Short Term Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2029 | AXA, AIG, Allianz

Published Via 11Press: According to HTF MI, the Global Short Term Insurance Market is expected to see a growth rate of 9.42% and may see a market size of USD 982.64 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD 482.6 Billion.

Short-term insurance refers to insurance coverage that is designed to provide temporary or limited protection for a specific period. Unlike long-term insurance policies that typically last for years, short-term insurance provides coverage for a shorter duration, often ranging from a few days to a few months. Short-term insurance policies are commonly used to address temporary or immediate needs and risks that may arise. This type of insurance provides coverage for risks associated with travel, such as trip cancellation or interruption, lost baggage, medical emergencies, and travel delays. It typically covers the duration of a specific trip. Event organizers may purchase short-term insurance to protect against risks related to a specific event, such as concerts, conferences, or sporting events. This coverage may include liability protection, property damage, or event cancellation. People who experience a gap in their regular health insurance coverage, such as during a job transition or after graduating from college, may opt for short-term health insurance to maintain coverage for a limited period.

“Allianz purchased a controlling stake in Jubilee General Insurance on September 29, 2020. Jubilee General Insurance offers a wide range of insurance products, such as domestic and international travel insurance, personal accident and healthcare insurance, and house and vehicle insurance. Allianz now has a general insurance presence in East Africa, with offices in Burundi, Kenya, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Uganda. Canara HSBC Life Insurance released iSelect Guaranteed Future, an individual, non-linked, non-participating, savings and protection life insurance plan, on the company’s digital platform on September 12, 2022. The program is mostly geared towards younger people who are internet-savvy and enjoy digital media.”

Short-Term Insurance Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Short Term Insurance industry players.

Allianz

AXA

Zurich Insurance

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Generali Group

Chubb Limited

AIG

Liberty Mutual

Travelers Companies

Berkshire Hathaway

Short-Term Insurance Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Property Insurance

Household Insurance

Vehicle Insurance

Personal Liability Insurance

Medical Insurance

Travel and Business Insurance

By End Use Application

Individuals

Businesses

Market Growth Drivers

The availability of tax advantages linked to short-term insurance plans is a key driver. A lot of nations encourage people and businesses to purchase short-term insurance by providing tax credits or exemptions for premiums paid. The cost of the premiums is a further significant driver. When compared to long-term insurance options, short-term insurance policies frequently have lower premium costs, making them more affordable for a wider spectrum of people. Customers seeking cost-effective insurance options without sacrificing coverage are drawn to this affordability element.

Influencing Trends

One notable development is usage-based insurance, which allows policyholders to pay premiums based on their actual usage patterns. It is getting increasingly common. Another development in the insurance sector is a greater emphasis on company culture. Insurance firms are emphasizing the development of a customer-centric culture that fosters innovation, cooperation, and agility. This cultural shift strives to improve consumer experiences, promote innovation, and preserve competitiveness in a rapidly changing industry. The industry is also bracing for any disruption that blockchain technology may bring. Policy administration, claims management, and fraud detection are just a few of the aspects of the insurance value chain that blockchain technology has the potential to alter.

Challenges

One of the key challenges in the short-term insurance sector is clients’ difficulty comprehending insurance policies and terminology. Consumers may struggle to completely understand their coverage and benefits due to the complexities and technical jargon of insurance products. Policyholders may experience uncertainty and dissatisfaction as a result of their lack of knowledge about the restrictions and exclusions of their policies. The ever-changing nature of risks and uncertainties is also a concern for the short-term insurance sector. To respond to growing hazards like cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and pandemics, insurers must constantly change their coverage options and policies. To stay up with these evolving threats, continuous monitoring, analysis, and product innovation are required. Furthermore, client expectations and wants are continually changing. Policyholders want personalized connections, rapid and efficient claims processing, and frictionless digital interactions.

Major Development in the Short-Term Insurance Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 9.42 % Market Forecast Values (2029) USD 982.64 Bn Current Market Size Values (2022) USD 482.6 Bn Dominating Segment Property Insurance Major Players Profiled Swiss Re (Switzerland), Allianz, Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Generali Group (Italy), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), AIG (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Travelers Companies Inc. (United States), AXA (France), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (United States) Base Year 2022

