Indoor and Outdoor Cycling Shoes Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | SHIMANO, DMT, Nike

According to HTF MI, the report “Global Indoor & Outdoor Cycling Shoes Market: Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029“. It is expected that between 2023 and 2028, the global indoor and outdoor cycling shoes market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75%, reaching USD 648.01 million in 2023 and USD 958.95 million by that time.

Cycling enthusiasts expect Cycling Shoes, carefully made shoes that provide safety while riding and enhance comfort. It offers safety, efficiency, and comfort whether riding indoors or outside. The Cycling Shoes pedals, which may be used indoors or outdoors, are powered by either soft or rigid soles, which improve the connection to the bike. They are constructed of breathable materials. These cycling shoes are designed to fit either a clip-in pedal system or clipless studs to secure the bike's pedals. According to the kind of riding style, the market offers a broad variety of specific types of cycling shoes that increase power and efficiency while lowering the likelihood of general tiredness. Cleats, pedals, and shoes are the three essential components of both indoor and outdoor cycling shoes.

Key and Developing Players,

SHIMANO

DMT

Nike

Scott Sports SA

Adidas AG

Giro

Specialized Bicycle Components

DHB Sport

Bont Cycling

Mavic

Fizik Selle

Royal Spa

Liv Cycling

Vittoria s.r.l.

Sidi Sport S.r.l

North Wave

Market Drivers

The population’s frequent participation in physical activities that promote numerous health advantages and long-term fitness is largely due to the rising trend towards a healthy lifestyle.

are considering their own health and lifestyle choices as a result of the rising health risks associated with conditions including arthritis, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

As individuals become more conscious and engage in activities that require mobility, such as jogging, and cycling, there is an increase in engagement in sports and fitness activities.

Cycling is a safe, enjoyable, and low-impact type of exercise that may be chosen by people of all ages to lower their chance of developing health issues as a result of a sedentary lifestyle.

Market Trend

The cycling shoe market is evolving as a result of the rise in bicycle riding groups and races.

The market for indoor and outdoor cycling shoes is expanding in response to the increased interest in cycling as a sport.

Cycling sports lovers have started to form bike riding organizations, and the timely organization of such racing games and championships has boosted the outdoor cycling shoe industry.

However, due to the COVID-19 limitation and lockdown, which encouraged individuals to purchase both inside and outdoor cycling shoes, the market for indoor cycling shoes has lately grown.

The goal of the bicycle racing program events is to encourage cycling sports and reduce environmental pollution by providing people with an active transportation choice.

Market Opportunities

Cycling shoes for indoor and outdoor use are getting a boost from their availability through online sales channels.

Earlier, purchasing cycling shoes for indoor and outdoor usage was increasingly done at more established retailers like hypermarkets and name-brand stores.

E-commerce emerged with the advent of the digital age and is still active today.

The ability to purchase goods from the convenience of your home has improved.

Websites make it easy to purchase things based on details like sizes, styles, price ranges, functions, etc.

They also make it clear how to make payments.

As more individuals engage in cycling activities for lifestyle improvements and fitness maintenance, there is an increase in specialty shops selling cycling gear and accessories.

Market Challenges

Due to a drop in demand for cycling shoes, the COVID-19 epidemic has had an impact on the world market for indoor and outdoor riding shoes.

As a result of the lockdown, which prevented people from traveling and engaging in indoor and outdoor cycling activities, shoe consumption has significantly decreased.

The COVID-19 pandemic limitations made it difficult to engage in any type of leisure activity, exercise in a gym, or engage in other similar places and activities.

The professional cycling industry has been hampered over the past year.

Due to the limitation and lockout, outdoor bike sports activities were entirely interrupted in metropolitan public places.

However, a portion of the population that owns a treadmill or stationary bike has kept the market for indoor cycling shoes alive.

Indoor & Outdoor Cycling Shoes Market Segmentation:

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Indoor

Outdoor

Market Breakdown by Types:

Male

Female

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 648.01 Million Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 958.95 Million Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.75% Regions Covered Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the globe Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive climate of the industry is thoroughly investigated in addition to analyzing the profiles of the major players in the Indoor & Outdoor Cycling Shoes market. Some of the players profiled are SHIMANO INC, Nike, Inc., DMT, Scott Sports SA, Giro, Adidas AG, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Bont Cycling, DHB Sport, Mavic, Royal Spa, Fizik Selle, Liv Cycling, Sidi Sport S.r.l, Vittoria s.r.l., North Wave, etc



Key highlights of the report:

Indoor & Outdoor Cycling Shoes Market Performance (2018-2022)

Indoor & Outdoor Cycling Shoes Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Indoor & Outdoor Cycling Shoes Market Trends

Indoor & Outdoor Cycling Shoes Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

