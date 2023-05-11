Formula Milk Powder Market: A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Mead Johnson, Nestle, Danone

According to HTF MI, “Global Formula Milk Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029″. The Global Formula Milk Powder Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 40.3 Bn in 2023 and USD 59.9 Bn by 2028.

Infant Formula Milk Powder is often offered in powder form and is carefully formulated for a baby's feeding. It includes a range of vitamins and minerals that are essential for a child's development in the early years. These formulas provide the nourishment required for the baby's entire growth when coupled with milk powder. People who need more energy and premature newborns frequently use this kind of milk powder. Although the demand for infant formula has remained consistent throughout this pandemic situation, the long-term effects are currently difficult to foresee due to supply chain disruptions and a negative impact on the product's international trade. Additionally, due to the high risk of infection that newborns face, which in turn strengthens the baby's immune system, parents are increasingly gravitating towards purchasing high-end goods. Greater numbers of women are entering the workforce, which has led to the emergence of a busy lifestyle. Working mothers don't have the time to breastfeed their babies. This careless feeding becomes risky since the baby's demands for essential nutrients are not addressed. In this instance, milk powders for baby formula work effectively.

Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include HiPP, Danone, Nestle, FrieslandCampina, Heinz, Mead Johnson, Bellamy, Danone, Abbott, Perrigo, Topfer, and Arla Food.





Market Drivers

As milk powder has been shown to be a good source of protein, demand for it has been growing in this market.

Protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and potassium are all minerals included in powdered milk that are crucial for bone development and health.

Milk powder occasionally includes vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium. Low-fat, calcium-rich milk products, such as milk powder, are good for heart health because they reduce blood pressure.

Despite milk’s higher-than-average fat content, potassium and other minerals help to lessen the harmful effects of LDL cholesterol. Milk powder may be a helpful addition to a diet for weight reduction since it is high in protein and promotes satiety.

Whole milk has been associated with a decreased incidence of obesity, particularly in youngsters.

Market Trend

Due to the market’s easy storage and transportation because of its identical physical qualities.

It is essential to reduce the costs associated with refrigeration, storage, and transportation given the current energy pricing situation.

Powdered milk must be used since, in contrast to liquid milk, it encourages safety and preserves quality.

Controlling and analyzing the raw ingredients as well as the complete process is crucial for producing powdered milk products that are of a high caliber and safe.

Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for items made with natural and organic formula milk powder

Wider use of online marketplaces and e-commerce for newborn feeding items

“On 11th August 2022, Mead Johnson received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to import 150 metric tons of infant formula base powder from Reckitt’s nutrition facility in Delicias, Mexico. It will produce the equivalent of 6 million 8-oz servings of Mead Johnson’s PurAmino once it has been mixed and packaged in the United States. Infants and toddlers who are allergic to cow’s milk protein, have several food allergies, or have a variety of gastrointestinal disorders can be fed PurAmino specialty formula. For the babies who need it, this PurAmino formula will largely be given through hospitals and other healthcare facilities, ensuring their access to this life-saving item.”

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on type, distribution method, and geographic location, the market for formula milk powder has been segmented in the study.

Market Breakdown by Types:

Infant

Adult

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Organic

Conventional

Infant Formula Milk Powder Market Regional Analysis

The infant formula milk powder market is expected to grow most rapidly in North America. In this region, the United States would contribute the most.

During the anticipated period of 2023–2029, Europe will be a market leader for infant formula milk powder. UK, Germany, and France will have the largest market shares.

A breakdown by Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations is also included in the market analysis for infant formula milk powder. It is projected that the Infant Formula Milk Powder industry’s fastest-growing region will be this one.

China, Japan, India, and Australia are the other major Asian economies that are taken into account in the study.

Investors are paying attention to the market in Central and South America. In the infant formula milk powder market, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are considered to be “Red Hot” markets.

Infant Formula Milk Powder sales are expected to expand rapidly in the Middle East area.

The market for infant formula milk powder is anticipated to rise rapidly in the Middle East. United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Turkey are the three major players.

Africa: This continent is continually growing. The main role would be played by South Africa, then Nigeria.

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 40.3 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 59.9 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 9.5% Regions Covered Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the globe Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive climate of the sector has been investigated in addition to the important companies’ profiles being studied. Nestle (Switzerland), Mead Johnson (United States), Danone (France), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Heinz (United States), Abbott (United States), Bellamy (Austria), HiPP (Germany), Perrigo (Ireland), Topfer (Germany), and Arla Food (Denmark) are some of the participants highlighted.

Key highlights of the report:

Formula Milk Powder Market Performance (2018-2022)

Formula Milk Powder Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Formula Milk Powder Market Trends

Formula Milk Powder Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If the information you want falls beyond the scope of the current report, we will provide it as part of the change.

