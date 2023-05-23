Dry Construction Material Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Etex, Nippon, Arauco

According to HTF MI, the Global Dry Construction Material Market is expected to see a growth rate of 6.4% and may see a market size of USD 99.2 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 69.5 Billion.

A specialist interior construction method known as dry construction makes use of readily accessible prefabricated building systems. The load-bearing structure and lining panels make up the majority of this system's static, functional unit. No further drying time is required. Plywood and wallboard are used in dry buildings in place of bricks and concrete. This expedites the construction process and offers simplicity of use, fire safety, moisture resistance, and heat and sound insulation. The dry construction industry will expand more quickly. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the advancement of the usage of lightweight and ecologically friendly construction techniques are the main causes of this expansion. Interior walls, ceilings, and floors are built by DCT using lightweight plastered or microfibre boards that are connected during installation. Instead of using bricks and plaster, Aluminium Composite Panels (ACP) are utilized for the ceiling, plasterboard, and façade. Dry construction techniques are becoming increasingly popular, despite the difficulty of changing habits and customs. There are several advantages to industrializing the construction process, including reduced energy usage, less waste and packaging, and the capacity to reuse different building components. Thus, as the importance of eco-friendly practices grows, so will the utilization of dry construction approaches.

Dry Construction Material Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Dry Construction Material industry players.

Knauf Gips KG

Saint Gobain

BaoWu Steel Corporation Ltd.

ArcelorMittal

USG Corporation

Corporate Social Responsibility Ltd.

Nippon

Etex

Boral

Arauco

AWI

Dry Construction Material Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Metal

Wood

Gypsum Board

Others

By End Use Application

Residential

Commercial

Target Audience:

Due to their use in a variety of construction projects, including residential, commercial, and industrial development, these businesses are the main users of dry construction materials.

When choosing and acquiring building supplies, including dry materials, for their projects, contractors and builders play a significant role. They are a crucial target market for suppliers and manufacturers.

In construction projects, architects and designers have an impact on the material requirements. They frequently favor dry building materials because of their adaptability, affordability, and sustainability. By focusing on this group, we can encourage the use of dry building materials.

Dry Construction Material Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market of Dry Construction Materials has been broken down by

The Americas [Canada, United States]

Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, and other countries in South America

Europe (the UK, France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, the Nordic countries, Benelux, Italy, and the rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific region, excluding Southeast Asia [PRC, India, Australia, Japan, Others]

MEA (SA, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Nigeria, Turkey, and Others)

North American region held the largest Dry Construction Material market share in the year 2022. Europe on the other hand stood as the second largest Dry Construction Material market due to the presence of key companies in the region and high technological advancement.

The dry construction material market is expected to be dominated by NA. In this region, the USA would contribute the most.

From 2023 to 2029, Europe is expected to be a market leader for dry construction materials. France, Germany, and the UK will have the largest market shares. A breakdown by Southeast Asian Countries nations is also included in the Dry Construction Material market analysis. The dry construction material industry is predicted to have the fastest growth.

China, Japan, India, and Australia are the other major Asia economies that are considered in the study.

Investors are keeping an eye on the SA and Central markets. Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are recognized as “Red Hot” markets for dry building materials.

The dry construction material industry is expected to expand rapidly in the Middle East area. The three major players are UAE, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Africa: This continent is continually growing. The main role would be played by SA, then Nigeria.

Influencing Trends

Dry construction material demand is being pushed by the expansion of the construction sector as a result of growing urbanization and developing infrastructure in various countries. Dry construction materials are used to build exterior and interior walls, ceilings, and floors. As a consequence, when residential and commercial sectors such as factories, hospitals, and other sectors grow, so does demand for these products.

Gypsum board, aluminum, and plywood, which are fire-resistant, long-lasting, and inexpensive, make up the dry building material industry. As a result, the builder and construction company are asking for dry building materials.

Challenges

The main obstacle to the dry building material industry may be a shortage of skilled employees throughout the installation procedure.

There is a barrier to entry for new companies in the construction sector since established competitors have already established dominance by signing contracts.

As a result, it is extremely risky for the new firm to invest in land and equipment to start its operations. Net exports are down because of the continuous geopolitical scenario, which is another significant problem for the industry.

Opportunity

Due to new market trends like modernization in the construction industry, where builders are redeveloping residential and commercial buildings to offer a modern view while decreasing the cost, the market for dry construction is expanding quickly.

Developing and undeveloped areas’ semi-urban locations provide the market for dry building materials with the most opportunity to expand.

Due to its strength and durability, the need for dry building materials is anticipated to increase in areas that are vulnerable to natural catastrophes, such as Japan.

The net exports of dry building products from industrialized nations are increasing as a result of the increased demand for such materials in developing and undeveloped economies.

Major Development in the Dry Construction Material Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 6.4 % Market Forecast (2029) USD 99.2 Billion Current Market Size (2022) USD 69.5 Billion Dominating Segment Residential Major Players Profiled Knauf Gips KG (Germany), Saint Gobain (India), BaoWu Steel Corporation Ltd. (China), ArcelorMittal (United Kingdom), USG Corporation (India), Corporate Social Responsibility Ltd. (United States), Nippon (Japan), Etex (Belgium), Boral (Australia), Arauco (United States), AWI (United States) Base Year 2022



