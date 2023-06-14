Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Barclays PLC, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, The report is titled “Global Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029.” From 2023 to 2028, the market for financial sponsors and syndicated loans is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%, rising from USD 1235.5 million in 2023 to USD 3685.9 million in 2028.

The business environment is fundamentally shaped by financial sponsors and syndicated loans, which serve as an essential source of finance for several corporate initiatives. Financial sponsors in this sense refer to private equity firms or other investment organizations that want to buy or acquire businesses. Conversely, syndicated loans are those that are made by a number of lenders and are often arranged by an investment bank. These loans are essential to the success of financial sponsors’ strategic efforts such as recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, and mergers and acquisitions. Syndicated loans give important financing capabilities that individual lenders would not be able to supply on their own by pooling resources from many lenders. Financial sponsors can use this structure to implement their investment objectives by gaining access to substantial quantities of cash, frequently in the form of senior secured debt. The underwriting bank organizes and markets the loan to a network of potential lenders through the syndication process. Participation depends on the lenders’ risk tolerance and expected return. The borrower and the arranger discuss the loan terms, which take into account the particular needs and risk profile of the transaction and include interest rates, maturities, and covenants.

Key and Developing Players,

Barclays PLC

Deutsche Bank AG

BNP Paribas SA

Société Générale SA

Credit Suisse Group AG

UniCredit S.p.A.

HSBC Holdings plc

ING Group N.V.

Lloyds Banking Group plc

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Market Drivers

The need for financial sponsor/syndicated loans is being driven by the need for funding across several industries, including private equity, real estate, and infrastructure.

This is a result of the rise in corporate restructuring, leveraged buyouts, and mergers and acquisitions.

Economic conditions that are favorable, such as low-interest rates and stable credit markets, attract companies to look for financial sponsor/syndicated loans for working capital needs, refinancing, and expansion.

Market Trend

The market for financial sponsors and syndicated loans is changing as a result of the rise of alternative lending platforms such as peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding.

These platforms give consumers more alternatives and a different source of finance, upsetting established lenders.

ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors are becoming more significant in the finance sector.

Important companies are supporting sustainable and socially conscious investing by integrating ESG factors into their lending practices.

Financial sponsors and syndicated loan providers now have the chance to target borrowers with ESG-focused projects as a result of this trend.

Market Opportunities

Targeting growing markets and industries with strong development potential, such as technology, healthcare, and the renewable energy industry, is one way that major participants in the financial sponsor/syndicated loans market might increase their market share.

Processes for originating loans may be streamlined, risk assessment capabilities can be strengthened, and operational efficiency can be increased by using technology, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics.

To obtain a competitive edge, key companies can grasp chances by investing in technology-driven solutions.

Key players can strengthen their competitive position in the market by collaborating with other financial institutions, fintech firms, or alternative lenders to expand their product offerings, reach new consumer groups, and access new sources of funding.

Market Restraints

Global economic fluctuations may have an effect on the market for financial sponsors and syndicated loans.

A drop in lending activity can be brought on by economic downturns, recessions, or unstable financial conditions.

Maintaining loan volumes and profitability during these times may be difficult for key businesses.

The market for financial sponsors and syndicated loans can be strongly impacted by changes in interest rates.

Rising interest rates can make borrowing more expensive for both lenders and borrowers, making loans less alluring and impacting important actors’ profitability.

Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market Segmentation:

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Underwritten Deal

Club Deal

Best-Efforts Syndication Deal

Market Breakdown by Types:

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Institutions

Others

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 1235.5 Million Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 3685.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR Of 12.6% Regions Covered The Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the players profiled are Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Société Générale SA, UniCredit S.p.A., Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings plc, Lloyds Banking Group plc, ING Group N.V., Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc



Key highlights of the report:

Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market Performance (2018-2022)

Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market Trends

Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Detailed competitive landscape

