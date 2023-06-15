Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market to Set Phenomena Growth During 2023 to 2029: Oshkosh Defense, GM Defense, BAE Systems

Published Via 11Press : A military hybrid electric vehicle is a defense tactical car that uses gasoline-powered generators or externally recharged batteries to power its electric motors. Series hybrids have all the efficiency advantages of an all-electric drivetrain, but they can also run on petrol if necessary. Due to the ability to recharge the batteries using onboard petrol, this type of military hybrid electric vehicle has a far larger total energy capacity than an all-electric vehicle. There are several direct and indirect motivations for military hybrid electric vehicles. Both direct (in terms of vehicle propulsion) and indirect (i.e., utilizing electrically driven weaponry or integrating with the vehicle’s electrical system to develop) military uses are possible.

A strong value proposition for the growing electrification of combat and tactical vehicles is provided by military hybrid electric vehicles. There are several advantages to it, including enhanced mobility performance, increased fuel efficiency and range, packing flexibility that can alter the way older vehicle designs are created, cheaper life cycle costs, and many more. The initiative is motivated by the Army’s weather plan, which aims to introduce tactical vehicles with hybrid drives by 2035 and fully electric hybrid vehicles by 2050. Furthermore, by 2030, the policy aims to decrease the service’s conservatory gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels.

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Report Highlights:

Attributes Details Study Period 2028 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD Million) Key Companies Profiled Oshkosh Defense, GM Defense, BAE Systems, Balqon Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Millenworks, Quantum Technologies, Raser Industries, ST Kinetics, TARDEC APD, UQM Technologies), ZAP, Columbia ParCar CAGR %

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Breakdown:

By Application:

Airborne

Land Based

Naval Based

By Type:

AC charging

DC charging

By Technology:

Standard Technology

Powered Technology

Heated Technology

Heated and Memory Technology

By Battery Type:

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Titanate Oxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide

By Component:

Lethal Weapons

Non-Lethal Weapons

As companies in the military hybrid electric vehicle market adopt new methods, it is anticipated that the rivalry will get even more fierce in the upcoming years. The Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle research report delivers information on the competitive environment and the product/service offerings of top businesses to assist customers in increasing their revenue shares in the sector. In order to maximize the benefits of development prospects, this Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle market research also emphasizes critical areas for manufacturers to concentrate on and offers tactics they can use.

The report offers several leading players:

Oshkosh Defense

GM Defense

BAE Systems

Balqon Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Millenworks

Quantum Technologies

Raser Industries

ST Kinetics

TARDEC APD

UQM Technologies

ZAP

Columbia ParCar

The federal fleet of the United States government has over 645,000 vehicles and generates more than 7 billion pounds of greenhouse emissions (GHG) per year.

President Biden issued two executive orders in 2021: one that prioritizes the transition of the federal fleet to clean and zero-emissions vehicles and another that establishes a target of 50% zero-emission new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the United States by 2030.

The United States will be able to accomplish its national climate goals thanks to this transformation, which will hasten the country’s independence from foreign oil and gas.

According to estimates, hybrid-electric drive (HED) might cut fuel consumption by 35%.

The goal is challenging but feasible, and the automobile sector has been moving quickly towards electric and hybrid vehicles even without government support.

The development of military hybrid electric cars will cost a number of top manufacturers tens of billions of dollars over the next years.

Military authorities are clamoring for the fleets of tactical and non-tactical vehicles to be further electrified.

The participants who are assisting the military must take advantage of this hybrid electric car for military use and fast acquire the best new technologies.

By doing this, the force will grow more deadly while simultaneously becoming less reliant on fossil fuels.

The participants’ bids to the defense industry are what fuel the rivalry since the defense sector favors the lowest bid.

Influencing Trend:

On board, the military hybrid electric vehicle, power-hungry mission components like radars, radios, weaponry, and other equipment are becoming more prevalent.

In order to function quietly and with less heat output, the Army chooses battery power over a moving motor.

The less often troops need to refuel, the more maneuverable they are when engaged in operations.

The military’s top focus must shift to the military hybrid electric vehicle, a more topical goal suitable for a multi-domain operational environment.

A military hybrid electric vehicle is propelled by an internal combustion engine, one or more electric motors, and an energy storage system like batteries.

These vehicles are charged using regenerative braking and an internal combustion engine coupled to a generator.

Market Growth Drivers:

The need for hybrid and electric passenger cars is rising, and the military is getting closer to equipping its armored personnel carriers with the same propulsion system.

The Army is of the opinion that employing hybrid electric military vehicles would not only benefit the environment but also protect its soldiers’ lives.

There is a growing need for efficient engines that are quieter and generate less heat than those driven by combustion engines in order to avoid being detected by sensors on satellites, aircraft, and missiles.

The most recent set of orders includes specifications for military hybrid electric vehicles that are best suited for fuel efficiency, silent watches, and other vehicle operational parameters.

Challenges:

The adoption of hybrid electric military vehicles has lagged far behind that of commercial vehicles due to the technological barriers that must be overcome before hybrid technology can be considered practical for military applications.

The major issue is battery weight.

This would be greater than half of the current weight of the military hybrid electric vehicle.

This issue is much worse for larger cars since more batteries are required.

Additionally, a lot of these cars currently weigh more than is permitted on some roadways and during air travel.

The vehicles’ present weights would have to be sacrificed in order to keep their current range, arsenal, or armor.

