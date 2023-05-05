Diabetes Drugs Market May See a Big Move | AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Merck
May 05, 2023
Published Via 11Press : Industry Background: Diabetes is a metabolic ailment characterised by high blood glucose levels brought on by abnormalities in insulin secretion, insulin action, or both. Diabetes medicines are pharmaceuticals used to treat this condition. These medications, which control blood glucose levels and guard against consequences of diabetes include cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, blindness, and neuropathy, comprise a variety of oral pills, injectable medications, and insulin products. The type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes are all treated using medications available on the global market for diabetes medications.This expansion is primarily caused by.
Study Period
|Details
Study Period
2022-2028
Base Year
2022
Forecast Period
2022-2028
|Volume Unit
|K Tons
|Value Unit
|USD (Million)
|Customization Scope
|Avail customization with purchase of this report. Add or modify country, region & or narrow down segments in the final scope subject to feasibility
- Due to the region’s significant investments and development of manufacturing facilities, the industry has been growing in the area at a sustainable rate and is anticipated to continue growing over the forecast period.
- Major players, such as Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), AstraZeneca plc (United Kingdom), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (United States), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (United States), GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom), etc are either aiming to start new provisions in the dominating region in the near years or have already established their manufacturing facilities there.
Market Segment:
Type:
- Insulins
- Non-Insulin Therapies
- Combination Therapies
Application:
- Injectable Drugs
- Oral Drugs
Key Developments in the Market:
- Sanofi said on March 13, 2023, that it has agreed to pay $2.2 billion to acquire the US-based biotech startup Provention Bio, bolstering Sanofi’s pipeline of treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory illnesses, including diabetes.
- For people at high risk of getting type 1 diabetes, Provention Bio is creating PRV-031, an investigational medication. In clinical trials, the medication demonstrated promise for delaying the onset and progression of type 1 diabetes. Eli Lilly stated in July 2021 that it has reached a deal to buy privately held biotech business Protomer Technologies, which creates platforms for peptide- and protein-engineering.
- With access to Protomer’s cutting-edge technology platform, which could alter intricate proteins and peptides to produce new therapeutics, Eli Lilly was able to increase its research and development in diabetic therapies as a result of the acquisition. options for treating disorders like diabetes. The agreement called for an initial payment of $1.03 billion, with further payments based upon achieving commercial and development targets. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals introduced a brand-new diabetic treatment in India on October 6, 2022. Remogliflozin is a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor that works to reduce blood sugar levels by preventing the kidneys from reabsorbing glucose. It is prescribed for the adult treatment of type 2 diabetes.
- Remogliflozin’s introduction was anticipated to give patients in India, where uncontrolled diabetes is a common occurrence, a new therapy alternative. Rybelsus, a novel diabetic therapy drug, was introduced to the US market by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk on January 20, 2022.
- The drug offers type 2 diabetics a more convenient treatment alternative because it is the only oral medication of its kind that may be used only once a week.
- Rybelsus is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that promotes weight loss by reducing blood sugar levels. It could only be obtained in the US with a prescription.With a mix of large pharmaceutical corporations, mid-sized businesses, and smaller biotech companies active in the industry, the worldwide diabetes medications market may be classified as competitive. Although there are a few dominant players with sizable market shares, there are also a sizable number of smaller businesses creating and marketing diabetes medications.
- With the introduction of new products, technical developments, and tactical alliances, the market is continuously changing.
- To extend their product portfolios and gain a competitive advantage, larger pharmaceutical businesses frequently acquire smaller players.
- Consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, however, is also common in the industry. The global market for diabetic medications is characterised by both competition and consolidation, with different manufacturers vying for market dominance and promoting advancements in diabetes treatment.
- Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and AstraZeneca plc are a few of the market’s top competitors.
Influencing Trend:
- The development of combination medicines that target various pathways involved in glucose metabolism, such as SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists, is one of the most recent developments and advancements in diabetes medication.
- The usage of personalised medicine, in which medications are adapted to a patient’s unique genetic profile and other characteristics, is also on the rise.
- As a result, patients can better monitor and control their blood sugar levels thanks to technological improvements like wearables and continuous glucose monitoring systems. Additionally, there is a greater emphasis on creating medications with enhanced safety profiles and fewer side effects, as well as medications that can help at-risk populations delay or prevent the onset of diabetes.
- Additionally, there is rising interest in the use of herbal remedies and natural substances as complementary or alternative diabetes treatments.
Market Growth Drivers:
- The growing senior population, rising obesity rates, and rising sedentary lifestyles are the main factors driving the global market for diabetic medications.
- The market is also expanding as a result of rising demand for personalised medicine, technical developments in drug delivery systems, and more awareness of diabetes management and treatment choices.
- The industry is also being driven by the increase of government efforts and financing for diabetes research and development. Additionally, the creation of novel medications like SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists is opening up lucrative market expansion opportunities.
- The market for diabetic medications is also expanding as a result of rising demand for self-administered medications, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and the expanding popularity of online pharmacies.
Challenges:
- Stringent regulatory guidelines, high prices, side effects, limited access to healthcare, and competition from alternative medicines are some of the factors driving the global market for diabetic medications.
- Government rules may prevent new businesses from entering the market and sluggishly approve new drugs. Diabetes medications may not be as affordable as they could be, which would decrease demand and revenue development.
- Drug use may be constrained by side effects like hypoglycemia, weight gain, and digestive issues, which could impede market expansion. The market’s expansion may be constrained by some regions’ limited access to healthcare facilities.
- Diabetes medications may be competed with by complementary therapies including herbal medicines, acupuncture, and yoga, which would decrease demand.
HTF Market Intelligence employs a targeted and practical research methodology that makes it possible to analyse key market dynamics across a number of international areas.
- This market research study also demonstrates how the dynamics of the companies, which are constantly changing, affect the market’s expansion.
- Additionally, our market researchers thoroughly examine the goods and services provided by various players who are vying for market dominance.
Data Sources of Diabetes Drugs Market Study
Primary Data Collection: Key industry participants and appointees, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of the Diabetes Drugs Industry, among others, including independent industry consultants, experts, are some of the sources used to gather primary data.
- were gathered in accordance with the protocols below:
- C-Level, D-Level, Others by Designation
Annual reports, press announcements, analyst meetings, conference calls, investor presentations, management statements, and SEC filings of Diabetes Drugs players, as well as regulatory websites, associations, the World Bank, etc., were used as secondary data sources.
Customization in the Report
- Along with detailed market forecasts, HTF Market Intelligence offers substantial value-added commentary on the following topics:
- Market Trends – Technological Trends and Innovations
- Growth Indicators and Limitations
- Market Maturity Indicators – Entry/Exit Barriers & New Market Entrants
- To Seize Lucrative Market Chances
- Determine Important Business Segments, Market Proposition, and Gap Analysis
- Against this Challenging Backdrop, Diabetes Drugs Study Sheds Light on
- The state of the market for diabetes medications and its main features. HTF Market Intelligence analysts organised and conducted surveys of the companies in the Diabetes Drugs business to put an end to this.
- The resulting snapshot provides a platform for comprehending why and how the sector is likely to change.
- What are the major priorities in the diabetes drug industry and where it is headed? Financial analyses, surveys, interviews with senior executives, and industry expert interviews are used to glean insights.
- How can each business in this broad group of participants negotiate the new competitive landscape and choose a tactic that positions them to maintain the value they now assert or seize the fresh addressable opportunity?
