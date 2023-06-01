DevSecOps Market Hits New High | Major Giants Micro Focus, Synopsys, Microsoft, Google

Published Via 11Press: DevSecOps is a popular software security (AppSec) practice that involves integrating security earlier in the software program improvement life cycle (SDLC). Additionally, it broadens the scope of cooperation between the development and operations teams by incorporating the safety teams into the software delivery cycle. These key practical groups must trade their cultures, operating procedures, and tools as part of DevSecOps, which also makes safety a shared responsibility. Everyone involved in the SDLC may contribute to integrating security into the DevOps continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflow. DevSecOps evolved to address the need to routinely build security across the SDLC so that DevOps teams could deliver tightly locked applications with speed and quality. By including testing, triage, and risk mitigation up to now in the CI/CD workflow, the time-consuming and usually expensive effects of performing repair postproduction are avoided.

DevSecOps covers every stage of the SDLC, from planning through coding, building, testing, and release, with continuous real-time feedback loops and insights. DevSecOps is essential because it intentionally and proactively integrates security across the SDLC. It is easier and far less expensive to find and fix vulnerabilities before they are well into production or after release when development teams write their programs with security in mind from the beginning. DevSecOps is a tool that businesses in a variety of sectors may use to break through barriers between development, security, and operations so they can release more secure software more quickly.

DevSecOps Market Report Highlights:

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD Million) Key Companies Profiled CA Technologies, IBM, Micro Focus, Synopsys, Microsoft, Google, Qualys, Chef Software, Threat Modeler, Contrast Security

The market for DevSecOps is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2017 to 2028, according to HTF Market Intelligence.

Market analysis by key business segments:

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Industry Verticals:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Influencing Trend:

Adoption is rising across the BFSI Sector In recent years, cyber security and assaults have significantly increased in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

DevSecOps has been used more effectively as a result of the increased risk of attacks and data breaches brought on by the need for mobile and online banking.

Along with changing criminal laws, the desire to offer digital services and solutions to improve customer experiences may further increase demand for DevSecOps throughout the forecasted time.

Governments must provide excellent data protection in order to safeguard sensitive and private information, which has typically sped up DevSecOps adoption rates in the BFSI industry.

Additionally, factors including declining net penetration rates and a rising need for more quickly and tightly-coupled software may accelerate global market growth at some point during the projection period.

Additionally, the market price for DevSecOps is anticipated to rise due to the rise in cybercrimes.

At some point throughout the projection period, the market’s growth rate will be positively impacted by increasing compliance with protection.

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing emphasis on security: There has been a significant increase in security breaches as of late 2019, which has resulted in significant financial loss for the organizations.

As a result, industries are focusing more on the security of their data by using a variety of solutions, including development and others.

In the entertainment industry, there have been 100 million data breaches in 2019, while 2.3 million data breaches have been reported in the government sector.

Numerous other data breaches have also been reported in the first half of 2019.

As a result, these security flaws are having an effect on the rate of DevSecOps adoption, which is driving up the DevSecOps market.

One of the major factors contributing to the global expansion of the DevSecOps industry is the growing interest in data protection.

The financial loss sustained as a result of an information breach is the most tragic result.

According to the Cost of Data Breach Report 2019 published by the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, the average cost of a single data breach increased internationally from $3.6 million in 2018 to $3.92 million in 2019.

Additionally, it hurts an employer’s reputation since it has a negative impact on consumers.

The majority of data breaches, it has been found, were caused by app vulnerabilities. Therefore, rather than treating safety as an afterthought, software program developers are considering adopting a secure structures improvement lifecycle (SDLC), which tackles safety as a basic component of the software development process.

As a result, businesses are increasingly implementing DevSecOps software to implement more agile development practices with higher security.

Code analysis, which examines how quickly vulnerabilities are addressed and fixed, aids organizations in learning about new vulnerabilities.

Challenges:

Inadequate tools: Static utility safety checking out (SAST) security equipment hinders quick deployment.

These tools are essential for finding vulnerabilities as soon as possible, but they are time-consuming to use and frequently provide false positive results that need to be carefully checked.

Because of this, builders avoid using them.

On top of that, utilizing vulnerabilities has a huge impact on frequently used equipment like containers.

When the containers contain external components like code libraries, the risk is significantly larger.

Developers must decide whether to risk code corruption or leverage these current aspects for velocity.

To avoid practical issues with standalone SAST tools, it may be worthwhile to consider utilizing more cloud services.

In the meanwhile, a feature-rich orchestration platform could help to reduce the problems with containers.

Restraints:

Security versus speed: For DevOps, speed of launch is the first priority. Protection organizations, however, are focused on ensuring impenetrable software through laborious procedures, which are not suitable for quick launch cycles.

There will be opposition to the adoption of DevSecOps due to the apparent conflict between safety and DevOps.

Quick comments cycles are also essential to DevSecOps in order to maintain traceability, find errors, and fix problems.

However, conventional methods and cultural opposition make it difficult to put these practices into practice.

Moving left in the software program improvement lifecycle (SDLC) allows developers to identify security issues early on, relieving the burden on security professionals and reducing costs later in the process.

Groups must employ security patch management to address vulnerabilities as rapidly as feasible since the risk of finding them is increasing.

Opportunities:

The development of microservices architecture: Microservices architecture is becoming more and more popular as an alternative to traditional architecture in the IT company.

Decentralized groups can innovate more quickly thanks to DevOps practices and microservices architecture.

They can also preserve control over their personal science heap and morals, manage performance metrics, succeed in progress and launch cycles, and ultimately shorten time to market by accelerating development and launch.

Microservices can help cloud computing by decomposing large monolithic applications into more manageable, smaller pieces.

Groups can gain shorter software program launch intervals using this strategy.

With a modern microservices framework, you may build new products and update existing applications more quickly provided you have a well-thought-out strategy, well-organized teams, and robust DevOps procedures.

