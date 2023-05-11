Luxury Eyewear Market: Regaining Its Glory | Cartier, Tom Ford, Chanel

According to HTF MI, The global luxury eyewear market is projected to increase at a 3.24% CAGR from its current estimated value of US$ 24.2 billion to US$ 35.9 billion by 2028.

Many people of all ages utilize Luxury Eyewear, including glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses. The greatest client base is made up of Millennials and Gen Z. The rising disposable income of millennials, the influence of social media, and the increasing prevalence of eye health problems are the primary drivers of the luxury eyewear market's performance. However, these drivers are constrained by the presence of replica products on the market and intense competition. However, it is anticipated that the market will continue to grow at a rapid pace, driven by the substantial growth opportunities provided by the powerful factors of celebrity endorsement, influencer marketing, adoption of AR and VR, and expansion of the e-commerce sectors.

Luxury Eyewear Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Luxury Eyewear industry players.

Luxottica Group S.P.A (Italy)

Cartier (France)

Tom Ford (United States)

Chanel (United Kingdom)

Dior (France)

Gucci (Italy)

Prada (Italy)

Ray-Ban (Italy)

Marchon Eyewear (United States)

Warby Parker Inc. (United States)

Moscot (United States)

Ace & Tate (Netherlands)

Burberry (United Kingdom)

Luxury Eyewear Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Glasses

Contact lens

Sunglasses

Others

By End Use Application

Online

Offline

“In April 2019, Safilo Group announced a joint venture agreement in South Korea with Parma International, which will favor the development of new distribution channels in the market together with marketing and digital communication services.”

“The Guide to U.S. Regulations & Manufacturing Standards Covering Eyeglass Frames, Prescription Lenses and Finished Eyewear Sold in the U.S. (May 2013) is intended for manufacturers, exporters, importers, retailers, and eye care professionals.”

Luxury Eyewear Market Regional Analysis

According to geography, the market for luxury eyeglasses has been divided into the following regions:

South American nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and others

Europe, which is made up of the following nations: Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, the Nordic nations, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The Asia-Pacific region, which includes Southeast Asia but excludes China, Japan, India, Australia, and other APAC nations

MEA (Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and other countries)

Market Growth Drivers

The market for luxury eyeglasses has grown as a result of increased millennial disposable money, social media impact, and the increasing frequency of eye health problems.

Due to the millennial generation’s growing disposable money as well as the impact of social media and popular culture, more luxury goods, including eyewear like sunglasses and contact lenses, are being sold.

Protective eyewear and eyeglasses have become more widely used as a result of the rising frequency of eye disorders brought on by the constant use of phones, televisions, and computers as well as the rising need for anti-glare eyewear in workplaces.

Opportunity

Marketing strategies like celebrity endorsing products, influencer marketing, etc. offer a great way to connect with the millennial and Gen Z target audiences and win over their fan bases. By selling eyeglasses in a variety of forms, hues, and frame styles, the business may also vary its product line.

With the use of a camera and filter, many physical businesses have implemented augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to allow customers to see themselves in the glasses by superimposing virtual graphics above their faces. Sales are up as a result, and the customer experience is improved.

The expansion of the e-commerce sector has given market participants the chance to ship their goods to even the most remote areas, thereby expanding their clientele and profitability.

Restraints

The main obstacles preventing the market expansion of luxury eyeglasses are the availability of imitation items on the market and intense rivalry.

Due to the numerous local and international firms, the eyewear industry is quite competitive.

The unorganized sector currently has a majority of the market—more than 50%. Additionally, there is a tonne of counterfeit products on the market, which is hurting the market share of major brands and their profitability.

Key Target Audience

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

New Entrants and Investors

Eyewear Industry

Fashion Industry

Government Bodies

Other

Major Development in the Luxury Eyewear Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 3.24 % Market Forecast (2029) US$ 35.9 Billion Current Market Size (2022) US$ 24.2 Billion Dominating Segment Sunglasses Major Players Profiled Italy’s Luxottica, France’s Cartier, the United States’ Tom Ford, the United Kingdom’s Chanel, France’s Dior, Italy’s Prada, Italy’s Gucci, Italy’s Ray-Ban, the United States Marchon Eyewear, the Netherlands’ Ace & Tate, and the United Kingdom’s Burberry. Base Year 2022



Frequently Asked Question

Q1: How big is the market for luxury eyewear right now?

A: The Luxury Eyewear Market was estimated to be worth US$ 24.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 35.9 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 3.24% over the course of the forecast.

Q2: What are the key segments of the Luxury Eyewear Market?

A: The Global Luxury Eyewear Market Breakdown by Type (Glasses, Contact lenses, Sunglasses, Others) by Frame Material (Composite, Metal, Plastic, Titanium, Others) by Packaging Material (Plastic, Paper, Fabric) by Sales Channel (Offline & Online) and by Geography (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Q3: Who are the key players in the Luxury Eyewear Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Luxury Eyewear Market include Luxottica, Cartier, Tom Ford, Dior, Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Ray-Ban, Warby Parker, Marchon Eyewear, Moscot, Ace & Tate, Burberry, Key Players.



