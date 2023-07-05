Smart Contact Lenses Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sony, SAMSUNG, Google

According to HTF MI, the Global Smart Contact Lenses market is predicted to expand at a rate of 10.68% and may see a market size of USD 14.5 Billion by 2028, presently set at USD 6.54 Billion.

Published Via 11Press: Smart contact lenses, also known as digital contact lenses, are wearable electronics that are meant to cling directly to the surface of the eye. Microcomputers, information or communication systems, and other electronic interfaces are used in a brand-new type of wearable medical device called “smart contact lenses” to give modern people a flexible, information-age solution. Furthermore, due to technological improvements, smart contact lenses have several uses in treatments, diagnostics, and other fields. Early studies in this area depended on brittle and opaque materials to control electrical equipment, which interfered with the user’s field of vision and posed a danger of eye damage in addition to being unpleasant. Soft lenses are commonly used in the integration of sensor technologies because they are user-friendly and have a high oxygen permeability. Furthermore, because of recent improvements in wireless communications and wearable electronics, there is a significant lot of interest in the creation of health monitoring and/or therapy devices. Many enterprises have joined the sector of creating smart technologies, including the smart contact lens, in response to the increased need for user-friendly health-assistive technology.

Smart Contact Lenses Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Smart Contact Lenses industry players.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

RaayonNova LLC

Luxecel

Google

Sensimed AG

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

SAMSUNG

Mojo Vision Inc.

GlakoLens Biyomedikal Biyoteknoloji San. ve Tic. A.S

Smart Contact Lenses Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Eye hospital

Homecare setting

Ophthalmology clinics

Other

By End Use Application

Dynamic focus

Medication administration

Health monitoring

Vision correction

Others

Market Growth Drivers

The growing popularity of wearable technology, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, has created an advantageous environment for smart contact lenses as novel wearable devices.

Furthermore, the global prevalence of eye problems such as myopia, hyperopia, and presbyopia is increasing. Smart contact lenses offer improved vision correction and monitoring capabilities, which is increasing their popularity.

Furthermore, technical advances in the healthcare industry, such as miniaturized electronics, biosensors, and wireless connection, have enabled the development of smart contact lenses with functions such as monitoring glucose levels and intraocular pressure.

In addition, with the world’s population aging, there is an increasing demand for creative ways to address age-related eye problems. Smart contact lenses can enable real-time monitoring and can aid in the detection and management of ocular disorders.

Influencing Trends

Smart contact lenses that incorporate AR and VR technologies are being developed, allowing users to experience immersive virtual environments and overlay digital information onto their field of view.

Furthermore, smart contact lenses are becoming more wirelessly linked, allowing for easy data transfer to smartphones, tablets, or other connected devices for real-time monitoring and analysis.

Smart contact lenses with biosensors may monitor a variety of health factors, including glucose levels, heart rate, and intraocular pressure, giving vital data to both healthcare professionals and patients.

Researchers are investigating novel materials to improve the comfort, durability, and breathability of smart contact lenses, hence boosting user experience and lowering the risk of problems.

Opportunities

Smart contact lenses have the potential to be used for more than just vision correction and monitoring. They may be used in telemedicine, medication delivery systems, and illness management, providing enormous development prospects.

Partnerships with technology firms, healthcare providers, and research institutes may help key participants in the smart contact lenses market combine knowledge, get access to new markets, and promote innovation.

Furthermore, smart contact lens adoption is still in its early stages, particularly in emerging economies. Because of a growing middle class, increased healthcare spending, and improved healthcare infrastructure, these regions provide significant untapped market development prospects.

There is also an increase in demand for customized and personalized healthcare solutions.

Restraints

The methods involved in developing and producing smart contact lenses are complicated and costly. This may reduce the number of market participants and raise the prices of items for end customers.

Furthermore, Smart contact lenses need a power source, often a small battery, which presents issues in terms of battery life and recharging.

Finding efficient power solutions that do not compromise comfort is a market limitation. Smart contact lenses must meet high regulatory standards for safety, effectiveness, and privacy.

For manufacturers, meeting these criteria and securing the relevant certifications may be time-consuming and costly.

Major Development in the Smart Contact Lenses Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details Rate of Growth 10.68 % Market Forecast Values (2029) USD 14.5 Billion Current Market Size Values(2022) USD 6.54 Billion Dominating Segment Health monitoring Major Players Profiled Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Luxecel, Google, Mojo Vision Inc., SAMSUNG, Sony, GlakoLens Biyomedikal Biyoteknoloji San. ve Tic. A.S, RaayonNova LLC, Sensimed AG Base Year 2022

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Using current trends and SWOT analysis, project market development patterns for Smart Contact Lenses Market for the years 2022 to 2028.

* Market environment characteristics and future growth prospects are also discussed.

* Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research on the Smart Contact Lenses Market, taking into consideration the impact of societal and economic aspects

