Published Via 11Press : The Global CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market is expected to see a growth rate of 6.9% and may see a market size of USD 38.6 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 30.84 Billion.

Compared to experimental CCD-based sensors, CMOS and CMOS image sensors are more expensive. CMOS image sensors are the only of the two widely used technologies that can function at extremely low temperatures, whereas CCDs are frequently used at room temperature since they operate better at lower temperatures. In scientific cameras, CMOS and CMOS image sensors are frequently used. Scientific CMOS cameras are quickly gaining popularity in the fields of biology, quantum chemistry, and astronomy due to their superior performance in terms of speed, field of view, dynamic range, and image quality. Sales and innovation for cameras using CMOS and CMOS image sensors are increasing, supporting market expansion.

CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors industry players.

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Galaxy Core Inc. (China)

SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea)

Omni Vision Technologies Inc. (US)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Teledyne e2v (United Kingdom)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Onsemi (United States)

ams-OSRAM AG (Austria)

SmartSens Technology (China),

CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Active Pixel Sensor,

Passive Pixel Sensor,

CMOS Sensor IC

By End Use Application

Marine,

Automotive,

Manufacturing,

Aviation,

Digital Photography,

Others

CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market of CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors has been broken down by

North America [United States, Canada]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Others]

Europe [Germany, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Southeast Asia

APAC- excl. Southeast Asia [China, Japan, India, Australia, Others]

MEA [South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Nigeria, Others]

North America & Europe region held the largest market share in the year 2022. North America on the other hand stood as the second largest market due to the presence of key companies in the region and high technological advancement.

North America is projected to lead the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors market with the United States and Canada being major contributors in terms of driving revenue for this market segment in this region.

Europe is seen as an attractive market for CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors during the projected year of 2023-2029. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany & France hold the majority of market share contributions in the region.

The study also provides granularity by Southeast Asian countries and is anticipated to experience rapid growth in CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market, which could be the fastest-growing market in the near time.

Other Major Asian Economies that are included in the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors market study are China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Central & South American market is experiencing a good amount of Investors’ attention – Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are seen as ‘Red Hot’ Market in this region.

Middle East: This region is projected to experience explosive growth in the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors market majorly dominated by the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Turkey as major Countries dominating in this area.

Africa: This region still needs to gain traction, however, South Africa is playing dominating role followed by Nigeria.

Market Growth Drivers

Consumer electronics demand is growing, which drives the market for CMOS and CMOS image sensors. The growing demand for tablets and smartphones, as well as the development of remote diagnostic and monitoring capabilities in the healthcare sector, are likely to have a significant impact on market demand.

The market may benefit from one of the primary methods employed by smartphone makers, which is the production of smaller devices with high resolution. The use of consumer electronics may lead to an increase in demand in the coming years. incorporating 3D imaging technology, a cutting-edge technology.

It is projected that 3D imaging sensors would become more common. The sensors that can detect depth and time-of-flight are found in tiny devices as a result of the reduction in the size of electrical and optical components. When paired with 2D sensors, it can be used for robotics, collision avoidance, and other applications. Photos can be captured and exported using the Ranger3 series of CMOS sensors’ 2560×200 pixel resolution. Plant inspection and upkeep may make it possible for it to be used in key end-use industries. Because depth perception is present in conventional solutions, it is anticipated that future vision systems will incorporate it.

Influencing Trends

incorporating cutting-edge technology Technology for 3D imaging. The use of 3D imaging sensors is expected to grow. Compact gadgets have sensors that can detect depth and time-of-flight as a result of the reduction in the size of electronic and optical components. Combining it with 2D sensors opens up the possibility of collision avoidance, robotics, and other applications.

The Ranger3 series of CMOS sensors can be used to capture and produce images at a resolution of 2560×200 pixels. Plant inspection and upkeep may make its use in key end-use industries possible. Because it exists in conventional solutions, depth perception will likely be incorporated into future vision systems.

Challenges

The market’s expansion is harmed by the fall in stacked CMOS image sensor output. The decline in stacked CMOS image sensor production caused by the global pandemic has had a large negative influence on the market for stacked CMOS image sensors globally, which poses a serious challenge for the CMOS image sensor manufacturing industry.

Opportunity

One of the key factors driving the growth of the image sensor market is the increasing prevalence of cameras in portable devices like smartphones and tablets. As the value of camera features and image quality in smartphones grows, OEMs are developing superior image sensors with a tiny form factor and higher functionality to make devices useful and thin. For instance, today’s smartphones come equipped with multiple cameras that can switch between 3D and portrait modes, optical zoom, low-light shooting, and increased high-dynamic range (HDR). These appealing qualities are causing the industry to grow.

The healthcare industry favors CMOS and CMOS image sensors because they offer real-time data about medical equipment, personnel, and assets. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting consumer demand for healthcare, which is boosting market growth. Additionally, leading manufacturers are releasing modern image sensors for CCTV security cameras that can be used for video surveillance in residential, commercial, and industrial locations.

Due to growing security concerns, there is an increase in demand for CCTV cameras as a result of this. HTF Market Intelligence employs a targeted and practical research methodology that makes it possible to analyze key market dynamics across a number of international areas. Additionally, our analysts conduct in-depth analyses of geographical areas to give clients and businesses the chance to dominate in specialized markets and grow in developing markets around the world.

This market research study also demonstrates how the landscape of players, which is constantly shifting, affects the market’s expansion. Additionally, our market researchers thoroughly examine the goods and services provided by various players who are vying for market dominance.

Major Development in the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 6.9% Market Forecast (2029) USD 38.6 Billion Current Market Size (2022) USD 30.84 Billion Dominating Segment Active Pixel Sensor Major Players Profiled Sony Corporation (Japan) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Galaxy Core Inc. (China) SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea) Omni Vision Technologies Inc. (US) Samsung electronics (South Korea) TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan) Canon Inc. (Japan) Teledyne e2v (United Kingdom) STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Onsemi (United States) ams-OSRAM AG (Austria) SmartSens Technology (China), Base Year 2022



Frequently Asked Question

Q1: What is the current market size for the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market was valued at USD 30.84 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 38.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Q2: What are the key segments of the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market?

A: The Global CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market Breakdown by Application (Marine, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aviation, Digital Photography, Others) by Type (Active Pixel Sensor, Passive Pixel Sensor, CMOS Sensor IC) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific,.

Q3: Who are the key players in the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market?

A: Some of the key players in the CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market include Sony Corporation (Japan) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Galaxy Core Inc. (China) SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea) Omni Vision Technologies Inc. (US) Samsung Electronics (South Korea) TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan) Canon Inc. (Japan) Teledyne e2v (United Kingdom) STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Onsemi (United States) ams OSRAM AG (Austria) SmartSens Technology (China), Key Players.



