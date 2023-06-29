Children’s and Infant Wear Market is Booming Worldwide | Benetton, Carter’s, Hanesbrands, Ralph Lauren, Wear Pact

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, The report “Global Children’s and Infant Wear Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2029” is available for purchase. From 2023 to 2028, the Global Children’s and Infant Wear Market is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, reaching USD 156.5 billion in 2023 and USD 202.2 billion by 2028.

Infant clothing, sometimes known as baby clothing, is clothing designed specifically for newborns. Baby fashion is a sociocultural consumerist practise that encodes various social elements in children’s clothes and represents a system characterized by variations in social class, wealth, gender, or ethnicity. Most manufacturers offer sizing guidelines based on a child’s height, weight, or both, and the child’s height and weight percentile can also be used to accurately size newborn gear. Modern infant garments prioritize comfort, movement, and accessibility. Increasing demand for luxury clothing brands, mostly in developed nations, as well as increased brand preference and spending power, are drivers driving market expansion. Babies in Western nations generally wear bodysuits and baby grows. Infant apparel is made from a range of materials, including bamboo and cotton. The demand for children’s clothing is driven by shifting fashion and social media influence, which drives the need for stylish clothing. Sustainable clothing is likewise being pushed globally, according to changing trends.

Key and Developing Players,

Benetton

Carter’s

The Gap

Hanesbrands

Ralph Lauren

Wear Pact

Hanna Andersson

Burt’s Bees

Goumikids

Kate Quinn

Market Drivers

The growing birth rate and the rising average age of newborns throughout the world are major factors driving the market for children’s and infant wear.

As working parents’ discretionary spending grows, so does the demand for branded, high-end children’s and newborn clothing.

Another factor is the growing importance of social media.

The Newborn fashion trend is influencing parents, pushing increasing demand for expensive, branded newborn and kid clothing.

Furthermore, the market for cotton-based Newborn apparel is expanding rapidly because of its exceptional comfort.

Silk baby clothes is in high demand due to the current fashion trend, particularly during festivals.

Seasonal fluctuations and environmental variables might have an influence on newborn clothing demand.

The desire for expensive, exquisite children’s shoes

Market Trend

Increasing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable children’s clothing.

Market Opportunities

In today’s environment, both large corporations and small companies use web portals to improve their services and attract more customers both online and offline.

Graphic-printed T-shirts, personalized children’s clothing, and organic cotton clothing are becoming increasingly fashionable.

As a result, brands are more likely to increase production in response to increased demand from customers.

The rise of e-commerce, as well as children’s shifting fashion preferences, brought luxury firms to the increasing industry.

Luxury children’s brands are now more widely available in locations where they were formerly only available to the rich.

Given the rate at which the kids’ fashion sector has evolved, including more than just garments, there is an opportunity for the kid’s wear segment to broaden its product and bring new items to the category.

On September 21, 2022, Carter’s, Inc., the world’s largest brand of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will release Hilary Duff x Carter’s, the first of two limited-edition collections created in collaboration with award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author, and mom Hilary Duff, who serves as the brand’s first-ever Chief Mom Officer.

Market Challenges

The children and kids’ market is highly confronted with challenges such as increased cotton costs as a result of geopolitical conflicts, which might result in a drop in the sale of pure cotton kids’ apparel.

However, due to the cyclical nature of fashion, entering the children’s clothes sector carries a tremendous risk to entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs have a hurdle to the entrance since large-scale production units are required. Capturing the market also necessitates a financial backlog and marketing preparations.

Trends in children’s clothes, like any other fashion business, can come and go overnight, therefore buying too much of one type of children’s wear can lead to low inventory turnover, which may necessitate providing steep discounts to remove it from the stockroom.

Certain materials, particularly synthetic fibers such as polyester, rayon, and nylon, and natural fibers such as wool, may cause allergic responses in infants.

Children’s and Infant Wear Market Segmentation:

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Apparel

Footwear

Market Breakdown by Types:

3 months below

3 to 6 months

6 to 9 months

9 to 12 months

12 months Above

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 156.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 202.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 3.6% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Along with reviewing the profiles of the top competitors in the Children’s & Infant Wear market, the competitive environment is thoroughly evaluated. Some of the players profiled are Carter’s, Inc., Benetton Group S.r.l, The Gap, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., Wear Pact, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Hanna Andersson, Goumikids, Kate Quinn



