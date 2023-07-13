Hydrogen Storage Materials Market Current Scenario and Future Prospects

Published Via 11Press : Materials for hydrogen storage are those that can safely and effectively store hydrogen, enabling it to be utilized as a fuel source for a variety of purposes. These substances, which can be solid, liquid, or gaseous, are being studied as a potential means of transporting and storing hydrogen for use in fuel cells and other devices. In the coming years, the market for hydrogen storage materials is anticipated to expand significantly due to the growing adoption of fuel cell technology across a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and energy. This market is driven by the rising demand for clean energy sources and the need for efficient hydrogen storage solutions.

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2029 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD M) Key Companies Profiled Air Liquide (France), HyGear (Netherlands), Plug Power Inc. (US), Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), Linde plc (Ireland), Nel ASA (Norway), Pragma Industries (France), Cella Energy Limited (UK), HBank Technologies Inc. (Canada)

The report offers Major leading Key players:

Air Liquide

Linde

Hexagon Composites

McPhy Energy S.A.

Nel ASA

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

HBank Technologies

Pragma Industries

Cella Energy Limited

HyGear

By Application:

Transportation

Stationary Power

Portable Power

Industrial Processes

Others

By Type:

Metal Hydrides

Complex Metal Hydrides

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene-Based Materials

Others

The market for hydrogen storage materials is expanding as a result of rising clean energy demand, government backing, and a focus on renewable energy sources. These factors together account for the majority of this expansion. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are very important sources of clean energy, and there is a need for energy storage technologies to store excess energy generated during peak periods.

Additionally, governments around the world are supporting the development of hydrogen fuel cells and related technologies, as well as the development of new energy sources as the world moves towards a low-carbon economy.

An obvious market trend may be seen globally. Key factors for the expansion of the hydrogen storage materials market include an increasing emphasis on solid-state hydrogen storage and advances in material science brought on by rising investments in hydrogen infrastructure. With a wide number of participants active in the sector and a highly fragmented market for hydrogen storage materials, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as major international corporations, are all present. With players competing on the basis of product quality, performance, and price, the market is also fiercely competitive.

To stand out from the competition and gain a competitive edge, many businesses are spending a lot of money on research and development to create new and advanced hydrogen storage materials that offer improved performance and efficiency.

Influencing Trend:

The important factors for the development of the hydrogen storage materials market include an increasing focus on solid-state hydrogen storage and advances in material science fueled by rising investments in hydrogen infrastructure.

Metal hydrides and complex metal hydrides are popular solid-state hydrogen storage materials because of their high hydrogen storage capacity, long-term stability, and low flammability; additionally, with the development of new materials like graphene-based nanomaterials and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), there has been an increase in efficiency and cost-effectiveness; additionally, these materials also make it more compact and lightweight compared to other storage materials.

The market for hydrogen storage materials is expected to grow due to these factors as well as the increasing investment in hydrogen infrastructure, such as refueling stations and pipelines. This investment is also anticipated to lower the price of hydrogen storage materials as manufacturers achieve economies of scale in production.

Market Growth Drivers:

The market for hydrogen storage materials is expanding as a result of rising clean energy demand, government funding, and more attention to renewable energy sources.

Renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are very important sources of clean energy, and there is a need for energy storage technologies to store excess energy generated during peak periods.

Additionally, governments around the world are supporting the development of hydrogen fuel cells and related technologies, as well as the development of new energy sources as the world moves towards a low-carbon economy.

Challenges:

The main obstacles impeding the expansion of the hydrogen materials industry are worries about cost, safety, a lack of infrastructure, and competition from other storage methods.

Given that producing hydrogen storage materials can be costly, they may not be as competitive as alternative energy storage technologies. Additionally very flammable, hydrogen needs to be handled and stored with caution.

The use of hydrogen storage materials may be constrained by the fact that some hydrogen infrastructure, such as refueling stations and pipelines, may present safety issues and that this infrastructure is still being developed.

Additionally, the industry is competing with cheaper and more widely available energy storage options like batteries and pumped hydroelectric storage. These issues have been the main obstacles for the market for hydrogen storage materials.

