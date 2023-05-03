Published Via 11Press : According to HTF Market Intelligence, the market for Gaming Laptop is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period to 2029.

Industry Background: A gaming laptop is a compact, mobile personal computer with a built-in display that is made especially for playing video games while on the road or away from a desk. Although they have many upgraded features, they are fundamentally the same as standard or business laptops; it is these upgraded features that make all the difference and allow users to game. In a nutshell, a gaming laptop offers swift processing speed, plenty of memory, triple-A graphics, and high-performance rates.

These laptops are made with advanced gaming requirements in mind, so you can enter combat with the tools you need to crush the opposition, whether they are people or artificial intelligence (AI). The screen technology known as “in-plane switching,” or IPS, enables you to view a larger spectrum of colours and greater detail in images. For the greatest gaming experience, a laptop with an IPS panel is advised. Gamers desire computers with a “gaming look” because many gaming laptops seem just like regular laptops. In order to give them a high-tech appearance, an increasing number of laptops are being embellished with vibrant colours, metallic finishes, huge icons, and noticeable ridges. Gaming laptops are occasionally criticised for being subpar to conventional desktop gaming PCs, however as laptop technology advances quickly, more and more gamers are switching to laptops as their primary gaming platforms.

Report Attributes Details CAGR 16.2% Study Period 2029 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD Million) Major Players Profiled Acer Inc. (Taiwan) AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan) Dell Inc. (United States) Lenovo (Hong Kong) Samsung Group (South Korea) MSI (Taiwan) ORIGIN PC (United States) AORUS (Taiwan) Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States) Region Covered North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA

This expansion is primarily fueled by the global gaming laptop market is expanding as a result of the esports industry’s rising popularity. With the growth of esports, there is a rising demand for high-performance gaming laptops as players hunt for cutting-edge gear to get an advantage. Stronger processors, better graphics cards, and faster memory are some of the technological improvements that have an impact on the global market for gaming laptops. As technology advances, gaming laptops get cheaper and more powerful, which causes their global reach to grow. The popularity of gaming has grown in recent years as more people play games on a variety of platforms.

As a result, there is a growing demand for gaming laptops that can provide intense and frantic gaming experiences, which is boosting the growth of the worldwide gaming laptop market. Major players, such as Acer Inc. (Taiwan) AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan) Dell Inc. (United States) Lenovo (Hong Kong) Samsung Group (South Korea) MSI (Taiwan) ORIGIN PC (United States) AORUS (Taiwan) Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), etc are either aiming to start new provisions in the dominating region in the near years or have already established their manufacturing facilities there.

The market for gaming laptops is quite competitive, with numerous well-known and reputable companies vying for market share. Strategic actions including product portfolio expansion, supplier collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other tools enable market participants gain an edge over rivals. Huge market investments in research and development help to meet the target audience’s changing technical needs. A few of the market’s major participants include Intel, Acer, Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. ASUS, a world leader in gaming laptops recognised for its Republic of Games brand, places a strong emphasis on innovation and offers a wide selection of gaming laptops with distinctive features.

By Application

Pc Gamers

Casual Gamers

Hardcore Gamers

Professional Gamers

By Product Type

Entry-Level Laptops

Mid-Range Laptops

High-End Laptop

Key Developments in the Market:

HyperX, a gaming business of Kingston Technology, was acquired by HP Corporation in June 2021, according to an announcement. The goal of the acquisition was to promote HP’s plan to increase sales of personal business computers by tapping into the lucrative gaming market. Additionally, this acquisition will help HP find new growth opportunities and improve gaming experiences in the future. Gigabyte introduced the G5 gaming laptop in India in October 2022. The performance of the CPU and GPU has been increased with the introduction of three distinct laptop versions using Windforce cooling technology. It’s the ideal time for them to debut the product because overall interest in the gaming industry is at an all-time high.

Regulatory Insights:

The market for gaming laptops is governed by a number of laws. Global markets for gaming laptops are subject to legislation governing energy efficiency in several countries. These restrictions, which require manufacturers to increase efficiency and lower power usage, may have an impact on the performance and design of gaming laptops. New computers must abide by all product safety regulations, including those pertaining to electrical safety, hazardous materials, and electromagnetic interference. The manufacturers are accountable for the safety of their products for consumer use and ensuring that they adhere to all relevant safety regulations. Gaming laptops frequently make use of patented technologies or copyrighted resources, such as graphics software or game content.

Influencing Trend:

The worldwide gaming laptop market has growth opportunities thanks to the development of AI-based technologies like DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which improve performance and image quality. The worldwide gaming laptop market is now able to use sustainable manufacturing practises and ecologically friendly materials. The market for gaming laptops has always been dominated by Intel, but AMD’s Ryzen processors are gaining ground thanks to their excellent performance and competitive pricing. Manufacturers are attempting to make gaming laptops lighter and thinner in addition to enhancing their processing power in order to appeal to a wider client base.

Market Growth Drivers:

Restraints:

Gaming laptops are more expensive than regular laptops, which for some customers may be a significant barrier and consequently result in lower adoption rates of this technology. Gaming PCs are in competition with gaming consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox, which offer top-notch gaming experiences at lower prices. Even though consoles are simpler to use and more affordable than gaming laptops, some users may prefer them, making it difficult for gaming laptops to compete on the global market. Gaming laptops require high-performance hardware because they can consume a lot of power and quickly deplete the battery. As a result, gaming laptops often have shorter battery lives than ordinary laptops, which may affect how convenient and portable they are. These issues limit the gaming laptop market’s potential expansion worldwide. HTF Market Intelligence employs a targeted and practical research methodology that makes it possible to analyse key market dynamics across a number of international areas. Additionally, our analysts conduct in-depth analyses of geographical areas to give clients and businesses the chance to dominate in specialised markets and grow in developing markets around the world. This market research study also demonstrates how the landscape of players, which is constantly shifting, affects the market’s expansion. Additionally, our market researchers thoroughly examine the goods and services provided by various players who are vying for market dominance.

