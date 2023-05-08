Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, “Global Educational Robots Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity 2023-2029″. The Global Educational Robots Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 1.3 Billion in 2023 and USD 4.1 Billion by 2028.

Students can acquire a range of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills with the aid of educational robots, which are becoming more and more crucial in a world where technology is developing quickly. The robots instruct students and provide them with their first exposure to robotics at a young age. Primary school students can learn how to construct and program a robot to carry out a number of simple tasks. As kids get older, it may be possible to deploy more sophisticated robots that require more intricate programming to complete more challenging tasks.

There are several ways to use robots in the classroom that may be customized to meet the learning requirements of different age groups. A field of study called educational robotics also referred to as pedagogical robotics, tries to get kids interested in robotics and programming from a young age. Students may easily build and program a robot that can carry out a range of activities using educational robotics in early childhood and elementary education. More complex—and pricey—robots are available for secondary and higher schooling. In any event, the complexity of the discipline is always adjusted for the pupils’ age. STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, a teaching approach that incorporates science, math, and technology, includes educational robots and places an emphasis on practice over theory.

Market Overview:

In November 2021, the educational corporation Imagine Learning purchased Robotify, a virtual robotics platform created to educate students on how to code. With this acquisition, envision Learning hopes to expand its product line beyond language and literacy and into the coding and robotics markets.

The two primary regulations controlling data privacy and security issues resulting from the collection of data by educational robots are the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States.

These highly developed robotic systems must also abide by safety rules that address both mechanical and software safety. To prevent violating the rights of other parties, intellectual property norms like patents, copyrights, and trademarks must also be followed. The market for educational robots is consolidated, with a number of powerful and long-standing firms present.

Enhancing product portfolios, partnering with suppliers, merging, acquiring, and other strategic efforts help market firms gain a competitive edge over rivals and keep market share.

Huge investments in R&D enable businesses to innovate and adjust to already-available robotic technologies. Wonder Workshop, Innovation First International, Lego Education, Ozobot, and Softbank Robotics are some of the leading competitors in this industry.

A large selection of instructional robots from Lego Education is intended to teach kids about coding and robotics. In contrast, SoftBank Robotics is the top producer of humanoid robots that instruct in a different range of subjects.

Market Drivers

Because it is accessible, flexible, and easy to use, robotic technology is becoming more and more in demand in the educational sector. The demand for remote education delivery through online platforms has increased, which has propelled the expansion of the worldwide educational robot industry.

Robots are useful teaching aids for disciplines like science, technology, and engineering that are best understood through hands-on experience. The demand for hands-on learning experiences to better understand concepts and make learning more engaging is growing, which is boosting the global market for educational robots.

Governments from numerous nations invest in educational robotic technology to foster economic development and foster a futuristic view of the economy, which fosters the expansion of the global market.

Market Trend

Educational robots are becoming a well-liked tool for improving students’ learning experiences due to increased automation.

Education robots are now emotionally sophisticated thanks to developments in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), and they offer pupils individualized learning opportunities for their development.

Students in the education industry will have more enriched and immersive learning experiences thanks to the growing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Because it offers more enriched and practical learning opportunities, the growing popularity of learning coding and programming skills has encouraged growth in the educational robot market.

Market Restraints

Due to their high initial expenditures, educational robots are difficult for educational institutions to acquire and manage. High prices serve as a barrier to the market’s expansion.

The technology environment includes educational robots, which are susceptible to security issues. To ensure student safety, these robots must be properly created and maintained.

The expense and time involved in maintaining safety limit market expansion. The implementation of this cutting-edge technology is hampered by academic academics’ lack of training in the effective operation of these robots.

The use of robots in the educational industry is impacted by their limited customization due to technical limitations. The educational system serves as a brake against cultural barriers that exist throughout diverse locations, including robots.

Educational Robots Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the Educational Robots market based on type, distribution channel, and region.



Market Breakdown by Applications:

Wheeled robot,

Humanoid robot,

Others

Market Breakdown by Types:

K-12,

Universities,

Others

Analysis of the Educational Robots Market

North America is anticipated to rule the educational robot market. The United States would make the most contribution in this area

Europe is expected to dominate the market for educational robots between 2023 and 2029. The largest market shares will be held by the UK, Germany, and France.

The Southeast Asian (ASEAN) countries are broken out in the market analysis for educational robots. The sector for educational robots is anticipated to expand here at the fastest rate.

The other significant Asian economies considered in the study are China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Investors are keeping an eye on the Central and South American markets. The demand for instructional robots is seen as “Red Hot” in the

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 1.3 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 4.1 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 15.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the rest of the world, Latin America Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Along with studying the profiles of the key players in the Educational Robots market, the industry’s competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are Blue Frog Robotics, SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS, Robotis, Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, DST Robot Co., Ltd., Pal Robotics, Probiotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Wonder Workshop



Key highlights of the report:

Educational Robots Market Performance (2018-2022)

Educational Robots Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Educational Robots Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Detailed competitive landscape

SWOT Analysis

Educational Robots Market Trends

