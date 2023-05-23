Greek Yogurt Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

Published Via 11Press : Greek Yogurt is a variety of yoghurt that’s created by straining conventional yoghurt to eliminate the watery whey and lactose, leaving behind a thicker, creamier yoghurt with more protein. Greek yoghurt has a tangier flavour and a thicker texture than conventional yoghurt as a result of the straining process. Greek yoghurt, sometimes referred to as strained yoghurt or yoghurt strategist, has its origins in Greece. It has long been a favourite dish in the Mediterranean area, and in recent years, its ubiquity has expanded beyond.

Greek yoghurt can be consumed on its own or as a component in many other foods, including dips, sauces, smoothies, and desserts. Due to its high protein level and decreased sugar content compared to normal yoghurt, it is frequently promoted as a healthy meal.

Greek Yogurt Market Report Highlights:

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2029 Base Year 2022 Current Value (2022) USD 27.9 Billion Unit Value (USD Billion) Dominating Application Online Key Companies Profiled Parmalat, Nestlé, Wallaby Yogurt, General Mill, The Hain Celestial Group, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, Dannon Light, Kroger Co, Voskos Greek Yogurt, Stonyfield

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the market for Greek Yogurt is predictable to register a CAGR of 7.27% through the forecast period to 2029.

Greek yoghurt, which has been strained to eliminate the watery whey and lactose, has a thicker, creamier texture than regular yoghurt, which is the main factor driving this rise. With roughly 15-20 grammes of protein in a normal 6-ounce serving, Greek yoghurt is a wonderful source of protein. This makes it an excellent alternative for anybody looking to improve their protein consumption, especially vegetarians or people who avoid meat. Greek yoghurt has less sugar than regular yoghurt because part of the lactose is removed during the straining process. This could be helpful for people who have diabetes or who are watching their sugar intake. Greek yoghurt is a fantastic source of probiotics, which are healthy bacteria that may support gut health and bolster the immune system. Greek yoghurt is a well-liked breakfast item that can be had plain or topped with almonds, fruit, or oats. Greek yoghurt is a tasty and nutritious snack, particularly when combined with fruit or almonds.

Market Major Segments:

By Type:

Liquid

Cream

By Flavours:

Strawberry

Vanilla

Blueberry

Chocolate

By Sales channel:

Online

Offline

By Packaging:

Bottle

Tetra Pack

Major players Involved:

Parmalat

General Mill

Nestlé

Wallaby Yogurt Company

The Hain Celestial Group

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

Voskos Greek Yogurt

Dannon Light

Kroger

Stonyfield

Greek yoghurt is highly varied, with several businesses selling various tastes and varieties. There is a wide variety of firms producing various tastes and types of drinking yoghurt, making the market for drinking yoghurt highly competitive. We can anticipate increased innovation in this market, including novel probiotic strains and functional additives, as consumers prioritise health and well-being.

Major Developments Activities in the Market:

On May 20, 2022, Lactalis officially announced that it had purchased Jalna Dairy Foods, a manufacturer of yoghurt in Australia. The well-known and popular yoghurt brand Jalna will be included in Lactalis Australia’s portfolio of legendary names, the business said. Jalna is a fully combined, paddock-to-pot dairy firm that makes the bulk of its unique containers, produces pot set yoghurts, and manages a biodynamic farm, with a focus on Greek, organic, and all-natural yoghurts.

On April 11, 2022, the well-known maker of frozen Greek yoghurt, Yasso, will launch the first-ever frozen Greek yoghurt Mochi, reaffirming its status as a forerunner in the frozen snacking industry and highlighting its dedication to bringing consumers new innovations that meet their needs for both flavour and nutrition.

Market Growth Drivers:

Greek yoghurt is a wonderful source of protein, with approximately 15-20 grammes in a standard 6-ounce serving, and has a thicker, creamier texture than regular yoghurt since it has been strained to eliminate the watery whey and lactose. This makes it an excellent alternative for anybody looking to improve their protein consumption, especially vegetarians or people who avoid meat.

Greek yoghurt has less sugar than regular yoghurt because part of the lactose is removed during the straining process. This could be helpful for people who have diabetes or who are watching their sugar intake.

Greek yoghurt is a well-liked breakfast item that can be had on its own or with toppings like fruit, granola, or almonds.

Greek yoghurt is a great source of probiotics, which are healthy bacteria that help support gut health and enhance the immune system.

When combined with fruit or nuts, Greek yoghurt provides a tasty and nutritious snack.

Restraints:

Consuming Greek yoghurt has a variety of disadvantages and is bad for the market. If you consume too much-saturated fat, which is included in certain Greek yoghurt brands, you are more likely to develop heart disease and other health problems.

Check the nutrition label carefully and choose a brand with less saturated fat. Since Greek yoghurt requires more processing to become creamier and thicker, it might cost more than regular yoghurt.

Customers on a limited budget may find it less convenient as a result. Greek yoghurt is generally available throughout much of the world, however, it could be more difficult to get in particular places or countries.

This can make it less available as a snack or meal ingredient.

Opportunities:

Due to several prospects, the Greek yoghurt industry has experienced a tremendous expansion in recent years.

Greek yoghurt is a popular choice for health-conscious customers because of its high protein and low sugar content. As consumers’ attention turns more and more to their health and wellness, there is an increased demand for goods with these two qualities.

Greek yoghurt has been more popular as a cooking and baking component since it is a flexible product that can be used in a wide range of dishes, from morning items to sweets.

With rising demand in developing countries like Asia and South America, the Greek yoghurt market is spreading outside of traditional areas like the United States and Europe.

Shared On:



