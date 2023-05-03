The Global Honey Food Market is expected to see a growth rate of 4.2% and may see a market size of USD 11.5 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 8.9 Billion.

Honey foods are defined as foods that have some honey as an ingredient. By gathering nectar from flowers, honeybees create honey, a naturally sweet food. It is a natural phenomenon for honeybees to produce honey. The bees help store the honey as a food source in their wax honeycombs within beehives. Honey-containing foods are very effective in nature because they provide the meal with a natural sweetness and protect consumers from artificial sweeteners. Consuming foods with honey in them can help fend against and treat diseases like cancer. A surge in consumer interest in consuming meals cooked with honey throughout the world is driving the market for honey-based cuisine.

Honey Food Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Honey Food industry players.

Barkman Honey, LLC (United States)

Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada)

Billy Bee Honey Products Company (Canada)

Capilano Honey Limited (Australia)

Comvita Limited (New Zealand)

Dabur India Limited (India)

Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China)

Beyond the Hive (United States)

Lamex Foods (United States)

Hi-Tech Natural Products (India)

Honey Food Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Table Honey

Cooking Ingredient Honey

By End Use Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Honey Food Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market of Honey Food has been broken down by

North America [United States, Canada]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Others]

Europe [Germany, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Southeast Asia

APAC- excl. Southeast Asia [China, Japan, India, Australia, Others]

MEA [South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Nigeria, Others]

North America region held the largest market share in the year 2022. Asia Pacific on the other hand stood as the second largest market due to the presence of key companies in the region and high technological advancement.

North America is projected to lead the Honey Food market with the United States and Canada being major contributors in terms of driving revenue for this market segment in this region.

Europe is seen as an attractive market for Honey Food during the projected year of 2023-2029. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany & France hold the majority of market share contributions in the region.

The study also provides granularity by Southeast Asian countries and is anticipated to experience rapid growth in Honey Food Market, which could be the fastest-growing market in the near time.

Other Major Asian Economies that are included in the Honey Food market study are China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Central & South American market is experiencing a good amount of Investors’ attention – Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are seen as ‘Red Hot’ Market in this region.

Middle East: This region is projected to experience explosive growth in the Honey Food market majorly dominated by the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Turkey as major Countries dominating in this area.

Africa: This region still needs to gain traction, however, South Africa is playing dominating role followed by Nigeria.

Market Growth Drivers

The increased consumption of low-calorie, organic foods by customers throughout the world has increased the demand for foods containing honey. Foods containing honey are more advantageous for keeping excellent health since they aid in weight reduction, guard against heart disease, and address serious health problems. As a result, honey consumption has significantly increased, and both the food and beverage industry and the pharmaceutical industry use honey often. Therefore, growing awareness of the health advantages of eating honey, support for fitness and wellness practices, and extensive use in a variety of foods, beverages, and herbal medicines have all contributed to the growth of the global market.

Challenges

The growth of the global honey market would be severely hampered during the anticipated time period by a number of unfavorable variables. The increased incidence of critical health conditions including obesity, diabetes, other chronic illnesses, and high cholesterol is a significant factor that is restricting the growth of the worldwide market.

The risk of a heart attack and stroke may increase due to high blood sugar levels and weight gain from excessive honey consumption. The growth of the global honey market is therefore constrained by the adverse effects of honey consumption on diabetic patients while treating open wounds and the rising suspicion about honey consumption due to its sugar content.

Opportunity

The market for honey-based foods is expanding quickly due to rising consumer demand for high-end honey products that offer superior nutrition and convenience. Table honey and organic honey products are increasingly popular in the honey food industry. Table honey can be used in place of sugar or molasses in baked beans, coffee, and tea, among other things. However, it can also be used as a glaze or topping on its own, for example, on pancakes and other baked goods.

Clover flourishes honey is the most popular type of table honey. Comparing organic honey to table honey, organic honey is superior. It is available in a variety of forms based on the flowers that honeybees pollinated, including clover, orange blossoms, and red mangroves. GMOs, pesticides, and antibiotics are not used in the production of this kind of honey. Additionally, because it contains live bacteria, it has pharmaceutical products and might even contain honeycomb. More people are becoming aware of the advantages of these honey products, which creates the potential for the honey food industry to grow.

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 4.2 % Market Forecast (2029) USD 11.5 Billion Current Market Size (2022) USD 8.9 Billion Dominating Segment Pharmaceuticals Major Players Profiled Barkman Honey, LLC (United States) Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada) Billy Bee Honey Products Company (Canada) Capilano Honey Limited (Australia) Comvita Limited (New Zealand) Dabur India Limited (India) Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China) Beeyond the Hive (United States) Lamex Foods (United States) Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Base Year 2022



Frequently Asked Question

Q1: What is the current market size for the Honey Food Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Honey Food Market was valued at USD 8.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Q2: What are the key segments of the Honey Food Market?

A: The Global Honey Food Market Breakdown by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others) by Type (Table Honey, Cooking Ingredient Honey) by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Others) by Packaging Type (Bottle, Jar, Tube, Tub, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Q3: Who are the key players in the Honey Food Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Honey Food Market include Barkman Honey, LLC (United States) Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada) Billy Bee Honey Products Company (Canada) Capilano Honey Limited (Australia) Comvita Limited (New Zealand) Dabur India Limited (India) Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China) Beeyond the Hive (United States) Lamex Foods (United States) Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Key Players.



