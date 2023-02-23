Cell Culture Media Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Cell Culture Media Market: The cell culture media market refers to the market for media used to support the growth and survival of cells in vitro. This market is driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

“Global cell culture media market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the following ten years, from USD 1.1 Bn in 2023 to USD 2.32 Bn in 2032.”

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in R&D activities, and the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, advancements in cell culture technologies and the development of specialized media for specific cell types are expected to drive market growth.

Request For Sample Report Before Purchasing: https://market.us/report/cell-culture-media-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaways

The global cell culture media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2021 to 2026.

North America is the largest market for cell culture media, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Serum-free media and chemically defined media are the fastest-growing segments in the cell culture media market.

The biopharmaceuticals segment is the largest end-user segment of the cell culture media market.

Regional Snapshot

North America held the largest share of the cell culture media market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, well-established research infrastructure, and increasing investments in R&D activities.

Europe also holds a significant share of the market due to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, favorable government initiatives, and increasing funding for research activities.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing investments in life sciences research, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. The region is also home to a large population base, which presents a significant market opportunity for cell culture media companies.

In terms of application, biopharmaceutical production is the largest segment of the cell culture media market, accounting for a major share of the market. Other key applications include academic research, stem cell research, and drug discovery & development.

Drivers

The key drivers of the cell culture media market include the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. Additionally, the development of advanced cell culture media with improved properties is driving market growth.

Emerging cell culture techniques for cell-based vaccinations

Cell culture has been a major part of vaccine production in pharmaceutical industries. It has been used to create vaccines for smallpox (polio), polio, hepatitis and rubella. In the US, and in many European countries, cell-based flu vaccines are also approved.

Earlier vaccines were produced by growing viruses in chicken eggs. This took a lot of time and was costly. Cell culture-based vaccine manufacturing is far more efficient. Cell culture-based manufacturing has several advantages over traditional methods. For example, it can produce vaccines in smaller quantities and takes less time to complete.

Cell culture-based vaccinations can also last longer. In a study published in June 2020 by the CDC, cell-based vaccinations proved to be more effective against flu-related hospitalisations in Medicare beneficiaries 65+ than standard-dose egg vaccines. All four flu viruses that were used in Flucelvax Quadrivalent during the 2020-2021 flu seasons were cell-derived. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in cell-based vaccines. This has led to prominent companies trying to capitalize on these opportunities. Seqirus is one of the most active companies in this field.

Restraints

The high cost of cell culture media and the lack of skilled personnel to handle cell cultures are the major restraints to the growth of the cell culture media market. In addition, ethical concerns related to the use of animal-derived products in cell culture media are also hindering market growth.

Cell biology research raises ethical concerns

Cell biology research requires the use of both animals and humans. Human and animal cells are used in gene therapy studies, which involve the recombination and stem cell research therapies. These cells can also be used to test drugs for pharmacokinetics and in vivo toxicities.

Stem cell research also uses human embryos in clinical applications, which often results in the destruction of embryos.

Ethical authorities from various countries have established strict guidelines to control these activities.

For cell biology research, authorities such as the Human Tissue Authority and the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority have established strict regulations.

Cell biology research is being restricted in many countries around the world due to ethical concerns and restrictions on cell use for research. This will likely reduce the demand for cell culture products and media.

Opportunities

The growing demand for 3D cell culture and the development of serum-free and chemically defined media are providing new growth opportunities for the cell culture media market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of single-use technologies and the development of custom media are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing This Report @ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=21113

Emerging markets

In the future, emerging markets such as China and India, Brazil, Mexico, and Brazil will be the main drivers of growth in the global market. This trend is mainly due to increased investments in cell biology research as well as the increasing focus of market players on expanding their presence in emerging Asian markets.

Many market players are investing in cell-based research in emerging Asian countries. This is mainly due to increasing rates of chronic diseases, improved research infrastructure, and favorable laws for cell-based science.

India is a desirable destination for global companies due to its rising government investments in high-tech infrastructure, skilled labor, and low manufacturing costs. India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals prepared the “Pharma Vision 2020” document to make India a top destination for drug discovery, innovation and manufacturing. This document provides government support for the establishment of world-class infrastructure and creating a highly skilled scientific workforce for pharma R&D. It also supports venture funding for private and public research.

According to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s report, USD 311 million and US 420 million were invested in stem cell research by China as part of the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP), and the 13th FYP.

Shanghai published its 2017 follow-up implementation guidance. It identified five areas as its development priorities: bioproduct manufacturing and drug development & innovations, contract research activities, global supply chain building, and biotech industrialization. These benefits are driving biopharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical companies to focus more on drug discovery outsourcing to countries like India and China.

Brazil and Mexico will also offer substantial growth opportunities to global market players. These countries have a booming biopharmaceutical industry, higher risk of pandemics like swine flu or COVID-19, as well as less stringent regulatory guidelines and a low manufacturing cost advantage. These are all factors that are driving market players to establish and expand their presence there.

Challenges

The major challenges facing the cell culture media market include the need for consistent quality control and the development of cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes. In addition, the complexity of cell culture systems and the lack of standardization in cell culture protocols are also hindering market growth.

Survival of small players, new entrants

A significant challenge is the survival of small and new players in the global market. Major market share is held by established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG,, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation and Merck KGaA. These key players are well-known for their strong brand recognition and product portfolio. They also tend to keep their competitive advantage intact by acquiring new players or start-ups in order to expand their product range.

Sartorius AG purchased cell culture specialist Xell AG, which focuses on media for gene therapies and vaccines, in July 2021. This acquisition allowed the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities in dry powder as well as liquid media.

Because of the strength of major players, it makes it difficult for smaller players and new entrants in this market to compete.

Small players are also unable to compete with established players who have large R&D budgets due to the large investment required for R&D and the launch of new products.

Purchase this report Via Secured Link and Avail Discount:

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the cell culture media market include the development of advanced chemically defined media with improved properties, the adoption of single-use technologies, and the increasing use of 3D cell culture. Additionally, the development of custom media and the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in cell culture are also driving market growth.

Market Segmentation

Type

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Application

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

Key Market Players

Life Technologies

Corning (Cellgro)

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Lonza

BD

HiMedia

Takara

CellGenix

Atlanta Biologicals

PromoCell

Zenbio

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2023 USD 1.1 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 2.32 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Global Business Development Teams – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: [email protected]

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us

Shared On:



FAQ . What is the current size of the cell culture media market? As of 2023, the global cell culture media market was valued at USD 1.1 billion. What is the projected growth rate for the cell culture media market? The cell culture media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032. What are some of the key players in the cell culture media market? Some of the key players in the cell culture media market include Life Technologies Corning (Cellgro) Sigma-Aldrich Thermo Fisher Merck Millipore GE Healthcare Lonza BD HiMedia Takara CellGenix Atlanta Biologicals PromoCell Zenbio. What are the different types of cell culture media formats? The different types of cell culture media formats include Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media, Stem Cell Media.