Online Medical Service Market to See Huge Growth by 2029 | Medigo, Doctolib, JustAnswer
Updated · Jun 04, 2023
According to HTFMI, the online medical services industry, which is now valued at US$ 264.25 billion, is anticipated to increase at a 19.6% annual pace and reach US$ 940.52 billion by 2028.
Published Via 11Press : The online medical service market refers to the digital platform or marketplace where individuals can access healthcare services remotely through the Internet. It involves the provision of medical consultations, diagnosis, treatment, and other healthcare-related services through online platforms, websites, mobile applications, or telecommunication tools. Online medical services leverage technology to connect patients with healthcare professionals, enabling them to seek medical advice, receive diagnoses, obtain prescriptions, and access other healthcare services without the need for in-person visits to clinics or hospitals. These services may be offered by licensed healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses, therapists, and other medical professionals. The online medical service market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, increased internet penetration, and the growing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare. It provides several benefits, such as increased accessibility to healthcare services, reduced waiting times, cost savings, and the ability to reach remote or underserved populations.
Online Medical Service Market Companies
Below is a list of the top companies in the online medical services industry.
- PlushCare (US)
- Sesame (US)
- Hims (US)
- Amwell (US)
- BetterHelp (US)
- JustAnswer (US)
- Lemonaid Primary Care Complete (US)
- Doctor in (Sweden)
- Careship (Germany)
- Medigo (Germany)
- Doctolib (France)
Online Medical Service Market by Its Segmentation
By Type
- mHealth
- eHealth
By Application
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Online Medical Service Market Country’s Analysis
- North America (which includes the US and Canada)
South American nations such as Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and others
- Europe, which is made up of the following nations: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, UK.
MEA (Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, South Africa, and other nations), Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Australia, and other APAC nations make up the Asia-Pacific area.
The largest market share for online medical services was held in 2022 by North America. The UK was chosen as the second-largest market for online medical services due to the significance of the area’s top enterprises and its rapid technological development.
- The market for online medical services is expected to be dominated by North America. The biggest contribution in this area would come from the United States.
- Between 2023 and 2029, Europe is anticipated to rule the online medical services industry. The UK, Germany, and France will hold the largest market shares.
- Southeast Asian nations are divided according to a market analysis of online medical services. The industry for online medical services is predicted to grow the fastest.
- Japan, China, India, and Australia are the other key Asian economies that are taken into account in the research.
- Investors are paying attention to the markets in Central and South America. For online medical services, “Red Hot” markets include Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.
- It is anticipated that the Middle East market for online medical services would expand dramatically. UAE and KSA are the three primary players.
- Africa: This continent is still expanding. The main role would be played by South Africa, then Nigeria.
Market Growth Drivers
- Increasing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare services
- Advancements in technology, such as high-speed internet and mobile connectivity
- Rising healthcare costs, driving the need for cost-effective alternatives
- Shortage of healthcare professionals in certain regions, leading to the need for remote consultations
Influencing Trends
- Growing adoption of telemedicine and virtual healthcare services
- Increasing use of mobile health (mHealth) applications for remote healthcare
- Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in online medical services
- Rise of wearable devices and remote patient monitoring for continuous healthcare management
- Expansion of online pharmacy and medication delivery services
- The emergence of online mental health counseling and therapy platforms
Challenges
- Ensuring data privacy and security in online healthcare transactions
- Regulatory complexities and compliance issues across different regions and jurisdictions
- Limited physical examination capabilities in remote consultations
- Unequal access to technology and internet connectivity, particularly in underserved areas
- Resistance from traditional healthcare systems and professionals to adopt online services
Opportunity
- Expansion of online medical services in rural and remote areas with limited healthcare access
- Integration of online services with existing healthcare systems for comprehensive patient care
- Collaborations between online service providers and healthcare institutions to enhance service offerings
- Development of specialized online platforms for specific medical conditions or patient groups
- Increasing investment in digital health startups and innovative technologies
Restraints
- Lack of trust and concerns about the quality of online medical services among some patients
- Limited insurance coverage and reimbursement policies for online consultations
- Legal and liability issues associated with online healthcare delivery
Developments in the Online Medical Service Market
Report Highlights
|Report Attributes
|Details
|CAGR%
|19.6 %
|Market Forecast Values (2029)
|USD 940.52 Bil
|Current Size of Market Values (2022)
|USD 264.25 Bil
|Dominating Segment
|mHealth
|Major Key Players Profiled
|Doctor in (Sweden), Lemonaid Primary Care Complete (United States), BetterHelp (United States), JustAnswer (United States), Hims (United States), PlushCare (United States), Amwell (United States), Careship (Germany), Medigo (Germany), Sesame (United States), Doctolib (France)
|Base Year
|2022
The most typical query:
Q1: How large is the market for internet medical services right now?
A: According to a report by Market.us, the Online Medical Service Market was valued at USD 264.25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 940.52 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period (2023-2029).
Q2: Which industry areas are crucial for online medical services?
A: The Global Online Medical Service Market Breakdown by Type (mHealth, eHealth) by Component (Software, Hardware, Services) and by Geography (South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Q3: Find the best medical service providers online.
A: Some of the key players in the Online Medical Service Market include Amwell (United States), BetterHelp (United States), Sesame (United States), JustAnswer (United States), Hims (United States), PlushCare (United States), Lemonaid Primary Care Complete (United States), Doctorin (Sweden), Careship (Germany), Medigo (Germany), Doctolib (France).
