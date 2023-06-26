Personal Hygiene Market: Regaining Its Glory | Unilever, L’Oréal, Coty

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, the Global Personal Hygiene Market is expected to see a growth rate of 4.51% and may see a market size of USD 725.4 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 547.2 Billion.

Personal hygiene refers to the set of practices and behaviors that individuals engage in to maintain cleanliness and promote good health. It involves taking care of one’s body, keeping it clean, and preventing the spread of germs and diseases. Regularly washing the body with water and soap or using other cleansing agents to remove dirt, sweat, and odor. Brushing the teeth at least twice a day with toothpaste, flossing to remove food particles and plaque between the teeth, and using mouthwash to maintain fresh breath and oral health. Regularly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing, and after coming into contact with potentially contaminated surfaces. Regularly washing and conditioning the hair to keep it clean, healthy, and free from dandruff or lice. Washing the feet daily, especially between the toes, and keeping them dry to prevent fungal infections. Additionally, wearing clean socks and well-fitting shoes can help maintain foot hygiene.

“Italfarmaco purchased Lacer, a Spanish pharmaceutical firm that is a pioneer in health care and personal hygiene, on July 27, 2022. By completing this acquisition, Italfarmaco is consolidating its current business sectors in which it has been successfully operating for over 30 years in Italy and across the world, as well as strengthening its position in the Spanish healthcare market, where it already has well-known brands. Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins will be offered in two sizes: FEM Ultracare XL, which comes in packs of 20 and 40, and FEM Ultracare XL+, which comes in packs of 30 and 50.”

Personal Hygiene Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Personal Hygiene industry players.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Kao Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Coty

Unilever PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Beiersdorf AG

Estée Lauder Companies

L’Oréal S.A.

Personal Hygiene Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Nail Hygiene

Foot Hygiene

Hair and Scalp Hygiene

Menstrual Hygiene

Others

By End Use Application

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Others

Important features offered and significant highlights of the study:

1) How are firms chosen or profiled in the report?

Some of the companies profiled in the report include “Procter & Gamble Co., Kao Corporation, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal S.A., Coty Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Beiersdorf AG. To select relevant Industry participants, we typically follow NAICS Industry standards and check business profiles with product mapping; moreover, the list is filtered to provide a sample size of at least 50 to 100 companies with greater top-line value to estimate market revenue.

2) Is it feasible to expand the list of firms and tailor the research to our specific needs?

Yes, as noted in the response to Question 1, we can include or feature new firms in the report if they are on our coverage list. Following the feasibility run, the research team will offer final confirmation after reviewing the survey’s difficulty restrictions.

3) Can we limit the number of potential business segments?

Yes, based on the availability of data and the feasibility check performed by our Research Analyst, a further breakdown in business segments by end-use application or product type (If applicable) by Revenue Size or Volume* can be supplied.

Market Growth Drivers

Growing awareness about personal hygiene and the necessity of cleanliness is an important market driver. Factors such as growing health concerns, urbanization, and more disposable money are driving this trend. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and demanding schedules have raised the demand for portable personal hygiene products. Consumers are looking for time-saving and simple-to-use solutions that meet their hectic schedules, which supports market growth. Furthermore, the world’s aging population is increasing the demand for personal hygiene products, notably in the senior care market. The need for specialized items that cater to the specific needs of the senior population is propelling market expansion.

Influencing Trends

Natural and organic personal hygiene products are becoming increasingly popular. Consumers are becoming more aware of the substances utilized in these goods, as well as the possible health and environmental consequences. To remain competitive, key firms must connect their product offers with this trend. E-commerce has had a huge influence on the personal hygiene business. Because of the ease and broader product availability, consumers are increasingly preferring online shopping. To capitalize on this trend, key businesses must build a strong online presence and optimize their distribution channels.

Opportunities

Rapid urbanization and a rising middle class in emerging nations create considerable potential for the makers of personal hygiene products. Key firms may enter these markets by providing inexpensive and specialized products that appeal to these consumers’ requirements and preferences. Furthermore, ongoing product innovation provides important competitors with an opportunity to differentiate themselves in the market. Creating new and improved goods with greater functionality, convenience, and environmental friendliness may increase consumer interest and loyalty. With a greater emphasis on health and well-being, there are more prospects for personal hygiene products with added advantages such as antibacterial capabilities, natural ingredients, and hypoallergenic formulations. Key firms may capitalize on this trend by diversifying their product ranges and focusing on certain market niches.

Restraints

Product imitation and counterfeiting are prevalent in the personal hygiene sector, particularly among well-known and famous brands. Counterfeit items not only reduce market share and income for significant businesses, but they also endanger customers’ health and safety. To tackle this dilemma, it is critical to protect intellectual property and brand integrity. Furthermore, despite increased public awareness of the need for personal cleanliness, many parts of the community may still have insufficient knowledge or comprehension of the significance of hygiene practices. This can influence the uptake of personal hygiene products, particularly in developing or rural regions. To improve awareness and encourage cleanliness practices, key parties must invest in educational programs.

Major Development in the Personal Hygiene Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 4.51 % Market Forecast Values (2029) USD 725.4 Bn Current Market Size Values (2022) USD 547.2 Bn Dominating Segment Menstrual Hygiene Major Players Profiled Procter & Gamble Co. (United States), Unilever PLC (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson(United States), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (United Kingdom), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan), Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (United States), L’Oréal S.A. (France), Coty Inc. (United States) Base Year 2022

Questions and Answers

Q1: What is the current size of the Personal Hygiene market?

A: According to Market, the Personal Hygiene Market was valued at USD 547.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 725.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period.

Q2: What are the most important segments of the Personal Hygiene Market?

A: The Global Personal Hygiene Market Breakdown by Type (Foot Hygiene, Nail Hygiene, Hair and Scalp Hygiene, Menstrual Hygiene, Others) by Product Type (Hand Sanitizers, Soaps, Bath & Shower Products, Face Care Products, Others) by Distribution Channels (Convenience Store, Pharmacies, Supermarkets, and Hypermarkets, Others) by End User (Commercial, Residential, Others) and by Geography (South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA).

Q3: Who are the key players in the personal hygiene market?

A: Some of the key players in the Personal Hygiene Market include Procter & Gamble Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, L’Oréal S.A., Coty Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson.

