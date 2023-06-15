DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market Current Scenario and Future Prospects

Published Via 11Press : DDoS security lessens the impact of the assault by blocking malicious traffic from reaching its target while still enabling regular traffic to pass and carry on business as usual. The market for DDOS defense is primarily driven by the rising relevance of online services and the frequency and complexity of DDoS assaults, however, growth is hampered by their high prices and complexity. The market is prepared to continue growing, however, because of the significant prospects presented by rising demand for cloud-based protection solutions and the use of AI and machine learning.

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2022 High Growth Market Asia Pacific Unit Value (USD M) Key Companies Profiled Nexusguard (Hong Kong), A10 Networks, (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Imperva (US), Radware (Israel), Corero Network Security (US), NETSCOUT (US), Cloudflare (US), Link11 (Germany), Fortinet (US), Huawei Technologies (China).

The report offers Major leading Key players:

NETSCOUT

Akamai Technologies

Imperva

Radware

Corero Network Security

Cloudflare

Link11

Nexusguard

A10 Networks

Fortinet

Huawei Technologies

By Application:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

The market for DDOS Protection and Mitigation is predicted by HTF Market Intelligence to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2017 to 2028. The main factors driving this expansion include the rise in DDoS assaults’ complexity and frequency, as well as the relevance of online services.

DDoS assaults are on the rise in both frequency and sophistication, with attackers employing a variety of strategies to overload targets. Due to the need to successfully counteract these threats, increasingly sophisticated protection solutions are in demand. Maintaining online accessibility and availability has become more crucial as more services go online.

DDoS attacks can significantly impact the availability of online services, making DDoS protection an increasingly critical component of any online strategy. Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident. Due to the substantial number of companies, the DDOS Protection industry is extremely competitive.

To expand their market penetration and snare a wider consumer base, businesses are giving merger, acquisition, and partnership plans top priority. The study analyses the market’s competitive environment and provides in-depth information about the major players, including Radware, Imperva, and Akamai Technologies.

On August 3, 2021, it was announced that Radware, a pioneer in cyber security and application delivery solutions, and INAP, a global supplier of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, will expand their partnership. INAP wants to provide Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services to enterprises worldwide in partnership with Radware.

Market Growth Drivers:

DDoS assaults are becoming more frequent and complicated, and the value of online services is rising, which has fueled industry expansion. Attackers are utilizing a variety of methods to overload targets in DDoS assaults, which are getting more common and sophisticated.

This increases the need for more sophisticated security measures that can successfully stop these attacks. The significance of ensuring online accessibility and availability has grown as more services migrate online.

DDoS assaults have a substantial influence on online service availability, making DDoS security a crucial part of any online strategy.

Restraints:

The cost of DDOS protection systems varies greatly depending on the size of the organization and the level of protection needed. Smaller businesses or those with tighter resources may find it difficult to employ DDOS prevention solutions because of this.

DDOS prevention systems can be complicated and challenging to install, especially for businesses with little experience in cybersecurity. Especially if they lack the means or experience to efficiently deploy and operate these systems, this might present difficulties for organizations trying to use DDOS prevention solutions.

Opportunities:

More and more, more sophisticated and efficient DDOS prevention systems are being created using AI and machine learning. This offers a chance for solution providers to create and market products that make use of these technologies to offer more effective defense against DDoS assaults.

Cloud-based DDOS prevention solutions that can successfully defend against assaults targeting cloud-based services are becoming more and more necessary as more businesses shift their services to the cloud.

The opportunity to create and commercialize cloud-based solutions that can successfully defend against these attacks is enormous for vendors of DDOS prevention systems.

For the DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market, HTF Market Intelligence has adopted a targeted and practical research strategy that enables analysis of the pertinent market dynamics in several global regions.

in addition, in order to offer customers and organizations the chance to prevail in DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market niche markets and develop in new territories, our analysts undertake in-depth assessments of geographical regions.

The analysis of the global DDOS protection and mitigation market also demonstrates how the shifting player dynamics are influencing the industry’s expansion.

Individualization of the Report

Along with comprehensive market estimates, HTF Market Intelligence also offers significant value-added analyses on the following subjects.:

Market Maturity Indicators for DDOS Protection and Mitigation

The market for DDOS Protection and Mitigation Growth Drivers and Restrictions To seize major market opportunities analyze new entrants in the DDOS protection and mitigation market and entry/exit barriers.

DDOS Protection and Mitigation Industry: Key Business Segments, Market Proposition, and Gap Analysis: An Objective View of Market Performance Indicators

Against this difficult backdrop, the DDOS Protection and Mitigation Study sheds light on the current state of the market and its major features.

DDOS Protection and Mitigation industry participants were surveyed by analysts from HTF Market Intelligence to put an end to this. The resulting snapshot provides a platform for comprehending the reasons behind and potential directions of the industry’s evolution.

Where and how the DDOS Protection and Mitigation industry is going. Using financial research, polls, and industry experts, insights are derived.

How can each business in this broad group of companies negotiate the DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market’s evolving competitive landscape and adopt a business plan to maintain and advance their position so they can seize the opportunity when it arises?





