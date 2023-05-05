According to HTF MI, “Global Disodium Phosphate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029″. The Global Disodium Phosphate Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 2.3 Billion in 2023 and USD 3.4 Billion by 2028.

Chemical Disodium Phosphate is added to various items, including food and cosmetics. Among other things, it's helpful as a preservative and flavor enhancer. Sodium phosphate is created by a straightforward chemical reaction between phosphoric acid (H3PO4) and sodium hydroxide. Phosphoric acid is a kind of mineral acid. It is neutralized by sodium hydroxide, which functions as an alkaline substance throughout the process. Disodium phosphate-containing foods, It is frequently utilized in packaged and processed items. Some of the tasks it carries out in the course of manufacturing. As a food additive, sodium phosphate serves a variety of purposes. It can help balance food acidity, thicken, stabilize, and maintain the appropriate moisture content. Additionally, sodium phosphate facilitates the blending of components that would otherwise separate into water- and oil-based mixtures.

Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include HENAN YULIN CHEMICAL Co. (China), Tianjin Huge Roc Enterprises (China), CJ Chemicals (United States), Noah Chemicals (United States), TRInternational, Inc (United States), DPL Chemicals (United States), Ebrator Biochemicals (United States), Wego Chemical Group (United States), Xena International Inc (United States), Ravago Chemicals (United States).

Market Drivers

Disodium phosphate is used in a variety of industrial and medical applications, therefore a steady stream of demand is anticipated in the market. Demand for sodium phosphate in food additives is rising, especially in processed foods. Among other things, it serves as a preservative, pH stabilizer, emulsifier, and texturizer.

The demand for disodium phosphate is anticipated to expand along with the global demand for processed foods.

The treatment of boiler water, in particular, uses sodium phosphate in water treatment applications. It is used to regulate the pH of the water and stop the growth of corrosion and scale.

The need for disodium phosphate in water treatment applications is anticipated to expand along with the global demand for clean water.

Market Trend

Growing demand for processed food and beverages is driving the growth of the disodium phosphate market.

The increasing use of disodium phosphate as a fire retardant in the construction industry is also boosting market growth.

Market Opportunities

There are several chances for growth and expansion in the disodium phosphate sector. Although disodium phosphate is now used in a variety of industries, it’s possible that there are still undiscovered uses for the substance.

Disodium phosphate may find new uses as the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors develop. Manufacturers of disodium phosphate have the opportunity to create natural and organic versions of their products as customers grow more health-conscious and demand natural and organic food items.

This can facilitate the market’s entry into new industries.

Market Restraints

The market for disodium phosphate is influenced by a number of factors. The usage of sodium phosphate is regulated by a number of governmental agencies, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These organizations could impose restrictions on the use of disodium phosphate in particular applications, preventing its growth in such sectors. Disodium phosphate has been connected to a range of health problems, particularly when consumed in large quantities.

They include renal injury, hypertension, and osteoporosis. Consumption of sodium phosphate may decline as consumers become more aware of these health risks.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the Disodium Phosphate market based on type, distribution channel, and region.



Market Breakdown by Applications:

2N

3N

4N

5N

Market Breakdown by Types:

Agriculture & Animal Care

Food & Beverage

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 2.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 3.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 3.6% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Along with studying the profiles of the key players, the industry’s competitive environment has also been examined. Players profiled are HENAN YULIN CHEMICAL Co. (China), Tianjin Huge Roc Enterprises (China), CJ Chemicals (United States), Noah Chemicals (United States), TRInternational, Inc (United States), DPL Chemicals (United States), Ebrator Biochemicals (United States), Wego Chemical Group (United States), Xena International Inc (United States), Ravago Chemicals (United States).



