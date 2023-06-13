Red Sauce Market is Booming Across the Globe: Barilla Group, Bertolli, Leggos

Published Via 11Press : Tomatoes are used to make the red sauce, sometimes referred to as tomato sauce. It is a component of many recipes, including Mexican and Italian cuisine. The consumption of tomatoes worldwide grew by 10% from 2017 to 2019 figures, reaching 37 million mT in 2022. A sizable fraction of total tomato consumption was made up of tomato sauce. In the 277 million US citizens whose intake was monitored for the study, tomato sauce is consumed by 80% of people. Despite being constrained by the restraints of fluctuating raw material prices and fierce competition in the market, the key movers such as the rising demand for convenience foods and the popularity of Italian cuisine are the main shaping factors of the red sauce market’s characteristics. However, the market is predicted to maintain its upward trend, propelled by the numerous development prospects given by new product development, diversification of product offerings, and manufacturing options for private labels.

Attributes Details Study Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD M) Key Companies Profiled Nestle (Switzerland), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (US), Campbell Soup Company (US), Barilla Group (Italy), H.J. Heinz Company (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Premier Foods plc (UK), Mizkan Group (Japan), Bertolli (Italy), Leggos (AU)

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Type:

Tomato Ketchup

Pasta Sauce

Pizza Sauce

Red sauce’s market is expanding as a result of increased convenience food demand and the popularity of Italian cooking. Because of their hectic schedules and rising urbanization, customers are seeking quick and easy lunch alternatives. Tomato sauce is a convenient alternative for customers since it is a common component in many quick and simple recipes. Italian food, which frequently uses tomato sauce as a significant component, has gained popularity all over the world.

This has increased demand for tomato sauce as a condiment and a culinary component. Due to the oversupply of competitors, the red sauce industry is fragmented. Market dynamics are not influenced by a single competitor.

To increase their market impact and clientele, businesses emphasize acquisition, merger, and partnership strategies. By examining the market’s competitive landscape, the report gives in-depth information about the operations of important participants including Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., and Del Monte Foods, Inc.

On September 9, 2022, The Colicchio Collection, developed by chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio in association with The Jersey Tomato Co. and KEEN Growth Capital, was on sale online. A new line of ultra-premium culinary products and coordinating sauces were offered.

Market Growth Drivers:

The market for red sauce is expanding as a result of increased convenience food demand and the popularity of Italian cooking. Consumers are searching for quick and easy meal alternatives due to busy lifestyles and rising urbanization.

Tomato sauce is a practical choice for customers as it is a common component in many quick and simple recipes. Italian food, which frequently uses tomato sauce as a fundamental ingredient, has gained popularity all over the world. This has increased demand for tomato sauce as a culinary component and a condiment.

Restraints:

The market’s expansion is being hampered by fluctuating raw material prices and fierce competition. Because tomatoes are the major component of tomato sauce, market profitability may be impacted by changes in tomato prices.

It can be difficult for manufacturers to maintain constant prices since weather, crop failures, and other variables can cause considerable price changes. With several well-established businesses and recent entries, the red sauce industry is extremely competitive.

This may make it challenging for new competitors to enter the market and for established competitors to hold onto or grow their market share.

Opportunities:

To address shifting customer tastes and the desire for healthier choices, manufacturers have the chance to create novel and inventive goods. For instance, producers might provide tomato sauces that are minimal in salt, sugar, and organic ingredients.

Manufacturers may broaden the appeal of their product lines by adding additional flavors, variations, and packaging styles. The option to collaborate with retailers to create and produce tomato sauce items under their brand name exists with private-label or store-brand goods.

