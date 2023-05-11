Crop Protection Chemicals Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | BASF, Syngenta, FMC

According to HTF MI, The market for crop protection chemicals is predicted to develop at a 3.6% CAGR and reach a potential value of US$ 72.45 bn. by 2028, estimated at US$ 59.75 bn.

The practice of safeguarding crop harvests against numerous threats, such as pests, weeds, plant diseases, and other critters that harm agricultural crops, is known as crop protection. Crops would be present in agricultural areas along with weeds, tiny pests including rodents, mites, insects, and vermin, as well as diseases that spread disease and were regularly attacked by birds. All of these factors are mostly responsible for the loss or damage to the crops. Therefore, in order to grow crops with great yields, farmers must protect their crops against these pests. Thus, maintaining crop protection is crucial prior to, throughout, and after cultivation. In order to maximize production from the farm, a farmer must prevent crop loss, which involves the use of morally and environmentally responsible agricultural practices. Crop protection products exist in a number of forms and are green or eco-friendly goods that preserve crops while also preserving the environment. Some of these products include fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and seed care.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Crop Protection Chemicals industry players.

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (United States)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

ArystaLifeScience Corporation (United States)

American Vanguard Corporation (United States)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

LanxessAktiengesellschaft (Germany)

FMC Corporation (United States)

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Acaricides

Nematicides

Others

By End Use Application

Foliar spray

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Regional Analysis

The crop protection chemical market has been divided geographically into the following regions:

South America (which includes Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and other nations there);

South-east Asia

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, the Nordics, Spain, Italy, Benelux, and the rest of Europe);

APAC comprises China, India, Australia, Japan, and other nations, except Southeast Asia.

MEA (South Africa, Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Israel, Nigeria, and other countries), which includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The market share that North America owned in 2022 was the largest. However, because of its superior technology and the presence of significant firms, Asia Pacific was the second-largest market.

The market for crop protection chemicals is expected to be dominated by North America. In this region, the US would contribute the most.

From 2023 to 2029, Europe is expected to be a market leader for crop protection chemicals. UK, Germany, and France will have the largest market shares.

A breakdown by Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations is also included in the Crop Protection Chemicals market report. It is projected that the crop protection chemicals industry would have the fastest-expanding region.

China, Japan, India, and Australia are the other major Asian economies that are taken into account in the research.

Market Growth Drivers

As the world has recently become aware of the issue of food shortages and climate change will also present challenges for agriculture, the crop protection industry is growing quickly. while the world’s population is growing. Rapid urbanization is reducing the amount of agricultural land available. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for higher agricultural yields and pressure on the food supply.

Consequently, there is a rising need for crop protection agents that are secure and environmentally friendly.

The usage of crop protection agents is necessary to address the worldwide problem of producing more food from the same quantity of acreage. By utilizing crop protection chemicals, farmers may boost the quantity and quality of their crops in a cost-effective manner.

Challenges

Crop protection chemical production has difficulties due to competition. Numerous companies produce crop protection chemical solutions, and the competition can be fierce, especially in mature industries.

Because of this, it could be difficult for firms to differentiate themselves from their competitors and maintain high profitability.

Crop protection chemical production must overcome a variety of challenging challenges, such as negative public perception, regulatory opposition, environmental concerns, cost, and competitiveness.

These challenges can limit the industry’s growth and financial success and make it more challenging for companies to offer crop protection chemical solutions that are reliable, effective, and long-lasting. safeguard crops Excessive or incorrect chemical use can have negative effects on the soil, water, and agricultural biodiversity.

Opportunity

Crop protection chemistry has come a long way since then. Modern goods are designed to perform in a very selective manner in order to minimize the impact on species other than the target.

Synthetic agricultural pesticides will continue to mostly protect food and fiber crops against insect, fungal, and weed attacks. Due to the creation and launch of potent new pesticides, superior weed, and insect control may now be achieved with incredibly little quantities of chemicals per treated unit area.

The amount of chemicals in the environment has also decreased as a result of further developments in formulations and delivery strategies. increased regulatory requirements, environmental concerns, and important pests acquiring resistance Rising costs for R&D, production, and sales, as well as a decline in the number of primary producers, will have a substantial influence on future developments in chemical pesticides.

Major Development in the Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 3.6 % Market Forecast (2029) US$ 72.45 Bn Current Market Size (2022) US$ 59.75 Bn Dominating Segment Fungicides Major Players Profiled ArystaLifeScience, American Vanguard Corporation, Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, LanxessAktiengesellschaft, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC, Syngenta AG . Base Year 2022



