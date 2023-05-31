Robotic Wheelchairs Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors

Published Via 11Press : A motorised wheelchair with extra intelligent navigating functions is known as a robotic wheelchair. To regulate mobility, these wheelchairs are equipped with controls, sensors, and assistive technologies. Robotic wheelchairs may be quickly transformed into beds, run without the assistance of other people, and be managed by WiFi or smartphone applications. Additional features include cloud computing, mapping, and machine learning. Robotic wheelchairs are developing to match human intelligence and behaviour. To help more individuals who need mobility assistance internationally, future robotic wheelchairs may be equipped with cutting-edge technology like brain wave control and robotic arms.

Due to tremendous advancements over the past 10 years and the growing incidence of overweight and obesity, the demand for robotic wheelchairs has increased. The number of old and disabled people will rise, and technical developments and more research and development will also help the market for robotic wheelchairs grow globally. Due to the growing emphasis on sensor innovation and research, the Internet of Things is predicted to provide tremendous potential prospects in the industry.

Market Highlights:

Attributes Details Study Period 2029 Base Year 2022 Unit Value (USD M) Key Companies Profiled Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Permobil Corporation, DEKA Research & Development, Invacare Corporation, Matia Robotics, Farnell UK, UPnRIDE Robotics, Ottobock, WHILL CAGR 16.83%

The report offers Major leading Key players:

DEKA Research & Development

Invacare

Matia Robotics

Pride Mobility Products

Sunrise Medical

Permobil

UPnRIDE Robotics

Ottobock

WILL

Farnell UK

Breakdown by Application:

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Breakdown by Type:

Rear Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Mid-wheel Drive

According to a research analyst at HTF MI, American companies will drive the most expansion of the global robotic wheelchair market over the forecasted time.

Due to new techniques used by market participants for robotic wheelchairs, it is anticipated that the rivalry would get even more fierce in the upcoming years.

The robotic Wheelchairs research report delivers information on the competitive environment and the product/service offerings of top firms to assist customers in increasing their revenue shares in the sector.

In order to maximise the benefits of development prospects, this Robotic Wheelchairs market study also offers techniques that competitors can use and indicates crucial areas they should concentrate on.

The robotic wheelchair industry is very competitive. Leading US-based companies like DEKA Research & Development are predicted to spend and invest more on research and development and innovation in the market for robotic wheelchairs as a result of countries like the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom spending more on healthcare and allocating a larger share of GDP to the sector.

Due to the industry’s high level of competition, the leading firms may readily expand their market in developed as contrasted to underdeveloped countries.

The opportunity for new companies to focus on emerging economies by participating in competitive pricing, payment arrangements, and technological development exists since the market for is growing.

Influencing Trend:

Motion control, human-machine interface, and environmental awareness and navigation are three major developments. The navigation and environmental awareness subsystem is built using image, sonar, and infrared sensors. By capturing photographs of the surroundings and comparing them to a map, image sensors offer visual navigation.

The motion management subsystem is composed of the MCU, accelerometers, motor drivers, rotary encoders and motors. Human-machine interfaces for robotic wheelchairs consist of a keypad or microphone, a joystick, and a touch screen. Use the keypad to choose between manual, semi-automatic, and automated navigation modes.

Market Growth Drivers:

The demand for physically assistive robotic wheelchairs is mostly driven by elderly or unable-to-walk individuals. The market for robotic wheelchairs is growing as knee injuries, paralysis, strokes, and obesity are all on the rise. Any patient may use a robotic wheelchair easily since it combines the intelligence of a robot with the navigational capabilities of an electric wheelchair.

Artificial intelligence and sensors are both used to innovate this device. In hospitals, airports, and self-care facilities, robotic wheelchair use is rising. Before the Robotic wheelchair product was released, there was a significant investment in R&D.

Challenges:

Robot wheelchair market share may decline due to a lack of operational infrastructure in developing and emerging economies. Market expansion may be hampered by a lack of operational knowledge. The cost of a robotic wheelchair is fairly costly since it offers advanced functions, so not everyone can afford it.

As a result, it can only serve a high-income group while ignoring the needs of the poor and middle-class people, which results in a drop in customer base. In comparison to manual wheelchairs, robotic wheelchairs are heavier.

It is a power wheelchair, thus it needs a lot of power to operate. Robotic wheelchairs are expensive since they also need maintenance, which the consumer must pay separately.

Opportunities:

The robotic wheelchair market has an opportunity. Smart devices and the use of digital technology have helped to establish an atmosphere that is favourable to robotic wheelchair manufacturers.

The predicted market for robotic wheelchairs has expanded along with expanding research prospects and the Internet of Things.

Robotic wheelchairs are developing to match human intelligence and behaviour. To help more people who need mobility assistance internationally, future robotic wheelchairs may be equipped with cutting-edge technology like brain wave control and robotic arms.

