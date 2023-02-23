Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Digital Blood Pressure Monitors are electronic devices used for measuring and displaying a person’s blood pressure readings. They use oscillometric technology to measure the systolic and diastolic pressures of the circulating blood in an artery, which is displayed on a digital screen. These devices come in various forms such as wrist monitors, arm monitors, fingertip monitors, digital automatic/manual BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitoring devices. The major advantages of using these digital blood pressure monitors include ease of use, accuracy and reliability with minimal user intervention required.

“The global digital blood pressure monitors market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to USD 3.48 billion in 2033 witness a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.”

Furthermore, these devices also provide features such as date-stamping for recording results over time and offer warnings when abnormal readings are detected. In addition to this, they can also be connected to other compatible systems or applications like smartphones or PCs for further monitoring or analysis purposes. Thus, the increasing demand for accurate self-measurement of blood pressure is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

The global digital blood pressure monitors market is being driven by the growing prevalence of hypertension, which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

The development of new and innovative technologies such as wireless and wearable blood pressure monitors is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The growing trend of self-monitoring of blood pressure at home is fuelling the demand for digital blood pressure monitors.

The increasing aging population worldwide is another key driver of the digital blood pressure monitors market, as older people are more likely to develop hypertension and require regular blood pressure monitoring.

The increasing adoption of digital healthcare technologies and telemedicine is expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The high cost of digital blood pressure monitors and low awareness among patients in developing countries are some of the challenges faced by the market.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is the largest market for digital blood pressure monitors, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of hypertension, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of digital healthcare technologies.

Europe: The digital blood pressure monitors market in Europe is also significant, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of hypertension and growing awareness of the benefits of home-based monitoring devices.

Asia Pacific: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the growing aging population, increasing prevalence of hypertension, and rising healthcare expenditure in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Latin America: The market in Latin America is also growing, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of hypertension, growing awareness of the benefits of home-based monitoring devices, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Middle East and Africa: The market in the Middle East and Africa is relatively small, but it is expected to grow during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of hypertension and rising healthcare expenditure.

Drivers

The growing incidence of hypertension and the aging population are key drivers of digital blood pressure monitors market growth. High blood pressure (above 130/80mmHg) is considered to be high. This can lead to damage to the heart and kidneys. Hypertension is a serious risk factor that contributes to the global mortality rate. A transient ischemic attack (stroke, dementia, mild cognitive impairment) can all be caused by high blood pressure.

An increasing number of cardiovascular diseases is caused by the increasing age of the population and other contributing factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, pre-hypertension, diabetes, smoking, alcohol, and sedentary lifestyles. As their blood pressures rise with age, the demand for and adoption of digital pressure monitors will likely increase. The market for digital blood pressure monitors is expected to grow due to hypertension and a high increase in the elderly population.

Restraints

The digital blood pressure monitors market has several restraints that can affect its growth. One of the main restraints is the high cost of these devices, which can limit their adoption, particularly in developing countries where patients may not be able to afford them. Additionally, some studies have found that digital blood pressure monitors may not always be as accurate as traditional mercury sphygmomanometers, which could limit their adoption, particularly in clinical settings.

Another restraint is the regulatory approval and compliance that the digital blood pressure monitors market is subject to, which can be time-consuming and costly, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, there is still a lack of awareness among some patients, particularly in developing countries, about the benefits of digital blood pressure monitors, which can limit their adoption.

The increasing adoption of digital healthcare technologies has also raised concerns about privacy and security, which could limit the adoption of digital blood pressure monitors. Finally, there is a lack of standardization in the digital blood pressure monitors market, which could lead to inconsistencies in readings and limit their adoption. Addressing these challenges will be important in improving the accuracy, affordability, and adoption of digital blood pressure monitors.

Opportunities

The global digital blood pressure monitors market presents a significant opportunity for growth, driven by several factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing prevalence of hypertension or high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and kidney failure. With rising awareness of the importance of monitoring and managing blood pressure, there is a growing demand for digital blood pressure monitors as a convenient and accurate means of tracking blood pressure at home or on the go.

Another key driver of the market is the growing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. With the increasing use of connected health technologies and the growing demand for remote healthcare services, digital blood pressure monitors offer a convenient way for patients to monitor their blood pressure and share the data with healthcare providers for remote monitoring and diagnosis.

Challenges

The digital blood pressure monitors market is facing stiff competition from vendors and counterfeit products. Due to both established companies and newer and smaller businesses, the global market for digital blood pressure monitoring system is highly competitive. There are many digital blood pressure monitoring system options available, both from local and global vendors. Most of them have similar design and technology. To increase their profit margins, global companies invest heavily in marketing, promotion and improving their brand quality.

Price wars are inevitable due to intense competition on the market. Global vendors have to reduce the average selling price of their devices in order to be able to compete for low-cost, high volume sales contracts. In addition, counterfeits, or products that are not the original product, are being sold on the market. This is negatively affecting vendors’ brand image. The global market for digital blood pressure monitoring devices is being negatively affected by counterfeits and price pressure from vendors.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Philips Healthcare showcased its new Al-powered technologies and solutions at the European Congress of Radiology.

In 2022, GF Health Products Inc. will launch the Everest & Jennings PureTilt.

Market Segmentation

Type

Detached Type

Integrated Type

Application

Hospital

Clinic

Household

Маrkеt Kеу Рlауеrѕ

A&D

Microlife

Welch Allyn

Omron Healthcare

Smiths Medical

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2023 USD 1.27 Bn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 3.48 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 10.06% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQ . What are the major regions in the global digital blood pressure monitors market? The major regions in the global digital blood pressure monitors market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is currently the largest market for digital blood pressure monitors, due to high healthcare spending and strong demand for home healthcare devices. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth rate, due to the high prevalence of hypertension in the region and the increasing adoption of digital health technologies. Which companies are leading the global digital blood pressure monitors market? Some of the leading companies in the global digital blood pressure monitors market include A&D, Microlife, Welch Allyn, Omron Healthcare, Smiths Medical What is the size of the global digital blood pressure monitor market? Digital blood pressure monitors market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% with USD 3.48 billion in 2033. What are the key features to look for in a digital blood pressure monitor? The key features to look for in a digital blood pressure monitor include accuracy, ease of use, portability, and data storage capabilities. Accuracy is important to ensure that the monitor provides reliable readings. Ease of use and portability are important for user comfort and convenience, as well as for compliance with recommended monitoring frequency. Data storage capabilities, such as the ability to store and share blood pressure readings with healthcare providers, can help with remote monitoring and diagnosis.