Fertility Services Market is Dazzling Worldwide | Monash IVF, Vitrolite, Apollo Hospital Enterprise

Fertility Services Industry Background: Fertility services refer to the procedures provided as a treatment for infertility. Infertility is the inability to conceive or carry a pregnancy to term. Men with a hormonal imbalance or with a decreased sperm count can be diagnosed with it. The dysfunction of certain organs, such as the pituitary and hypothalamus, which trigger brain hormones that induce the ovaries to release an egg, is referred to as female infertility. Fertility treatments may include drugs and procedures that increase the likelihood of pregnancy. The prevalence of postponed pregnancies is increasing due to the rise in the number of career-focused people, which has a significant beneficial effect on the market’s growth. Due to factors including expensive childcare services, academic or job ambitions, and a lack of financial security, people commonly chose to have children later in life when they are more mature and financially secure. The market for global fertility services is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2028, according to HTF Market Intelligence.

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Value Unit USD (Million) Customization in Scope With the purchase of the Fertility Services Market report, receive customization. Subject to practicality, you can include or modify a country, or area, or acquire a more detailed segmentation in the final output.

Due to investments and R&D advancements, the sector in the region has been growing at a sustainable rate, and more growth is anticipated during the forecast period of 2023–2028. Major players include Abbott Laboratories (US), Cooper Surgical, Inc. (US), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation (US), Monash IVF (Australia), Vitrolite (Sweden), Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited (India), Care Fertility Group Limited (UK), etc. have either established their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provisions in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Market Segment:

Types:

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg and Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Application:

Fertility clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Key Developments in the Market:

In a formal contract, Vitrolite AB has agreed to buy all the outstanding Genomic shares from Equity and other shareholders in 2021. The combination will create a world leader in reproductive health by combining the knowledge, product portfolios, and market presence of two top suppliers of IVF medical equipment and reproductive genetic testing services. This agreement will enable the combined company to better serve its clients throughout the entire IVF procedure.

The portfolio of reproductive genetic testing services provided by Genomic and the portfolio of best-in-class IVF devices provided by Vitrolite are combined to create a superior IVF platform with the aim of achieving long-term profitable growth.

Thanks to its enlarged scale and complementing product portfolio, Vitrolite will be better equipped to support clinics, medical professionals, and patients everywhere. The Pergolesi’s Pen, a state-of-the-art infertility medicine, was launched in India in 2021 by Merck Specialty Pvt Ltd, the business’ healthcare division.

By providing an improved, useful, and ready-to-use severe follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) deficiency that may benefit from a combination of treatments, this launch emphasizes the company’s mission of filling unmet medical needs.

Infertility is endemic among Indians, making a healthy ovulation cycle essential. During ovulation, an adult, viable egg is released from the ovarian follicle. This process is brought about by a distinct chain of circumstances, which includes the combined action of the pituitary gonadotropins FSH and LH.

As more businesspeople enter the market and more money is invested in the industry, innovation advances more quickly. These new companies and competitors will undoubtedly provide innovative fertility solutions, including software, diagnostic tools, goods, and services, in addition to opening access to current fertility treatments to those who previously did not have them.

As innovation grows, customers have more options, but there is also increased fragmentation as a result. There will be more options available to consumers than ever before. The best solutions will eventually be chosen by customers who are interested in fertility, but as the market gets more fragmented, companies will also need to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Regulatory Insights:

State laws cover things like requirements for medical licenses, guidelines for ongoing medical education, and sanctions for bad behavior by doctors. Federal laws include the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA), the Fertility Clinic Success Rate and Certification Act (FCSRCA), the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) (regulation of drugs, devices, and donor tissues), and the mandatory reporting of ART cycle data to the CDC.

Professional self-regulation includes efforts by the organizations ASRM and SART to create membership requirements, ethical and practice guidelines, and programs for laboratory accreditation through the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Joint Commission, as well as physician board certification through the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ABOG) and American Board of Urology (ABU).

Influencing Trend:

Due to the high cost of raising a child, elective single embryo transfer is currently the most common procedure among couples. Additionally, the fact that women are opting to have children later in life is driving up demand for Elective Single Embryo Transfer.

The trend of more women choosing egg freezing could be attributed to societal reasons including the scarcity of mates who are compatible with them and the emphasis on employment and education.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is another widely sought-after fertility therapy that is readily available. In all instances of assisted reproductive technology (ART), eggs or embryos are handled. IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is the most used kind of ART. With in vitro fertilization (IVF), a woman’s eggs are removed, fertilized in a lab, and the resulting embryos are then inserted via the cervix into the woman’s uterus.

Market Growth Drivers:

More women than any other age group choose to have their first child in their early 30s, which is a significant contributor to the growing market for fertility treatments. Numerous lifestyle decisions can affect fertility in men, women, or both. Diet, exercise, and weight are only a few of them.

Others include physical and emotional stress, occupational and environmental exposures, and so forth. The demand for surrogacy and other fertility services has increased as a result of same-sex marriage.

Through telemedicine technologies, the demand for fertility treatments increased even in an uncertain healthcare service delivery environment.

Challenges:

The biggest challenge lies in the mindset of people where nowadays couples are choosing to be childless due to the increasing cost of raising a child and many such factors. For instance, the countries like Korea and Japan where women are voluntarily not choosing to have babies.

Here the fertility service also will not be fruitful. Developing countries where couples are willing to have children are affected by high costs and unawareness. Alternative methods such as Ayurveda have also come up with anecdotal evidence to improve fertility which is more natural.

Data Sources of Fertility Services Market Study

HTF MI has utilized a targeted and practical research framework for the global fertility services market that enables analysis of the pertinent market dynamics in various geographical areas. Additionally, in order to give clients and companies the chance to triumph in the Fertility Services Market niche markets and expand in developing nations, our analysts undertake in-depth assessments of specific geographic regions.

The analysis of the global fertility services market also demonstrates how shifting player dynamics are influencing the market’s expansion. Additionally, our market researchers thoroughly examine the goods and services provided by various Fertility Services business players as they compete to gain market share and dominance. Primary Data Collection Methods: InMail, LinkedIn Groups, Survey Monkey, Google, and Other professional Forums are utilized to gather primary data for the Fertility Services Market study using Industry participants and appointees, subject-matter experts, and C-level executives of the Fertility Services Industry.

The primary interviews and data were collected as per the below protocols: • By Designation: C-Level, D-Level, Others • By Company Type: Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 Secondary Data Sources such as Annual reports, Press releases, Analyst meetings, Conference calls, Investor presentations, Management statements, and SEC filings of Fertility Services players along with Regulatory Sites, Association, World Bank, etc were used as sources secondary sets of data.

