Published Via 11Press: The Canada Golf Market is projected to be USD 161.76 million in 2023 to reach USD 191.46 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 1.7%.

The market is a segment of the sports and leisure industry that includes the sale of golf equipment, apparel, and accessories, as well as golf courses and country clubs. The market is driven by the popularity of golf as a recreational activity and the increasing interest in professional golf. The market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing popularity of golf and the growth of the country’s population.

The growth of the market is also driven by the increasing number of golf courses and the availability of golf-related products and services. One of the major trends in the Canada golf market is the increasing adoption of technology in the sport. Golfers are using digital technology to improve their game, with tools such as swing analysis software, GPS-enabled rangefinders, and smart golf balls.

Key Takeaways

The Canada golf market is driven by the popularity of golf as a recreational activity and the growth of the country’s population.

The increasing adoption of technology in sport is a major trend in the market.

Golf courses and country clubs are major players in the market, along with equipment and apparel manufacturers.

Regional Snapshot

The Canada golf market is segmented by region, with major players located in Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec. The country’s major metropolitan areas, such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, are also important markets for golf-related products and services.

Drivers

The popularity of golf as a recreational activity and the growth of the country’s population are major drivers of the Canada golf market.

The increasing adoption of technology in sport is also driving the market.

Restraints

The high cost of golf equipment and club memberships can be a barrier to entry for some consumers.

The weather in some parts of the country can limit the golf season, affecting the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The growing interest in professional golf in Canada presents opportunities for golf-related businesses.

The increasing adoption of technology in sports presents opportunities for companies that develop and market golf-related software and equipment.

Challenges

Competition from other sports and leisure activities can limit growth in the Canada golf market.

The impact of climate change on the golf season in some parts of the country can be a challenge for the market.

Recent Developments

In 2021, the RBC Canadian Open, one of Canada’s premier professional golf events, returned to the country after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the Golf Canada Foundation launched a new program to support and develop young golfers in the country.

Market Segmentation

Type

Apparel

Footwear

Application

Professional

Amateur

Key Market Players

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Levelwear Inc.

Callaway Golf Co.

NIKE Inc.

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Amer Sports Oyj

Adidas AG

Under Armour Inc.

PUMA SE

ECCO Sko A/S

Skechers USA Inc.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 161.76 million Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 191.46 million Growth Rate CAGR Of 1.7% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

