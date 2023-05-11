Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future | GloBee, CoinGate, SpectroCoin

According to HTF MI, the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market is expected to see a growth rate of 32.3% and may see a market size of USD 12.2 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 3.2 Billion.

Published Via 11Press : A software application known as a cryptocurrency payment app may be used to make payments using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. These programs often allow users access to a digital wallet that can hold several cryptocurrencies and enable transactions between people or companies. Applications for paying with cryptocurrencies may also have added functionality like currency conversion, price tracking, and compatibility for a range of payment methods including NFC and QR code scanning. The market for Bitcoin payment services now offers both desktop and mobile applications, which is partly due to the increasing acceptability of cryptocurrencies as a regular payment method.

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Cryptocurrency Payment Apps industry players.

Coinbase Commerce

BitPay

net

Blockonomics

SpectroCoin

com Pay

Paytomat

NOWPayments

Binance Pay

GloBee

CoinGate

BTCPay Server

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Individual Users

Merchants/ Retailers

Large Enterprises

By End Use Application

Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments

Merchant Payments

Bill Payments

Remittances

Gaming & Betting

Subscription Services

E-commerce

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, the market of Cryptocurrency Payment Apps has been broken down by

North American [Canada, USA]

South American [Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Others]

Europe [Germany, France, Switzerland, Benelux, UK, the Nordics, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Southeast Asia

APAC Southeast Asia [Australia, Japan, India, PRC, Others]

MEA [Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, UAE, Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Others]

NA is the region to hold the largest Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market share in the year 2022. South America on the other hand is the second largest Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market due to the presence of companies in the region and high technological advancement.

NA region is projected to lead the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market. The USA would contribute the highest in this region.

SA is a growing marketplace in Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market during the projected year of 2023-2029. France, Germany & UK to hold maximum market share.

The Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market also provides breakdowns by Southeast Asian countries. It is anticipated to see the fastest-growing territory in Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Industry.

The rest of Major Asia that are considered in the study are Japan, India, PRC, and Australia.

Central & South American market is the Investors’ attention. Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are seen as the ‘Red Hot Chips’ Market in Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market.

Middle East region is projected to have explosive growth in the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market. Mainly dominated by UAE, KSA, and Turkey.

Africa: This region still gaining traction. SA would play a major role followed by Nigeria.

Market Drivers

The market for cryptocurrency payment apps is rapidly growing on a global scale as a result of a number of significant factors, such as the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, the improved security and privacy features provided by cryptocurrency payment apps, the convenience and speed of transactions without middlemen, lower transaction costs, and quick cross-border transactions.

Due to decentralization and blockchain technology, which also allows people greater power over their money, this industry has grown.

As more companies accept cryptocurrencies as payment, demand for Bitcoin payment applications is growing. The adoption of these applications is being pushed by the rise in smartphone and mobile device usage, and more money is also being invested in the cryptocurrency infrastructure.

Influencing Trends

Two of the newest trends and breakthroughs in the market for Bitcoin payment applications are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) components.

NFTs are unique digital assets stored on a blockchain that is more often used in the gaming and art industries. Applications for cryptocurrency payments are including NFTs so that users may purchase and store these assets.

DeFi is a group of financial applications that enable users to trade, lend, and borrow bitcoins without the assistance of intermediaries like banks and run on a decentralized blockchain network.

Applications for Bitcoin payments are being developed with DeFi capabilities so that users may use these financial services right from the apps themselves. Another rising trend is stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies tied to a dependable asset like fiat money or a commodity to allow for steadier and more predictable transactions.

Challenges

The market for Bitcoin payment applications cannot grow due to a number of factors. Since many countries are still attempting to determine how to manage cryptocurrencies and the applications that go along with them, regulatory uncertainty is one of the major problems.

Because of this uncertainty, businesses and consumers may choose not to use Bitcoin payment services, which would limit their capacity to grow. Another problem is that many still prefer traditional payment methods; cryptocurrencies have not yet attained widespread adoption.

Because of this, there is a limited user base for Bitcoin payment applications, and their growth is gradual. Users need to feel secure about the whereabouts of their money, therefore security concerns like the potential for fraud and hackers act as a barrier.

Technical problems with blockchain technology’s scalability and interoperability must also be fixed for Bitcoin payment applications to function properly. Additionally, the unstable nature of cryptocurrencies and their exchange rates may deter some consumers and companies.

Market Trend

Growing acceptance of Bitcoin payment applications as a practical and safe way to conduct transactions.

Increasing use of cryptocurrency payment applications for engaging with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols as a result of the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

The incorporation of a number of cryptocurrencies into payment applications gives customers a variety of alternatives for carrying out virtual transactions.

The development of cryptocurrency payment applications that accept stablecoin transactions as stablecoins become more popular as a kind of digital cash for regular transactions.

The emergence of cryptocurrency-based cross-border payment systems makes international transactions faster and more affordable than using conventional methods.

The blending of Bitcoin payment applications with traditional banking and remittance services links the traditional and digital financial systems.

Major Development in the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR% 32.3 % Market Forecast Values (2029) USD 12.2 Billion Current Market Size Values (2022) USD 3.2 Billion Dominating Segment Gaming & Betting Major Giants Profiled Coinbase Commerce, BitPay, CoinPayments.net, Blockonomics, SpectroCoin, Crypto.com Pay, GloBee, BTCPay Server, Paytomat, NOWPayments, Binance Pay, CoinGate Base Year 2022

Frequently Asked Question

Q1: What are the current market size values for the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market?

A: According to a study by Market.us, the market for cryptocurrency payment apps is expected to be valued at US Dollars 3.2 bn in 2022 and US Dollars 12.2 bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% throughout the forecast period (2023-2029).

Q2: What is the Segmentation of the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market?

A: The global market for cryptocurrency payment apps is segmented by application (P2P payments, merchant payments, bill payments, remittances, gaming & betting, subscription services, e-commerce), user type (individual users, merchants/retailers, large enterprises), platform type (mobile devices (Android, iOS), web-based platforms, desktop-based platforms).

Q3: Name Major Players in the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market.

A: Coinbase Commerce, BitPay, CoinPayments.net, Blockonomics, SpectroCoin, Crypto.com Pay, Paytomat, NOWPayments, Binance Pay, GloBee, CoinGate, and BTCPay Server Key companies are a few of the major companies in the market for cryptocurrency payment apps.

