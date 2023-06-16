DNA/RNA Extraction Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now: Qiagen, Takara Bio, PerkinElmer

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF Market Intelligence, the market for DNA/RNA Extraction is expected to register a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period to 2028.

DNA/RNA Extraction Industry Background: DNA/RNA extraction is the process of removing genetic material from biological samples to enable further analysis and study. It involves breaking down cells and separating DNA or RNA molecules from other biological elements.

The rising demand for genetic analysis in fields like genomics and personalized medicine, as well as advancements in technology like high-throughput sequencing and PCR, are fueling the growth of the DNA/RNA extraction market. There are a number of limitations, nevertheless, to take into account, such as problems with sample amount and quality as well as the presence of inhibitors that may obstruct the extraction procedure. Despite its drawbacks, DNA/RNA extraction has a variety of applications in the fields of disease research, agricultural biotechnology, and drug development.

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2022 Current Value (2022) USD 1,874.90 Million Unit Value (USD Million) Dominating Application Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominating Application % Share 60.82% Key Companies Profiled Qiagen (Netherlands) Agilent Technologies (United States) Illumina (United States) Merck KGaA (Germany) Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States) Promega Corporation (United States) Zymo Research (United States) GE Healthcare (United States) Takara Bio (Japan) PerkinElmer (United States) Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States) Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

An Ultimate PDF Guide On DNA/RNA Extraction

Growing demand for genetic research and analysis across a range of fields, including genomics, customized medicine, and molecular diagnostics, is the key driver of this expansion. The demand for DNA and RNA extraction has been further stimulated as a result of technical improvements since high-throughput sequencing and PCR require high-quality genetic material.

Additional growth drivers for the sector as a whole come from the expanding applications of DNA/RNA extraction in industries including agriculture, forensic research, and environmental studies. The growing need for accurate and reliable genetic data in the context of agricultural improvement, species identification, and criminal investigation has led to a rise in the popularity of DNA and RNA extraction. In general, the market for DNA/RNA extraction is being driven by an increase in the demand for genetic analysis, technological advancements, and rising applications in a number of different industries.

Some Major Companies Profiled in this Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States)

Qiagen (Netherlands)

Agilent Technologies (United States)

Illumina (United States)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Promega Corporation (United States)

Zymo Research (United States)

GE Healthcare (United, States)

Takara Bio (Japan)

PerkinElmer (United States)

DNA/RNA Extraction Market Key Business Segments

By Type

DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment

DNA/RNA Extraction Reagents

By Application

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Key Developments in the Market:

Technological advancements, consumer desire for increased dependability and performance, and the demand for affordable extraction techniques are all factors influencing the competitive environment. To improve their market position and broaden their product offerings, businesses frequently use mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and collaboration.

The competitive environment for the DNA/RNA extraction industry is dynamic and intensely competitive, with an emphasis on innovation and meeting the growing needs of customers in a range of industries. Collaboration for the Extraction of COVID-19 Viral RNA is Announced by Zymo Research and Tecan in April 2020. The development of a modern whole-blood DNA collection and extraction kit will be completed in October 2022 by Thorne HealthTech and Gentegra.

Influencing Trend:

In extraction operations, automation and robotics are being employed more and more frequently, which helps to decrease the amount of manual labor needed, increase efficiency, and guarantee consistent outputs. Another recent trend is the term “miniaturization,” which refers to the development of compact extraction technologies that need fewer sample volumes but enable higher throughput analysis.

A growing number of people are also using non-invasive extraction techniques. This can be seen, for instance, in liquid biopsy, which permits the collection of genetic material from bodily fluids as opposed to the more invasive process of collecting tissue. The methods used to extract DNA and RNA are becoming faster, more accurate, and more widely available as a result of these advancements.

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for genetic investigation and analysis in a variety of fields, including molecular diagnostics, customized medicine, and genomics. The demand for DNA and RNA extraction has been further boosted as a result of technical developments since high-throughput sequencing and PCR require high-quality genetic material.

Furthermore, the sector as a whole is further stimulated by the expanding applications of DNA/RNA extraction in industries including agriculture, forensic research, and environmental studies. As the need for precise and reliable genetic information in the context of agricultural development, species identification, and criminal investigation grows, DNA and RNA extraction continues to become more and more common.

Challenges:

Increasing need for genetic research and analysis in a number of areas, including genomics, personalized medicine, and molecular diagnostics. Technical advancements like high-throughput sequencing and PCR need the use of high-quality genetic material, which has increased the demand for DNA and RNA extraction.

Additional development drivers for the sector as a whole include the expanding use of DNA/RNA extraction in fields including forensic science, agriculture, and environmental studies. DNA and RNA extraction are becoming more and more common because of the growing demand for accurate and trustworthy genetic data in the context of advancing agriculture, identifying species, and conducting criminal investigations.

Cost, the intricacy of the sample, and the unpredictability in the quality and number of samples are all factors to be taken into account. It may be difficult to consistently get high-quality DNA or RNA samples when working with degraded or low-yield materials. When the samples are old, this is especially true.

When the samples contain pollutants or inhibitors, it may have an adverse effect on both the extraction method and the quality of the genetic material that is retrieved. Furthermore, challenging sample sources and complex sample types, like tissues and environmental components, may provide technological difficulties throughout the extraction process.

Additionally, in order to meet the rising demand without compromising the process’ efficiency or cost-effectiveness, the cost-effectiveness and scalability of extraction methods are crucial.

Restraints:

The necessity for standardization, inhibitors, and restrictions on the sample’s quantity and quality must all be taken into consideration. Obtaining sufficient amounts of high-quality DNA or RNA samples can be challenging, especially when dealing with little or damaged samples.

The quality and purity of the genetic material that is retrieved may also be affected by the presence of inhibitors in samples that hinder the extraction process. In It is crucial to make sure that extraction procedures are standardized if data consistency and comparability across various research settings and facilities are to be maintained. Despite being a crucial stage, it can be challenging to complete due to variations in the techniques and tools used.

Opportunities:

Among the most recent developments are those in precision medicine, agricultural biotechnology, and forensic science. Because genetic profiling and creating tailored treatment regimens depend so heavily on DNA and RNA extraction, the discipline of precision medicine has given rise to a sizable extraction services market.

The production of genetically modified crops, disease-resistant plants, and enhanced livestock breeding programs are all made possible in the realm of agriculture by the extraction of DNA and RNA. The analysis of crime scenes, the identification of human remains, and the determination of paternity are just a few of the new possibilities made possible by the use of DNA and RNA extraction in forensic research.

Purchase the Latest Edition Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3735

Against this Challenging Backdrop, DNA/RNA Extraction Study Sheds Light on

— The current state and essential features of the DNA/RNA Extraction Market. To put an end to this, analysts at HTF Market Intelligence organized and conducted surveys of the DNA/RNA Extraction business players. The resulting picture provides a foundation for understanding why and how the industry might be expected to develop.

— Trends in growth and direction of the DNA/RNA Extraction industry. Using financial research, polls, and industry experts, insights are derived.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Phone: +1 434 322 0091

[email protected]

Content has been published via 11press. for more details please contact at [email protected]

Shared On:



HTF Market Report HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited which provides next-generation service for organizations with a deep focus on market intelligence, data analytics, and social intelligence, all uniquely delivered under one roof by skilled professionals. Combining and analyzing acquire lucid and most relevant data which would help in better decision-making. We provide your requirements with speed and cost benefits across the world, and we are able to achieve a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of the market at the delivery speed and price advantage that today’s business climate demands.

More Posts By HTF Market Report