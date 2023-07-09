Modular Homes Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Clayton Homes, Cavco Industries, Fleetwood Homes, Skyline Champion
Updated · Jul 09, 2023
Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, The Global Modular Homes Market is predicted to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2023 and 2028, reaching USD 92.3 billion in 2023 and USD 121.8 billion by 2028.
When a home is created off-site in a controlled factory setting using standardized components or modules, it is referred to as a modular home. These modules are then delivered to the building site, where they are put together to form a full house. Compared to conventional site-built homes, modular homes are frequently more affordable. Reduced material waste, economies of scale, and effective building methods are made possible by the regulated industrial environment, which lowers total costs. There is a demand for additional homes due to the rapid urbanization and population expansion occurring in many areas. Particularly in metropolitan locations where space is at a premium and building schedules must be hastened, modular construction can assist satisfy this need swiftly and effectively.
Key and Developing Players,
- Clayton Homes
- Champion Home Builders
- Palm Harbor Homes
- Cavco Industries
- Fleetwood Homes
- Skyline Champion Corporation
- Ritz-Craft Corporation
- Muncy Homes
- Nationwide Homes
- All American Homes
Market Drivers
- Compared to conventional site-built homes, modular homes are frequently more affordable.
- Reduced material waste, economies of scale, and effective building methods are made possible by the regulated industrial environment, which lowers total costs.
- Since modular homes are constructed in a factory, several components may be manufactured at the same time.
- When compared to on-site building, this off-site method of construction considerably shortens project durations, resulting in quicker completion and occupancy.
Market Opportunities
- By offering economical and effective housing alternatives, modular buildings may aid in the worldwide affordable housing issue.
- To improve the number of inexpensive homes available for low-income individuals and families, governments, nonprofit organizations, and developers might investigate modular buildings.
- There is a demand for additional homes due to the rapid urbanization and population expansion occurring in many areas.
- Particularly in metropolitan locations where space is at a premium and building schedules must be hastened, modular construction can assist satisfy this need swiftly and effectively.
Market Restraints
- Construction of modular homes might face difficulties since zoning laws and regulations can differ between towns and areas.
- Modular home placement constraints, design specifications, and building rules that are different from those for traditionally constructed homes may exist in some places.
Market Challenges
- There are still misunderstandings and negative connotations attached to prefabricated housing for modular dwellings.
- The market appeal of modular homes may be hampered by preconceived preconceptions held by certain prospective purchasers regarding the caliber, dependability, and design constraints of these structures.
- Comparing traditional site-built homes versus modular homes, financing might be more difficult.
- Buyers may have fewer financing alternatives due to lenders’ higher standards or lack of experience with modular building.
Modular Homes Market Segmentation:
The Market is Segmented into Applications.
- Relocatable
- Permanent
Market Segmentation by Types
- Private individuals
- Real estate developers
- Hospitality industry
- Others
Report Scope
|The Estimated Market Size in 2023
|US$ 92.3 Bn.
|Revenue Estimate till 2033
|US$ 121.8 Bn.
|Growth Rate
|CAGR Of 5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Latin America, the Middle East, North America, Europe, and the rest of the globe
|Historical Years
|2018-2022
|Base Year
|2022
|Estimated Year
|2023
|Future Projected Year
|2028
Competitive Environment:
The competitive climate of the business is thoroughly explored in addition to examining the profiles of the major competitors in the Modular Homes market. A few of the athletes covered include Champion Home Builders, Clayton Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Cavco Industries, Skyline Champion Corporation, Muncy Homes, Ritz-Craft Corporation, Nationwide Homes, All American Homes
Key highlights of the report:
📝 Modular Homes Market Performance [2018-2022]
📝 Modular Homes Market Outlook [2023-2028]
📝 Modular Homes Market Trends
📝 Modular Homes Market Success Factors and Drivers
📝 SWOT Analysis
📝 Chain Value Analysis
📝 Detailed market Environment
