According to HTF MI, the Global Egg Powder Market is expected to see a growth rate of 7.2% and may see a market size of USD 2.72 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 1.73 Billion.

Dehydrated eggs are referred to as egg powder, dry egg powder, or egg solids. It is created by drying eggs, which removes the water content. The end product, which has a longer shelf life and is simpler to store than fresh eggs, is a practical and shelf-stable powder. Egg whites and yolks are normally separated, broken, and then dried using a freeze-dryer or a spray dryer to eliminate moisture. By adding water, dried egg powder may be reconstituted into a liquid state akin to fresh eggs. In a variety of culinary applications, rehydrated egg powder can be used in place of fresh eggs. In the food sector, egg powder is frequently used as a component in baking mixes, ready-to-eat meals, desserts, sauces, and processed foods. Without requiring refrigeration, it offers a simple and reliable supply of egg taste, texture, and nutrients. Additionally, it is well-liked by campers, hikers, and other travellers who need a portable and long-lasting source of eggs for cooking.

Egg Powder Market Major Giants:

Below are the Egg Powder industry players.

SANOVO Technology

Eurovo

Ovostar Union

Rembrandt Foods

Cal-Maine Foods

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Igreca

Wulro BV

Pulviver

Farm Pride Foods

Avangardco

Rose Acre Farms

Egg Powder Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Whole Egg Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Egg Albumen Powder

Others

By End Use Application

Bakeries

Food Manufacturers

Animal Feeds

Others

Egg Powder Market Countries Analysis

On the basis of country, the market of Egg Powder:

North America (including Canada and the US)

Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, and other countries in South America

Europe, which includes the Nordic countries, Germany, the UK, France, Benelux, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, and Europe.

APAC [India, PRC, Japan, Australia, Others]

MEA, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, [South Africa, Nigeria, Others]

The region with the biggest market for egg powder in 2022 was North America. The UK, on the other hand, ranks as the second biggest market for egg powder due to the presence of significant firms in the region and its quick technological advancement.

North America is the biggest market to lead the Egg Powder market. The United States would contribute the highest in this region.

Europe is a shining marketplace in Egg Powder Market during the projected. Germany, UK, & France to hold biggest market share.

The Egg Powder market study also provides a breakdown by Asia. It is anticipated to see the fastest-growing market in Egg Powder Industry.

The rest of Asia Economies markets that are considered in the study are China, Japan, Australia, India

Central & South America share market is experiencing’ attention. Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are seen as the ‘Red Hot’ Market in Egg Powder Market.

Middle East region is projected to have the biggest market in Egg Powder market.

Africa: This region still gaining traction.

Market Growth Drivers

A rise in the demand for convenience foods and other ready-to-eat meals. The more practical and long-lasting alternative to fresh eggs is egg powder. Because it is a plentiful source of high-quality protein and there is a rising awareness of the advantages of diets high in protein as well as the necessity of maintaining a nutritionally balanced intake, egg powder is in high demand. Along with being easier to store and having a longer shelf life than whole eggs, egg powder is becoming common among households and food manufacturers.

Influencing Trends

One of the most obvious developments in the egg powder market is the rising demand for organic and free-range egg powder. Customers are becoming more interested in buying products that align with their values of environmental stewardship and animal compassion. Another development in recent years is the use of egg powder in unique and healthier food products, such as protein bars, drinks, and snacks. Customers want to know where egg powder comes from as well as the industrial processes used to make it, and the push towards clean labelling and transparent sourcing is gaining momentum.

Challenges

The egg powder industry is also beset by a number of challenging issues. Keeping the egg powder’s flavour and quality consistent over all of the different batches is one of the trickiest problems. Maintaining a steady and trustworthy supply of eggs of a good calibre may also be challenging. In order to keep consumers’ trust and adhere to regulations, it is crucial to address questions about food safety and allergenicity.

Opportunity

Due to rising consumer demand for convenience meals and the craze of on-the-go snacking, the egg powder industry is now in a favourable position. Egg powder now has a market opportunity as a convenient source of protein due to the rising popularity of protein supplements and diets high in protein. Additionally, the growing demand for natural and organic products by customers opens up opportunities for speciality egg powders, such as free-range and organic versions of the product.

Restraints

The egg powder sector is subject to a variety of restrictions. If egg prices maintain their present tendency of being erratic, egg powder manufacturing may not be as profitable or cost-effective. The accessibility of substitutes, such as pasteurised liquid eggs or egg substitutes, poses a challenge to the market expansion of egg powder. The price and accessibility of high-quality egg powder may be impacted by the tight regulations and quality control procedures used in the egg business.

Major Development in the Egg Powder Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR% 7.2 % Market Forecast Values (2029) USD 2.72 Bn Current Market Size Values (2022) USD 1.73 Bn Dominating Segment Food Manufacturers Major Players Profiled SANOVO Technology Group, Eurovo Group, Ovostar Union, Rembrandt Foods, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Bouwhuis Enthoven, Igreca, Wulro BV, Pulviver, Farm Pride Foods Ltd, Avangardco, Rose Acre Farms Base Year 2022

Questions:

Q1: What is the current market size or value for egg powder?

A: The Egg Powder Market is projected to increase from an estimated value of USD 1.73 billion in 2022 to USD 2.72 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Q2: Which industries dominate the egg powder market?

A: The Global Egg Powder Market Breakdown by Application (Animal Feeds, Bakeries, Food Manufacturers, Others) by Type (Egg Albumen Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Q3: List the market-leading companies for egg powder.

A: Some of the key players in the Egg Powder Market include SANOVO Technology Group, Ovostar Union, Rembrandt Foods, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Igreca, Wulro BV, Pulviver, Farm Pride Foods Ltd, Avangardco, Eurovo Group, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Rose Acre Farms Key Players.



