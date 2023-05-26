Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market – Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors | Jabil, Celestica, Benchmark Electronics

According to HTF MI, “Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029” Between 2023 and 2028, it is predicted that the global market for electronic manufacturing services (EMS) would expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, reaching USD 552.4 billion in 2023 and USD 700.6 billion in 2028.

A business model known as "Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)" describes organizations that offer a variety of manufacturing services for electronic goods and components. EMS businesses primarily focus on producing, assembling, and testing electrical products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The creation of electrical devices may benefit from the assistance of EMS firms, who may offer knowledge in areas like PCB (Printed Circuit Board) layout, component procurement, and general manufacturing viability. The sourcing, buying, and administration of electronic components needed for production are handled by EMS providers. They already have ties with suppliers and can make use of economies of scale for procurement that is affordable.

Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology

Singapore’s Flex

Sanmina

Jabil Inc

Celestica Inc

Plexus Corp

Benchmark Electronics

Taiwanese companies Quanta Computer

Wistron

Taiwan’s Inventec

China’s Universal Scientific Industrial

German company

Zollner Elektronik AG

United States-based Kimball Electronics

Singapore-based Venture

Taiwan’s Compal Electronics

Others.

Market Drivers

The EMS industry is being driven by the rising demand for electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices.

OEMs depend on EMS suppliers to handle the complicated and high-volume production needs of these devices.

By utilizing economies of scale, optimized supply chains, and effective production techniques, EMS businesses provide cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

OEMs gain from the adaptability of manufacturing outsourcing to EMS providers, which enables them to concentrate on core capabilities.

The demand for specialized manufacturing knowledge is driven by advancements in electronics technology, including miniaturization, IoT connection, and innovative production procedures. EMS providers that possess these skills are in great demand.

Market Trend

The EMS environment is changing as a result of the implementation of Industry 4.0 ideas and technologies, including automation, robots, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

Efficiency, quality, and transparency are all improved by smart manufacturing techniques in EMS operations.

Global supply networks become more vulnerable as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

By diversifying their sourcing approaches, embracing regionalization, and putting risk management methods into place, EMS firms and OEMs are increasingly placing a higher priority on the robustness of their supply chains.

In the EMS sector, there is an increasing focus on ethical environmental behavior and sustainable practices.

EMS providers are making investments in environmentally friendly manufacturing practices, energy-saving technology, and waste minimization strategies.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for electronic devices and IoT-enabled products.

Increasing outsourcing of manufacturing activities by OEMs to focus on core competencies.

Technological advancements in automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence for improved production efficiency.

Market Restraints

With so many local and international competitors, the EMS industry is extremely competitive.

For EMS providers, fierce competition may put pressure on margins and prices.

For EMS firms, complying with many regulatory obligations, such as those relating to product safety, environmental rules, and labor standards, can be difficult, particularly when they operate in several different countries.

Geopolitical events, natural disasters, and disruptions in the global supply chain can all have an effect on the EMS business.

Production delays and price increases may result from these interruptions.

Market Challenges

Intense competition among EMS providers.

Rapidly changing technology and shorter product life cycles.

Increasing complexity of electronic products, requiring advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Global supply chain disruptions and volatility in raw material prices.

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Segmentation:

The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market has been segmented in the study based on type, distribution method, and geographic area.



Market Breakdown by Applications:

Full-Service EMS

PCB Assembly Specialists

Test and Inspection Experts

Box Build and Final Assembly

Design and Engineering Consultants

Others

Market Breakdown by Types:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Other

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 552.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 700.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.2% Regions Covered Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the globe Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Along with studying the profiles of the key players in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market, the industry’s competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Sanmina Corporation (United States), Singapore’s Flex Ltd., Jabil Inc. (United States), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Plexus Corp. (United States, (American) Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Taiwanese companies Quanta Computer Inc., China’s Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd., Wistron Corporation, Taiwan’s Inventec Corporation, German company Zollner Elektronik AG, United States-based Kimball Electronics, Inc., Taiwan’s Compal Electronics. Inc, Singapore-based Venture Corporation Limited, Others



Key highlights of the report:

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Performance (2018-2022)

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Trends

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Detailed competitive landscape

If it is not currently covered by the report, we will provide you with any specific information you want as part of the revision.

Content has been published via 11press.

