Published Via 11Press : The Electric Powertrain Market has emerged as a key part of automotive electrification efforts. A powertrain refers to any system used for transporting mechanical energy between an electric motor and its wheels – propelling electric vehicles forward. One key driver behind the expansion of the electric powertrain market was the global adoption of electric vehicles. As countries and governments committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions while shifting away from fossil fuels, automakers made strides toward producing electric cars with more powerful electric powertrains.

The Electric Powertrain Market Size Was USD 103 Billion In 2022 And is Projected To Reach a Revised Size Of USD 1,015 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR of 26%

Advancements in battery technology played an indispensable part in improving both performance and range for electric powertrains. Lithium-ion batteries saw significant advancement, which resulted in longer driving ranges and faster charging times, with promises for even further breakthroughs due to solid-state batteries or other emerging technologies in future years.

Key Takeaways

Rapid Growth and Adoption: The electric powertrain market has experienced remarkable expansion and widespread adoption due to an upsurge in electric vehicle (EV) demand as well as efforts towards creating cleaner transportation alternatives.

Advancements in Battery Technology: Significant advances in battery technology have had an enormous effect on improving both performance and range for electric powertrains. Lithium-ion batteries in particular have become more affordable over time, helping make electric cars an increasingly viable solution.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America and specifically the US experienced substantial expansion in terms of electric vehicle adoption rates over recent years. Tesla had an outsized effect in this respect as one of their key products had an enormous impact on local EV adoption efforts. This region had an established EV charging infrastructure network that fostered the growth of electric vehicle adoption while incentivizing consumers to switch.

North America and specifically the US experienced substantial expansion in terms of electric vehicle adoption rates over recent years. Tesla had an outsized effect in this respect as one of their key products had an enormous impact on local EV adoption efforts. This region had an established EV charging infrastructure network that fostered the growth of electric vehicle adoption while incentivizing consumers to switch. Europe: European markets were leaders in terms of electric powertrain adoption rates due to supportive government policies and incentives for such technologies, with Norway, The Netherlands, and Sweden showing high rates.

Japan and South Korea had also made impressive advances in electric powertrain technology, investing heavily in electrification through their automotive industries.

Latin America experienced slower adoption compared to other regions; however, its interest in electric powertrains and vehicles increased steadily over time. Brazil and Chile led in terms of electric vehicle adoption; their governments actively supported charging infrastructure expansion efforts in both nations.

Drivers

Environmental Concerns: Climate change awareness and the desire to lower emissions have been major drivers in the surge of interest in electric powertrain solutions, including electric vehicles (EVs). They offer cleaner transportation alternatives than their combustion-engine counterparts while helping mitigate transportation’s negative environmental impact.

Climate change awareness and the desire to lower emissions have been major drivers in the surge of interest in electric powertrain solutions, including electric vehicles (EVs). They offer cleaner transportation alternatives than their combustion-engine counterparts while helping mitigate transportation’s negative environmental impact. Government Policies and Incentives: As governments around the world embrace clean mobility solutions, supportive government policies and incentives have played a pivotal role in driving the adoption of electric powertrains. Countries around the globe have implemented regulations, emission standards, tax benefits, and subsidies designed to accelerate this transformation and encourage people to switch.

Market Segments

Based on Electric Vehicle Type

BEV Component Motor/Generator Power Electronics Controller Battery Converter Other BEV Component

HEV/PHEV Component Motor/Generator Power Electronics Controller Battery Converter Other HEV/PHEV Components

48V MHEV Component 12V Battery 48V Battery Battery Management System Other 48V MHEV components



Based on Powertrain Type

MHEV Powertrain

BEV Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Key Players

BorgWarner Inc.

Schaeffler AG

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Nidec Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Other Key players

Opportunities

Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturing: With increasing consumer interest in eco-friendly transportation and an increase in electric car demand comes the opportunity for automakers and startups alike to invest in manufacturing electric vehicles with advanced and efficient powertrains to satisfy this market trend. Companies could take advantage of EV manufacturing investments to produce eco-friendly transportation that meets consumers’ wants for sustainable transport solutions.

With increasing consumer interest in eco-friendly transportation and an increase in electric car demand comes the opportunity for automakers and startups alike to invest in manufacturing electric vehicles with advanced and efficient powertrains to satisfy this market trend. Companies could take advantage of EV manufacturing investments to produce eco-friendly transportation that meets consumers’ wants for sustainable transport solutions. Battery Technology Development: Advancements in battery technology are central to improving both performance and range in electric vehicles, creating opportunities for research in terms of its chemistry, energy density, and costs while driving further innovation within the electric powertrain market.

Challenges

Battery Technology and Cost: While battery technology continues to evolve rapidly, one major challenge still stands: improving energy density while simultaneously decreasing costs is essential to expanding EV range and affordability.

While battery technology continues to evolve rapidly, one major challenge still stands: improving energy density while simultaneously decreasing costs is essential to expanding EV range and affordability. Charging Infrastructure: Access and availability to electric vehicle charging infrastructure can be an obstacle to the adoption of electric vehicles (EV). Building out widespread and fast charging networks requires significant investments as well as coordination across stakeholders.

Recent Development

Battery Technology Advancements: There were continued advancements in battery technology that led to higher energy density, longer driving ranges, and faster charging capabilities of electric vehicles. Solid-state batteries as well as other emerging battery technologies showed great promise in further improving electric powertrains.

There were continued advancements in battery technology that led to higher energy density, longer driving ranges, and faster charging capabilities of electric vehicles. Solid-state batteries as well as other emerging battery technologies showed great promise in further improving electric powertrains. Increased Adoption of Electric Vehicles: The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) continued its global rise as major automakers introduced electric models, and many countries and regions set ambitious goals to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles in favor of electric mobility.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 103 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 1,015 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2032) CAGR Of 26 % Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQs

Q1: What is the Electric Powertrain Market?

A1: The electric powertrain market involves the development and adoption of electric vehicle (EV) propulsion systems that replace traditional internal combustion engines with electric motors and batteries.

Q2: How big is the Electric Powertrain Market?

A2: The global Electric Powertrain Market size was estimated at USD 103 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,015 billion in 2032.

Q3: What is the Electric Powertrain Market growth?

A3: The global Electric Powertrain Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26 %.

Q4: Who are the key companies/players in the Electric Powertrain Market?

A4: Some of the key players in the Electric Powertrain Markets are BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nidec Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Other Key players

Q5: Why is the Electric Powertrain Market important?

A5: The market is vital for promoting sustainable transportation by reducing emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, contributing to climate change mitigation, and improving air quality.

Q6: What are the key drivers of the Electric Powertrain Market?

A6: Drivers include environmental concerns, government policies and incentives, advancements in battery technology, cost reductions, and growing consumer interest in eco-friendly transportation.

