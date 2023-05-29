Green Tea Leaves Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Twinings, Lipton, Bigelow Tea
May 29, 2023
- Twinings (United Kingdom),
- Lipton (United Kingdom),
- Bigelow Tea Company (United States),
- Tazo (United States),
- David’s (United States),
- Genmaicha (Japan),
- Snapple (United States),
- Mighty (United States),
- Numi Organic Tea (United States),
- Tetley (United Kingdom). Market Drivers
- The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues has increased the demand for tea as a source of nutrients to delay the onset of various ailments. Green tea is a popular beverage enjoyed globally that is prepared from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Growing demand and a lack of information about the advantages of functional beverages among millennials have led to this.
- It has been used in traditional medicine for generations and is renowned for its many health advantages. Regular drinking of green tea reduces your risk of getting certain cancers, especially prostate, colon, stomach, breast, lung, ovary, and bladder cancer.
- This tea has a lot of polyphenols, which help protect cells from the damage that too many free radicals can cause. In addition, green tea’s high catechin concentration strengthens the immune system and inhibits the development of cancerous cells.
- Due to its diuretic effects, green tea can help reduce oedema and water retention by draining out extra fluid from the body.
- Food and beverage industry In the food and beverage sector, green tea leaves are frequently employed to improve the flavour and health properties of a range of goods, including tea blends, energy beverages, functional foods, and dietary supplements.
- The market for Cosmetics and Skincare Green tea leaves are excellent for use in skincare and cosmetic products since they offer anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities.
- Face masks, creams, serums, and cleansers are just a few skincare products that contain them. farming and horticulture To enhance the quality of the soil and the growth of plants, green tea leaves are a nutrient-rich food that may be used as a natural fertiliser.
- A natural insecticide made from green tea leaf extract is also a possibility. They are present in many skincare products, including facial masks, creams, serums, and cleansers.
- Iron and green tea don’t usually work well together. excessive green tea consumption Anaemia and low red blood cell counts can be brought on by green tea’s potential for the iron shortage.
- Epigallocatechin gallate (ECGC), an iron-binding substance found in green tea, is present. Doctors, therefore, advise those who take iron supplements to refrain from consuming green tea. Caffeine, which is present in green tea, may be dangerous.
- Approximately 10 to 15 grammes of caffeine are present in green tea. As a result, consuming more than 3–4 cups of coffee per day raises the body’s level of caffeine, which could result in an overdose.
- Among other things, it can lead to diarrhoea, constipation, anxiety, and/or insomnia.
- Sencha,
- Gyokuro,
- Kabusecha,
- Tencha,
- Others
- Household,
- Commercial,
- Restaurants,
- Cafes,
- Others
|The Market size value in 2023
|USD 14.8 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2033
|USD 29.3 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR Of 8.04%
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world
|Historical Years
|2018-2022
|Base Year
|2022
|Estimated Year
|2023
|Short-Term Projection Year
|2028
