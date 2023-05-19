Published Via 11Press : The most recent study on the global container leasing market is being undertaken to provide a performance analysis of underrated players in the industry so as to illustrate the level of competition. To determine the global market revenue size breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications, the report uses a combination of quantitative market statistics and qualitative data. Due to a severe economic downturn, the emergence of the most recent situation in the container leasing market has left enterprises worried about their prospects, according to the study, which spans the historical data from 2018 to 2022 and anticipated through 2028*.

Container Leasing Industry Background: The technique by which companies rent shipping containers or manage fleets for investors is known as container leasing. Intermodal containers are used in their operations for purchases, leasing, re-leasing, and sales. Both short-term and long-term needs can be met beautifully through container leasing. When essentially everything about the transport industry is discussed, location is a crucial concern. It affects market patterns, the demand-supply chain, and, of course, prices. One reason is that the costs are typically lower in easily accessible regions. and transition sharply from coastal to inland or landlocked places.

China is at the center of world trade. It has significant holdings in both the alternative web and the global grant chain. China is a significant strategic participant in buying and selling hubs in addition to the United States. The leasing market is now quite volatile in all of this. The device’s ever-changing dynamics, however, are rather historical and fractured. An estimated 52% of the world’s container fleet is controlled by the thirteen leasing companies. Included are several young and little players. However, the market is largely controlled by big players like Seaco, Triton International, COSCO Shipping, and Sea Cube Container Leasing.

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD Million) Key Companies Profiled China COSCO Shipping (China) Seaco (UK) Textile (Bermuda) Triton International (Bermuda) Beacon Intermodal Leasing (US) Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) CAI International (US) CARU Containers (Netherlands) Magellan Maritime Services (Germany) Raffles Lease (US)

Container Leasing Market Segment:

Types:

Dry containers

Reefer containers

Tank containers

Special containers

Application:

Food transport

Consumer goods transport

Industrial product transport

Remote monitoring

This growth is primarily driven by the increase in trade across the world has led to the demand for containers in the port and warehouses for storage and carrying the merchandise in the ship.

The temporary surge in demand for trading merchandise has increased the need for containers so to cater to such requirement container leasing is sort after. Leasing companies, with their worldwide network, fill this gap with speed, efficiency, and a high degree of professionalism.

Exporting firms that need to keep their cash flow intact and use cash reserves on productive activities generally demand leasing containers.

In the current volatility of the economic environment across the nations, for instance, the Ukraine-Russia War, Pandemic, and the Sri-Lankan economic crisis which led to the fluctuation in trade around the world have led to leasing containers much more viable option rather than buying the containers and clearing the cash reserves of the firm.

Notwithstanding COVID-19, there is an increasing demand for modified shipping containers from business and residential users.

Most containers in use today are leased by container leasing firms to shipping companies, with the other half being owned by shipping companies.

The leasing of containers is a relatively recent industry. The business has currently been driven by seven major companies and they have more than 75% of its market share. Post all the geopolitical crises around the world it has been anticipated that demand for containers will rise significantly.

The players are looking for increasing the capacity in the log to accommodate the containers which were occupied due to slow demand.

Major Developments Activities in the Market:

The third-largest container leasing firm was created on October 19, 2022, when Japan’s Mitsubishi HC Capital amalgamated its two subsidiaries, CAI International and Beacon Intermodal Leasing.

Due to Mitsubishi HC Capital’s financial prowess and the marketing and technology know-how of the CAI and Beacon organisations, it is anticipated that relationships with customers and other businesses will grow stronger.

A new container shipping line called CARRIER53′, developed particularly to transport 53-foot containers across the Pacific, was introduced by The Hamburg Line on August 10th, 2022.

Willem-Alexander Dous, the company’s CEO, has also assumed the position of managing partner of the new company with the support of German container leasing company Lotus Containers. The brand-new line is focused on moving cargo and 53-foot enormous intermodal containers from three cities in China: Qingdao, Taicang, and Humen. — to Los Angeles and Portland.

According to analysts at Alpha Liner in their most recent weekly report, CARRIER53 uses containerized multipurpose tonnage and slightly modified open-hatch bulk carriers to transport the enormous boxes in a container freight market that is currently at capacity. Two of the company’s six ships are owned, according to the CARRIER53 website.

Influencing Trend:

In the modern corporate world, shipping containers are utilized for practically anything, from functional storage to ground-level offices to shops, restaurants, and office buildings.

Residential consumers require the temporary storage or relocation of portable storage containers more than before.

Among the many kinds of container lease agreements that can be signed are master leases, long-term leases, short-term leases, buy leases, and one-way leases. Each is distinct in terms of what it offers and how long it lasts.

Long-term leasing usage has increased recently, particularly as a result of notable trade flow imbalances involving containers, such those between Pacific Asia and North America, which called for the long-distance relocation of empty containers. According to the terms of a master lease agreement, the lessor is responsible for these repositioning costs.

If there is a long-term lease agreement, the lessee oversees repositioning. Shipping container leasing companies are now cognizant of the need to automate their procedures in order to maintain their competitiveness, ensure customer loyalty, and provide value for all parties.

Market Growth Drivers:

The demand for containers in the port and warehouses for storing and transporting the goods by ship has increased as global trade has grown.

The temporary increase in demand for trading goods has raised the need for containers, hence container leasing is sought after to meet this need. With their extensive global network, leasing firms close this gap quickly, effectively, and with a high level of professionalism.

Leasing containers is typically required by exporting companies who need to maintain their cash flow and invest their cash reserves in profitable ventures.

Leasing containers is a much more viable option than purchasing containers and depleting the company’s cash reserves given the current economic environment’s instability across the world. For example, the pandemic, the Sri Lankan economic crisis, and the conflict between the Ukraine and Russia all caused trade to fluctuate. Despite COVID-19, there is a rising demand from commercial and residential users for modified shipping containers.

Challenges:

Starting a business in this industry could be pricey. This is because, in addition to the inventory of shipping containers, there are additional start-up expenses. In addition to paying for storage space for trucks, trailers, forklifts, and other delivery and construction equipment, these costs often include renting a location for the business to be based. Repositioning rented containers is a significant problem as well.

Due to trade imbalances, some regions have a surplus of empty containers while others do not.

Therefore, to guarantee that there are enough empty containers available everywhere, empty containers must be relocated globally.

Empty containers must also be moved geographically between shippers, consignees, inland depots, terminals, and ports in order to meet demand.

It could lead to poor management and increased expenses.

Opportunities:

An important trend in the global container leasing business is the growing acceptance of intermodal freight transportation.

Both multimodal and intermodal freight transportation move the cargo using a few different modes of transportation. These methods of transport include the movement of containers by land, water, rail, and air.

It is simple and convenient for shippers to switch things in intermodal freight transit because virtually all the containers are made with similar unique measurements and possess identical coping qualities.

The articles can be safely and easily changed from one mode of transportation to another during transit since intermodal freight transportation no longer requires the cargo inside the containers to be handled or opened in transit.

The demand for intermodal freight transportation is being used in this. Thus, container leasing is also expected to increase throughout the projection period in order to assist the growth of intermodal freight transportation.

