Robotics Market Worth Observing Growth | KUKA AG, Adept Technology, iRobot

Published Via 11Press : The Global Robotics Market was estimated to be worth around USD 38 Bn. in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow to over USD 70 Bn. by 2027. Robots are made to help people and carry out important activities, such as industrial and factory automation. The use of robot technology across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, defense and security, inspection, logistics, and maintenance, electronics, automotive, food, and beverage, has been revolutionized by the increased need for automation. Robotics is expected to see exponential growth over the course of the projection period because of benefits including cost savings, better productivity, enhanced workplace health and safety, and improved quality. The market’s expansion is, however, constrained by the costly initial investment and concern for human safety.

Recent developments

• To expand its robot business, LG Uplus announced cooperation in March 2023 by signing an MoU with Bigwave Robotics (South Korea), a major provider of robot automation solutions.

• ABB Robots stated that it will assist Renault Group in automating its manufacturing network across numerous important markets by using cutting-edge robot technology.

• ABB introduced the smallest industrial robot in October 2022, opening up novel opportunities for the rapid, flexible, and high-quality manufacture of wearable intelligent devices.

• At the Mitsui Chemical facility in Japan, Hibot Corp. utilized its Float Arm robot in July 2022 to examine pipes that were challenging to reach and dangerous for employees.

• Intuitive Surgical and Siemens worked together to combine mobile cone-beam CT (CBCT) imaging technology with the robot-assisted bronchoscopy system in June 2022.

Robotics Segment Market – Key Takeaway

• In terms of yearly robot installations, the electronics sector surpassed the automotive sector in 2020 and held the largest market for industrial robotics in 2022.

• The need for robots is increasing in the automotive sector as a result of the increasing use of electric cars (EVs) and the requirement for EV charging infrastructure. ABB Robotics recently announced helping Renault Group by supplying cutting-edge robotics technology to help automate the manufacturing network of the electric vehicle (EV) maker across numerous important markets.

• Industrial robot usage has risen recently in the metal sector, the third-largest market for such technology.

• Approximately 5% of the Robotics Market in 2022 was accounted for by the chemical, rubber, and plastics businesses, with the food industry category coming in second.

Robotics Volume and Forecast: Distribution by Region and Country

1. Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of South America

2. Asia/Australia

• China

• India

• Japan

• Republic of Korea

• Taiwan

• Thailand

• Vietnam

• Other Asia/Australia

3. Europe

• Central/Eastern Europe

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Other Europe

4. Africa

5. Rest of the World (ROW)



Global Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type



Professional Service Robotics

Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Global Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Defense

Logistic

Medical

Agriculture/Field

Exoskeletons

Public Relations Robots

Mobile Platforms

Inspection and Maintenance

Construction

Underwater

Rescue and Security

Cleaning

Others

Forecast of the volume of the Global Robotics Market, by Segment

Household Robotics

Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

Key Players in the Global Robotics Market Sales and SWOT Analysis for the robotics division

KUKA AG

iRobot

Adept Technology

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Intuitive Surgical

Yaskawa Electric

FANUC

ABB

DAIHEN

DENSO

Mitsubishi Electric

Seiko Epson

Key poles of the TOC:

1. Executive Summary

2. The forecast for the global robotics market from 2012 to 2027

3. Volume and Forecast of Global Robotics from 2012 to 2027

4. Market and Volume Share Analysis for Robotics Worldwide

5. Market Share and Forecast for Robotics Worldwide

6. Analysis of the volume of the global robotics market from 2012 to 2027

7. Worldwide Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2012–2027)

8. Volume and Forecast of Industrial Robotics in the World by Application (2015–2027)

….Continued

Thank you for reading this post. You may also download a report broken down by chapter or area, such as North America, Europe, or Asia.

