing demand for automation of board management is driving the market forward. Companies are recognizing the need to streamline their operations and reduce manual labor in order to increase efficiency and cost effectiveness. This has led to a surge in demand for automated solutions such as board management software.

Secondly, rising awareness among organizations regarding governance best practices is also pushing the market forward. As companies become better educated on regulations and compliance standards, they are increasingly investing in solutions that can help them meet these requirements. Thirdly, supportive government initiatives are fueling growth as well. Governments around the world have launched various initiatives that encourage companies to invest in advanced technologies like board management software to improve their productivity levels.

Lastly, technological advancements such as cloud-based solutions are providing further impetus for market expansion by making these applications more accessible and cost effective than ever before.

Opportunities

Board management software has opened up new opportunities for organizations of all sizes. This type of software allows boards to manage their daily operations with ease, streamlining decision-making processes and ensuring that boards have access to the most up-to-date information about their organization. Additionally, this software helps boards stay organized by providing a centralized location for documents and data related to the board’s activities.

The use of board management software also provides various other opportunities for businesses. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, organizations can quickly and easily gather insights from meetings and discussions, which can then be used to inform future decisions or strategies. Additionally, board members now have access to tools such as document annotation and review capabilities which allow them to collaborate on projects in real time. This makes it easier than ever before for teams scattered across the globe to work together efficiently.

Challenges

The board management software market has experienced rapid growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for digital solutions to streamline and manage organizational processes. Despite this, there are still several challenges that need to be addressed in order to ensure the long-term success of these platforms. One such challenge is providing users with a comprehensive platform that can offer robust features while remaining user friendly and intuitive. Additionally, many organizations face difficulty integrating their existing systems with the new board management software, which can lead to issues related to data migration or compatibility.

Another major challenge faced by this market is security and privacy concerns. As board management software typically deals with sensitive information such as confidential documents or financial records, companies must ensure that their platforms incorporate advanced security protocols such as encryption and access control measures in order to protect against potential breaches or unauthorized data access.

Key Developments

One recent development in the board management software market is the increasing adoption of virtual meetings and hybrid meetings, driven in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions on in-person gatherings, many boards have shifted to conducting meetings virtually using video conferencing platforms, which has in turn increased demand for board management software that can support these virtual meetings.

Moreover, as some organizations begin to return to in-person meetings, there is a growing trend towards hybrid meetings, which combine in-person and virtual attendees. Board management software providers are now developing features that can support both in-person and virtual attendees, such as digital voting systems, agenda management, and real-time access to documents and data.

Another recent development is the increased importance of cybersecurity in board management software. As the amount of sensitive information shared through board management software increases, there is a growing need for enhanced security features to protect against data breaches and cyber attacks. Board management software providers are responding by incorporating more advanced security features into their products, such as end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and access control.

Market Segmentation

Type

Enterprise Model

SaaS

Hosted

Other

Application

Financial Services Industry

Education

Healthcare

Oil & Energy

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Diligent Corporation

Nasdaq Incorporation

Passageways

ComputerShare

Leading Boards

Admincontrol AS

Directorpoint

BoardPaq

Eshare

Aprio Board Portal

Report Scope

Table 1: Years considered for the study:

Report Attribute Details Historical Years 2017-2022 Market size value 2023 USD 3.81 bn Revenue forecast 2032 USD 9.43 bn Growth Rate CAGR 10.6% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

